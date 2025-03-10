Perhaps our Prime Minister could have reminded him of that instead of claiming neutrality in his coalition partner’s petty action.

Jeremy Coleman, Hillpark.

Barcelona baulks

Before expending a sizeable amount on hosting the next America’s Cup, it is noteworthy that Barcelona is so happy with its return on investment that it won’t be bidding again (Mar 7).

Perhaps this indicates that the actual returns were not as glowing as those of a report commissioned by Barcelona Capital Nautica Foundation, an organisation whose very existence was to promote Cup activities.

The review included notoriously fungible measures such as viewing figures and potential audience. I was in Britain and France during the Cup and nobody was talking about it, despite both these nations having participants.

Peter Jansen, Mission Bay.

Delaying tactics

Is it true that no answer is an answer? Well, Winston Peters seems to think so.

To say that a list of the shipyards that are contenders to build the inter-island ferries will be published shortly is like saying I know you’re hungry and there’s food in the cupboard, but you’ll have to wait.

It’s all delaying tactics because first we have to pay out $300 million and get nothing in return. But that is not the full cost because infrastructure work at ports already completed could now be surplus to requirements.

The decision to walk away from the original contract, without trying to rationalise it, was a knee-jerk reaction that has cost the taxpayer dearly. The taxpayer is in fact a shareholder in these projects and if it were a private business, heads would roll, especially if good advice was not taken.

This Government demands accountability, but doesn’t practise what it preaches.

Reg Dempster, Albany.

Reserve Bank tools

In the past few years, we have seen how powerful the Reserve Bank is.

It’s not only fighting inflation. It can engineer recessions, dampen house prices and influence unemployment. The Fed [Federal Reserve] in the US has a triple mandate – controlling inflation, maximising employment and economic growth.

The sole mandate of inflation – which has not been a problem for the past 30 years, except for the post-pandemic spike – means we are not using their other economic tools, using them as a blunt instrument instead of a Swiss Knife. Perhaps it’s time for a change?

Kushlan Sugathapala, Epsom.

Notable difference

Whether in debates and question time or in public, Jacinda Ardern seldom referred to notes, and this always gave the impression she spoke with conviction and from the heart.

Christopher Luxon and Chris Hipkins constantly look downwards at notes – indicating their speeches were written for them – and hardly inspires confidence in the audience they are speaking to, and is the difference between a great leader and a mediocre one.

Gary Hollis, Mellons Bay.

Done to death

At the risk of offending a lot of people, I think I speak for the majority when I propose that a limit of two minutes be applied to eulogies at funerals.

Most people will agree they shudder when they see people about to give a eulogy shuffling a stack of papers as they prepare to speak – followed by a long, drawn-out story usually starting at birth. There is no need to go over a person’s life at length because the reason people are in attendance at the funeral is that they knew the deceased.

Let’s hope the people guilty of these drawn-out eulogies will take heed and cut them down.

Jock Mac Vicar, Hauraki.

Moana magic

What an absolute joy to see Moana Pasifika with their first win of the Super Rugby season over the Hurricanes at North Harbour Stadium on Saturday night.

The many supporters, including whānau and Wesley College students, had a wonderful time celebrating. Having been kicked out of Mount Smart Stadium by rugby league and then football, it is wonderful to see Ardie Savea and Moana Pasifika now enjoying and adopting the Albany ground location.

Moana Pasifika’s next home game at North Harbour Stadium is against the Waratahs on April 5 – don’t miss it.

Gary Carter, Gulf Harbour.