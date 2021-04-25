Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Letters: Queen st shambles, CBD embarrassment, Britain's shames, Five Eyes fantasy

7 minutes to read
Queen Street business owners gathered to discuss traffic and access problems caused by the narrowing of the street to two lanes in mid April. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Queen Street business owners gathered to discuss traffic and access problems caused by the narrowing of the street to two lanes in mid April. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

NZ Herald

Time to sort out Queen St shambles

To Viv Beck, Heart of the City: What a sorry state affairs has developed in Queen St. I have been following the saga in the Herald during the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.