A Doctor holding an endoscope before a gastroscopy. The health system is being reformed - and concerns are being expressed by both patients and staff. Photo / Supplied

Dann right in riposte over gripes

"Extremely disappointing" and "not commercially meaningful" say the meat and dairy industries associations (Weekend Herald, July 2), about their share of the NZ/EU trade deal just signed.

"No reason to be," says Herald business editor Liam Dann in the same issue in an intelligent analysis of the deal, which supports and details the Government's negotiations, and the pragmatism surrounding its signing.

He says meat and dairy have lost nothing by it, have gained somewhat instead, and are trading profitably generally in all export markets. And that holding out (for predictably little more) was unwise, considering the volatile, extremely uncertain state of the world.

Thank you, Liam, for a valuable, cogent, and most comprehensive breakdown of the EU deal.

Clyde Scott, Birkenhead.

Well done, health system

A few days ago, I visited our local medical centre and saw a conscientious and thorough doctor. My suspicions of having Covid-19 were confirmed. An admirable series of events resulted — I was given a ventilator and taught how to use it (it rescued me from drowning the next night). Next, a phone contact from Warkworth took myself and my wife under her wing with phone calls daily.

The rapid antigen tests supplied through our equally helpful local chemist proved my wife also had Covid. A pulse oximeter also arrived. We have an ID number on the Covid response register. In amongst all the angst generated towards them, I wish to report my appreciation of the support the Government health system has provided despite huge stress and workload.

Ian Walker, Mangawhai.

Flu idea a bit much

Epidemiologist Michael Baker wants mandatory isolation for those who get influenza, suggesting a seven-day stay-at-home order be looked at. Exactly how this would be implemented could be interesting. People who have flu should stay home until they're well but to mandate this seems a step too far. A special taskforce, and all that implies, would be needed, millions more would be spent on monitoring the public when all that is needed is for people to use their sense. Unfortunately, today, common sense seems in short supply.

Lorraine Kidd, Warkworth.

Concrete jungle

Auckland home owners who have created a garden paradise fear developers will move in next door and build six or eight 3 or 4-storeyed abominations. These cast a shadow over neighbouring properties, stifling all the life within it and halving value or even less.

Future generations gazing on Auckland's ever-expanding concrete jungle epitaph may well ask "where have all the flowers gone?"

What's worse this Government has similar plans for all of our major cities. If there is ever a cause for protesters on the Beehive grounds for a vote of no confidence in the Government then high rise, high-density housing must be it.

Gary Hollis, Mellons Bay.

Fixing our hospitals

Recent publicity has highlighted our public healthcare system is under duress. The excessive demands on state hospitals are due to Government's endeavour to "go it alone".

The growth of private hospitals is the key to alleviating the burden imposed on the state's responsibility. The reintroduction of tax deductibility for health insurance costs can encourage independence in private hospital use for many surgical needs and other medical treatments and free up beds in state hospitals as a consequence.

This independence should be encouraged and in tandem with increased private hospital development would do much to minimise Government's role and limit their huge financial commitment.

P J Edmondson, Tauranga.

Trump's legacy

I agree with Ron Hoares' appraisal of Donald Trump as an awful man with no interest or compassion for anyone or anything that doesn't glorify himself. I wonder what his stance on the Uvalde School slaughter would have been if the children had been the offspring of "white American guys and gals" (Republican, of course, the only ones who count), rather than those of Mexican immigrants?

Trump may not, nor should ever, for the sake of the US and our world, hold any future political post. Unfortunately, the ghost of his presidency will continue to haunt us all from the bench of the Supreme Court he managed to manipulate by appointing his chosen acolytes to seats of power from which they can't be removed.

We have seen it already in the overturning of the Wade v Roe legislation and, this week, the limitations imposed by the Clean Air Act of 1970 being lifted, allowing those who contribute to increasingly prevalent and dangerous levels of climate change at will, with no regard for any consequences which will make our world less habitable for future generations, continue their toxic practices. God only knows what's next.

Jeremy Coleman, Hillpark.

Selfish mentality

The dairy and meat lobby's responses to the EU Free Trade Agreement exposes the "stuff everyone else, what about me" culture now in New Zealand.

No FTA can meet everyone's expectations but this deal will benefit a significant number of Kiwi businesses. Just because it isn't what the dairy and meat sectors had hoped for, doesn't make it a bad deal.

They aren't losing anything and many other sectors benefit massively (wine/kiwifruit/honey). The fact that dairy and meat farmers wanted the Government to walk away from a proposal that helps many, just because it didn't benefit them to the same degree, is witness to a selfish mentality that is extremely depressing (but sadly not surprising).

Leanne Pooley, Auckland.

European opposition

The Meat Industry Association and Beef+Lamb made grisly comments about the new trade deal inked by the Government in Europe. But both know that it was their sister organisations in Europe that thwarted greater access for NZ product. If MIA and B+L were serious, they would have had their people in Europe discussing farmer concerns and finding ways to problem-solve. They do themselves no credit.

Mark Nixon, Remuera.

Lost trust

I think Bruce Cotterill's excellent opinion piece in the Weekend Herald needs to be read by every politician in Government. We are now all watching 150 years of democracy and the legacy and integrity of thousands of public servants being eroded and devalued by this administration. When facts and reality become distorted the intention of the message becomes irrelevant, no one listens when trust and confidence have been lost.

Quentin Miller, Te Atatū South.

Economics lesson

Can all those who still believe that the best health response to Covid is the best economic response please put your hand up. Thank you, Economics 101 class is available for your registration now.

Michael Sommerville, Beachlands.

Local spinal care

Should John Roughan's back break in Auckland (Weekend Herald, July 2), I can assure him he will be cared for at Middlemore Hospital and the Auckland Spinal Rehabilitation Unit based close by, and not have to change his postcode to Burwood, Christchurch.

Stewart Hawkins, St Heliers.

Hydrogen downsides

Simon Upton, Parliamentary Commissioner for the Environment, is right to be concerned about the energy losses involved in hydrogen production.

It is an energy-negative fuel because its production takes more energy than it produces. Neither can the process be considered carbon zero because the renewable energy sources used to make green hydrogen are highly dependent on fossil fuels for their manufacture and installation.

Stored hydrogen is highly flammable and vulnerable in hot conditions. The hydrogen molecule is minute and 1 per cent is said to escape every day it is stored.

Hydrogen is an energy carrier, not a primary energy source. This means that it requires outside energy at each step — for its production, then for its compression or liquefaction for storage, and for its delivery and ultimate use.

Moreover, energy is lost when the gas is converted to electricity by fuel cells. Hydrogen offers no secure energy future.

Pat Baskett, Ōkura.

Short & Sweet

On fentanyl

Fentanyl overdose? No sympathy. You knew what you were doing. V. Hall, Whangaparāoa.

On No 11

Another Tongan number 11 in the All Blacks — Leicester Fainga'anuku. Watch out rugby world, this one is going to be very good too. Gary Carter, Gulf Harbour.

On abortion

I agree with Brodie Kane that she can do whatever she likes with her womb. As for the human life inside it, that's a different story. R Hamilton, Kohimarama.

On higher speed

The increased speed limit on the Waikato Expressway has been lauded. Assuming a driver maintains a constant speed of 110km/h it will take about 42.5 minutes to complete the 78km. Maintaining a constant speed of 100km/h adds just under 4.5 minutes to the journey. How will this extra time benefit anyone? Greg Cave, Sunnyvale.

On mask litter

UK citizens are requested to cut the elastic off face masks before disposing of them. Used face masks have become an environmental problem and removing elastic will help prevent them from getting caught up in drains, gutters, on beaches, etc. Maybe New Zealand should follow this directive? Susan Heap, Takapuna.

The Premium Debate

Paula Bennett: Who's playing politics on abortion?

It is a different political environment here in the US and those who kick this around when the matter has been settled are demeaning women. And don't understand basic biology. I better stop there. Monique W.

National will say and do anything to get in. Who knows what will happen when they do. They will have the chance to change whatever they think is right. Kevin A.

Luxon has stated with absolute clarity that the legislation surrounding abortion in New Zealand will not change. For heaven's sake, he cannot make it clearer than he has. Andrew R.

What is the difference with Labour? They have already been seen to have broken their word on the Brightline extension period, no new taxes and many others. Brad M.

Re-criminalisation of abortion would make the Springboks tour protests look like a quiet gathering. Paul W.

Hardly "an attack from Labour"; Robertson was asked for his view on Luxon's various responses to the issue in an interview and — quite rightly in my opinion — noted the confusing nature of them. Susann S.

How does it look if we elect a party with a leader who has such regressive views on the matter? What are the personal views of these politicians on other human rights? What are their personal views about our rainbow communities? What are their views on science vs biblical teachings? NZers have a right to know how our politicians view science and human-rights issues. It is essential to our democracy. Rebecca B.