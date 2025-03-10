Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Letters: Phil Goff’s sacking was petty politics; why Barcelona baulked at hosting America’s Cup again

NZ Herald
5 mins to read

Phil Goff was removed as High Commissioner to the United Kingdom after comments about US President Donald Trump. Photo / Alex Burton

Phil Goff was removed as High Commissioner to the United Kingdom after comments about US President Donald Trump. Photo / Alex Burton

Letters to the Editor

Goff sacking was petty politics

Reading the news that Winston Peters wants to follow the Trumpian anti-DEI (diversity, equity, and inclusion) and anti-“woke social engineering” movement, which is causing division across the globe with its dystopian suggestions, makes me wonder about the true reason Phil Goff lost his

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand