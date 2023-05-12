Letters: Prosperity for all, good old days, Australian wages, and Parliament debate

Governments of all nations need to focus more on peace, prosperity, inclusion and cooperation. Photo / Kenny Holston, The New York Times, File

Letter of the week: Frank Olsson, Freemans Bay

All countries are seeking economic growth to enable progress and betterment of their countries and people. The greatest contributor to economic growth over the last 20 years has been China. This near-miraculous growth has benefited countries around the world, reflecting in their own growth, perhaps nowhere as much as those on the Pacific rim, but also far beyond that. Besides this economic growth being shared among countries, it has also enabled China to lift a third of its population out of poverty. This is arguably the biggest anti-poverty step the world has ever experienced, whereas wealth concentration in rich countries has continued unabated, leaving the poor further behind. The people of all Asia-Pacific nations want friendly relations with all. This is not limited to the Pacific but is a universal aspiration. Governments of all nations need to focus more on peace, prosperity, inclusion and co-operation, rather than denigrating our foremost growth engines on highly dubious grounds. Business and trade are crucial in building a better society and life for the many, whereas preaching war leads to fear and division and the risk of unimaginable global misery and suffering.

Real good, real old

Jeff Hayward’s letter (Weekend Herald, May 6) mentions the concept of “the good old days” the longing for which afflicts us all at some time or another. But logically, if life for each generation was better for their immediate forebears, then tracking back through the generations, each believing earlier times were better, we reach the inevitable conclusion that the Stone Age was the best of all possible worlds. A vote for the Green Party anyone? John Denton, Eskdale.

Lucky country

Wages in Australia are 32 per cent higher than in New Zealand, which is all very fine, but the cost of living in Australia is 22 per cent higher than New Zealand and taxes are 8 per cent higher so, in terms of money in the pocket, one would be only 2 per cent better off. When you factor in the costs of starting all over again, it would be fair to say crossing the Tasman is fine but is not all going to be all roses. If you are willing to make the switch be wary of the adage, “all that glitters is not necessarily gold”. And you might well start by checking out the cost of insuring anything in Australia which can only be described as jaw-dropping. Gary Hollis, Mellons Bay.

Debatable respect

Anzac Day reminded us that 33,000 New Zealand men and women have sacrificed their lives in wars and conflicts around the world since the 1890s. Parliament honoured those sacrifices with carved wooden battle wreaths and plaques around the inside of the main debating chamber. Increasingly childish and self-indulgent behaviour by MPs in plain daily sight of those plaques dishonours the price paid by families across New Zealand. Chris Turver, Waikanae.

Cult of Trump

I recently finished watching the series “Helter Skelter: An American Myth”. In it was footage of, after Charles Manson’s conviction and then death sentence, interviews with his brainwashed followers protesting his innocence and stating their ongoing devotion to him. Fast forward five decades or so and we see Trump’s supporters doing the same after he was found to be a sex offender. The scary thing is this cult messiah figure could well once again be the “Leader of the Free World”. At least Manson spent the remainder of his life safely locked away. Ed Roggeveen, Blenheim.

Former president and Republican Party presidential candidate Donald Trump was ordered to pay $5 million in damages to E. Jean Carroll, who accused him of rape and defamation. A jury found him liable for sexual abuse, but not rape. Photo / Sophie Park, The New York Times

Pick a shell

Finance Minister Grant Robertson is about to pull the old shell game with the Budget next week – look under this shell I just saved $4 billion dollars I was going to spend from under the next shell; but wait, aren’t you borrowing a billion dollars a week from under the third shell, Grant? Gary Carter, Gulf Harbour.

Taxation onus

I wonder how many people realise the importance the call to “tax us more” from 96 wealthy New Zealanders really means to the country. It’s a huge call, one that could see the realisation of money desperately needed to right now. It is also an apolitical call, one not needing to take into account who gets into government. But it really is so much bigger than that. The group of 96 are saying they want to be part of securing a fairer society, one that is healthy, educated and assured of a liveable lifestyle. They are confirming the need to assist financially too, if we are to combat climate destruction, with the necessary support for changes to the way we live so all humanity can exist. It is such an important move, one that should have been done years ago, but required a government of confidence. Now the call is out. We ignore it at our peril. Emma Mackintosh, Birkenhead.

Art worthy

For over three months now I have been under the misapprehension that the diamond-shaped assemblage of road cones positioned around a sheet of metal halfway down College Hill constituted a “road work”. However, having not seen a piece of equipment, let alone a working person, anywhere near the site at any stage of this three-month period, I now realise I had jumped to a premature and poor conclusion. I would, therefore, like to take the opportunity to warmly congratulate Auckland Transport on this stunning new permanent art installation. If its aim for “(Very) Still Life in Road Cones” is to be profoundly thought-provoking then I believe it is unquestionably achieving this right from the outset. Ed Porter, Herne Bay.

A quick word

If a Labour back-bencher decided to switch to the National Party then the Speaker of the House would invoke the waka-jumping legislation. The Speaker should follow the law without exception. Neil Hatfull, Warkworth.

Anybody can call themselves a consultant and charge an appropriate fee whether it be washing the dishes, weeding the garden, or mowing the lawns. Bruce Tubb, Devonport.

Am I a monarchist? I don’t know but I am pretty sure I am not a republican; they tend to make such a mess of things. Edith Hope, Wai O Taiki Bay.

I was sorry to see my letter (WH, May 6) containing implied criticism of the King with ”I have listened to a lifetime of his views,” and I realised we all say some silly things during the course of our lives. Sorry King Charles. Keith Duggan, Browns Bay.

All the king’s horses and all the king’s men couldn’t put Harry together again. David Tolmie, Mt Eden.

In a stunning ceremonial Coronation procession most stunning of all were the horses. Larry Mitchell, Rothesay Bay.

Instead of the Māori Party calling on our King to acknowledge the impacts of colonisation on Māori, why don’t they concentrate on the low immunisation rates of their children? Bill Capamagian, Tauranga.

I just hope everyone is not going to be subjected to another book by Prince Harry on how he was blind-sided at the Coronation. Anne Parsons, Pakuranga.

If 100 so-called wealthy Kiwis want to pay more tax they can, just contact the IRD, but don’t force your views on others who believe that they can spend their money more wisely than the government does. Mike Baker, Tauranga.

Meka Whaitiri and Elizabeth Kerekere could forge a new political alliance with a readymade acronym: MMP for Malcontent Misfits Party. Mike Wagg, Freemans Bay.

Am I the only Kiwi, flying west into LA, to notice the many concrete canals ready to flush any downpour out into the California Pacific? Even Greymouth has a river wall to save the town. But not in Auckland, eh? Gerry O’Meeghan, Pāpāmoa.

Students have lost so much schooling over the past three years. Surely protest action and teacher-only days could be held during the 12 weeks of school holidays they have each year. Katherine Swift, Kohimarama.

Extravagant breeding is a prime cause of poverty. David Jones, Parnell.

Great, pubs can open at six in the morning to get sloshed during the RWC. As the saying goes, “gotta be five o’clock somewhere”. Eye roll. Glenn Forsyth, Taupō



