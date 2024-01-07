Army personnel take part in Exercise Baghlan at Whanganui's Landguard Bluff. A reader has called for one NZ 'marines' service to be formed. Photo / Bevan Conley

The number of staff leaving the NZDF (NZ Herald, January 3) reflects the sorry state of our military following decades of neglect by successive governments. It is clear improvements are needed but I can’t see Judith Collins squeezing much money out of Treasury’s depleted coffers. This country should have a discussion about the purpose of NZ’s armed services and how these functions are best structured.

NZ has separate Army, Navy and Air Force, each with their own buildings and top brass. To me this seems inefficient for a small country where one “marines” service would be more efficient. It could also include Coastguard and Civil Defence functions, and be aligned with police for disasters, border protection and civil unrest.

We can see how this works in countries with similar populations such as Costa Rica, Panama or several other places. A small but efficient National Guard is separate from the civil police but works with them.

We have many men and women in our defence forces devoted to protecting New Zealand. They deserve a well-managed and resourced structure in which to work. Will anyone show the leadership to build it?

Alan McArdle, Glen Eden.

Charity resolution

Helen Robinson, the Auckland City Missioner, challenges each one of us to help everyone in Aotearoa to live well (NZ Herald, January 4). Numerous reports written over a number of years point to deficiencies in government welfare systems. It appears the best solution is, for those who can, to give directly to the charities that financially support families. For those still looking for a New Year resolution this could be the best decision yet.

Glennys Adams, Oneroa.

Shame on taggers

Well, that didn’t take long. Already, the recently opened SH25A bridge - that beautiful piece of engineering allowing direct access again to the Coromandel Peninsula - has been tagged. One has to wonder about the mentality of individuals who get their kicks out of scribbling on stuff. What a slap in the face for those engineers and construction workers who worked long hours in difficult conditions for 10 months to finish the project ahead of time and under budget. They deserve respect and appreciation - not grubby vilification on their work. Shame on the taggers.

Renton Brown, Pukekohe.

More details please

The article “Fees-free tertiary aiding richer students” (NZ Herald, December 30) gives lots of statistics painting an unfortunate picture. However, it would help our understanding if we knew the reasons why lower decile students are not taking up opportunities available to them. Statistics are pointless without an explanation.

V. Parker, Whangamata.

Call for ‘Strategic Council’

Marie Kaire (NZ Herald letters, December 30) writes that politicians should get serious about working together to stop unproductive see-sawing in major projects that is too common when we have changes in government. So true.

The permanent departments all have strategy and planning staff doing solid work on major projects. Decisions are made, announced, initial steps taken, only to have their work overruled at the next change in political power. Harbour crossings, rail links, water infrastructure, major stadiums, etc, are deferred, amended, re-reviewed or stopped – to the detriment of New Zealand’s productivity and betterment. The see-sawing is frustrating to the people at large, as well as being tedious.

Let us have a new formally constituted Strategic Council comprising representatives from all major political parties. Their mandate would be to decide and to implement, not to merely advise. Any strategic project for which the time span exceeds six years from design, cost, build to commission would be dealt with by the Strategic Council. The government of the day would compulsorily refer any doubts they may have to them and then step away.

The Strategic Council would appoint oversight groups for each project, comprising the most suitable people for the job. Major restructuring in the way important public services are delivered should also be within this body’s remit.

Alison Beer, Manly.

Conflicts of interest

Sasha Borissenko‘s column (Legal highs, lows of 2023, NZ Herald, December 31) reminds us of Michael Wood’s conflict of interest with airport shares, leading to his sacking as a minister. I think Members of Parliament who own houses as an investment should declare this and abstain from voting when interest and depreciation deductibility are being decided. Affected MPs voting for financial privileges for themselves would be a blatant example of conflict of interest.

Allan Bell, Torbay.

Supermarkets are whipping boys

When Suzanne Chetwin (NZ Herald, January 3) remedies price issues with NZ supermarkets, she might turn her attention to Australia and UK where consumer groups similarly complain of the cost. This is in spite of those countries hosting multiple independent grocery retailers. Supermarkets are convenient “whipping boys” where consumers experience the ravages of inflation generated in part by government mismanagement and reckless spending. Intervention by a grocery commissioner will not bring relief but is more likely to have the opposite effect as efficient supply chains are disrupted by unnecessary bureaucratic red tape and regulation.

Nigel Jones, Whanganui.



