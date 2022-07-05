How to get New Zealand's public health regime working in tandem with private services? Photo / Jacob Ammentorp Lund, 123rf, File

Robbing Peter

Further to P J Edmondson's letter (NZ Herald, July 4), encouraging the growth of private hospitals to alleviate the burden on state hospitals. Is this a long-term suggestion to privately train staff whilst converting or building more hospitals, or decimate the health service by simply recruiting directly from them?

Whichever way you look at it, more qualified staff are needed. We surely don't want to either dissipate our present health service or aim to rely on wholesale recruitment from overseas, particularly during the present housing crisis.

There is a role for private equity, but not at the expense of our health service.

Therefore, the suggestion of working in tandem has merit, but we would need a very strong and dedicated minister to oversee such a development.

John Norris, Whangamatā.

To pay pedagogy

I agree with advocating for teachers to be paid according to their merit. The only problem I have is, how does one define merit in teaching?

Here are four examples of teachers I have worked with:

Number one is a total dictator in the classroom. He rules with an iron will, has no discipline problems, and achieves good academic results. The students hate him and he tends to sit in isolation in the staff room

Number two teaches at an all-girls boarding school where the girls stand up when he enters the room. He has absolutely no discipline problems. The students settle immediately into task and achieve excellent academic results.

Number three Is relaxed and interacts really well with the students. Their academic results are average but he is heavily involved in extra-curricular activities and hugely popular with the students. He coaches the second XV and produces and directs the school shows for no financial recompense and can't even claim petrol costs.

Number four teaches the slow learner classes. Their academic achievements are nil but they are showing real improvement in their social and general living skills.

Which of these four deserves the highest pay?

David Coddington, Napier.

Sharper sentences

It is an offence for every person who, in a public space, without reasonable excuse, has any knife in his or her possession. This offence carries a maximum of three months imprisonment or a fine not exceeding $2000.

The individuals who carry knives know that these penalties are unlikely to be fully enforced.

Like the UK, stabbings in this country are becoming far too prevalent. There the offence carries a four-year jail sentence and an unlimited fine.

Let's do it before there is another killing.

Reg Dempster, Albany.

State opinions

Sasha Borissenko's opinion piece, "A history of abortion in NZ - and where to now?" (NZ Herald, July 4) made an interesting read. However, like much comment on the subject of Roe v Wade, it presupposes that a recent Supreme Court decision in the USA has relevance for New Zealand. Quite simply, it doesn't.

It is a domestic matter, concerned with the question of the interpretation of the 1789 Constitution and the 14th Amendment of 1868. The case concerned who should have the right to decide on abortion laws, the states or the federal government. The federal government can only do so if the Constitution gives them that right - all other jurisdiction is in the hands of the states.

The Supreme Court has not outlawed abortion or even restricted it. It has held that it is a matter for the states.

This is not relevant to New Zealand and has no bearing whatsoever on abortion law in this country.

Noel Cox, Glenfield.

Viable life

Re: R. Hamilton's snippet (NZ Herald, July 4), labelling all fetuses as human, anyone knowledgeable about medicine and the growth and development of the fetus from a fertilised ova to an infant knows that it isn't that simple - from spontaneous abortions all the way up to stillbirths.

Until the fetus is viable outside the womb, I would say, it's hardly a person. It can't survive outside the womb, for a start. All the decisions are being made on its behalf, most of them unconscious in the first trimester.

It's only in the last trimester that it stands a chance outside the womb - and premature babies are generally a lost cause without modern technology.

Could we please have a debate on this topic without people making assumptions that are not supported by medical evidence?

Wesley Parish, Tauranga.

Free ride

Mayoral candidate Efeso Collins gets 73 per cent support for suggesting free public transport (NZ Herald, July 5).

Why doesn't he suggest no rates? That would be an election winner too.

Wouldn't it be nice (and make a change) if we didn't think of "me" all the time.

Allan Wendelborn, Takapuna.

Incendiary words

Was it a good thing for world leaders at the Nato conference to make provocative comments about Vladimir Putin?

To belittle him simply aggravates the situation. It's like children throwing stones on the roof of the house next door which would, of course, get an enraged response.

This may account for the escalation of attacks on Kyiv, and the shopping mall.

At some point, world politics will change, and maintaining civil relations is important for any later peace negotiations.

Diplomacy is always about keeping respectful dialogue, even when dealing with an aggressor.

Raewyn Whaley, Cambridge.

Spoils of victory

Russia may be under the illusion that it is on a war-winning streak.

But what is it really winning?

Destroyed cities, full of rubble, unexploded bombs, and streets and fields full of mines. Does it really expect the Ukrainians to accept Russian occupation?

In the meantime, it has lost the respect of the rest of the World and become a hated war criminal. Who would be proud to be a Russian citizen today?

Marie Kaire, Whangārei.

Bringing home

A long-time gripe of mine has been the totally false and misleading food labelling: "Manufactured in NZ from local and imported ingredients", a label that we all knew really meant "imported".

Things have changed, but not for the better.

Today I bought a pack of streaky bacon. This is also "made in NZ from..." followed by the names of 14 countries.

There is no hint of which country but I do suspect few of the 14 listed practice animal welfare requirements now imposed upon local suppliers.

Maybe each slice is from a different one of the 14 countries - a smorgasbord even.

Whatever the answer, the label is meaningless.

Murray Reid, Cambridge.

Line of fire

I read that police shootings have increased in recent years. But the article didn't state the obvious - that violence against police has increased.

May I suggest that, if you don't want to get shot by police, don't give them reason to. It's worked for me so far.

R Watts, Kohimarama.

Serving up

I presume the Masterchef contestants wash their hands before they cook, but I have never seen it happen.

They serve the food on to the plates using their hands and there's a lot of touching of food going on.

Actually, I'm surprised that they are not issued with food gloves.

Gina Goodhue, Waihi Beach.

Short & sweet

On jobs

How on Earth did so many sectors of our economy - health, hospitality, horticulture, dairying - become so dependent on the heroin of imported labour? Covid has given us a once-in-a-generation opportunity to sort out our immigration policy. C C McDowall, Rotorua.

On expressways

Many vehicles have their most economical speed in the 110-120km/h or above range. This means cheaper running at this speed, but a greener, better environmental footprint for that distance travelled. Added to a time gain, a win, win, win benefit. Kevin Schulz, Rothesay Bay.

On power

NZ burns dirty coal to pollute our air; raise global warming and deliver

sky-high electricity prices. Can anyone define the overarching national psychology, over the last 70+ years, that has enforced this situation, against competent techno-scientific advice? Ken W J Lynch, Northcross.

On Israel

Israel Adesanya's ego knows no bounds. Carrying an urn with your opponent's name on it crossed the line. Steve Horne, Raglan.

On tourists

The PM is overseas advising that NZ tourism is fully open for business. Perhaps she has forgotten that all those flying here, including NZ citizens, are required to successfully apply for a Traveller Pass for permission. Paul Noonan, Tauranga.

On All Blacks

AB's = All Barretts. Geoff Thomas, Rotorua.

The Premium Debate

City on edge over knife crime

Good grief. NZ Police now has a Superintendent as a "Deployment Manager", a job that used to be held by a Senior Sergeant or Inspector. That is part of the problem. NZ Police now spends more time and effort on promotion and vacancies than it does on policing. Arthur H.

I am now expecting urgent legislation to be pushed through Parliament requiring a register of all knives, a licence for a knife, their length and sharpness to be regulated, age limits attached, and any super sharp/long knives to be blunted and shortened as per the new regulations by a trained and licenced professional. Perhaps a buy-back scheme could be introduced as well. Ross H.

Do readers actually feel "on edge", or is the media creating this fear to fill the spaces between ads? Evan B.

Evan, we were regular visitors to Auckland central but not anymore. The central city has lost its charm. We have witnessed incidents that are quite unpleasant. Auckland Central is certainly a "city in decline..." Sunil V.

Nothing to see here team. It's all normal according to this Government. No crisis. Carry on. Rawiri F.