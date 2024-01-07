Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Letters: NZ should combine its army, navy and air force into one service; taggers shamed; and call for a ‘Strategic Council’

NZ Herald
5 mins to read
Army personnel take part in Exercise Baghlan at Whanganui's Landguard Bluff. A reader has called for one NZ 'marines' service to be formed. Photo / Bevan Conley

Army personnel take part in Exercise Baghlan at Whanganui's Landguard Bluff. A reader has called for one NZ 'marines' service to be formed. Photo / Bevan Conley

The number of staff leaving the NZDF (NZ Herald, January 3) reflects the sorry state of our military following decades of neglect by successive governments. It is clear improvements are needed but I

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand