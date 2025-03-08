DEI commonly refers to policies or frameworks to ensure the inclusion of individuals and communities with varying characteristics or from different demographics. In New Zealand, diversity and inclusion are currently described as “essential” parts of the public service by the Public Service Commission, which has its own DEI plan and regularly reports on progress against DEI activities.

In an update on its work released last month, the commission said DEI was about “reflecting and valuing the communities that Te Kawa Mataaho/Public Service Commission is here to serve, to build trust and confidence and improve services and outcomes for New Zealanders”.

“When we attract, retain, recognise, value and develop the skills and experiences of people across all dimensions of diversity (eg gender, ethnicity, disability, rainbow, age), there are multiple benefits.”

Announcing the bill this week, NZ First leader Winston Peters said it would “put an end to the woke left-wing social engineering and diversity targets in the public sector”.

“New Zealand is a country founded on meritocracy, not on some mind-numbingly stupid ideology,” he said.

Curiously, NZ First voted in favour of this “woke left-wing social engineering” five years ago, the same law it is now keen to repeal, with then deputy leader Fletcher Tabuteau saying it would “deliver better outcomes and better services” by “creating a modern, agile and adaptive public service”.

Now, NZ First’s stance, according to Peters, is that “removing woke DEI requirements will give the public confidence that the right person is in the right job based on their skills, not their identity”.

The specific changes the bill introduced by Peters this week would make include removing aspects of the Public Service Act 2020 that require the Public Service Commissioner to promote a diverse workforce.

For example, the legislation would amend Section 44 “to remove the Public Service Commissioner’s duty to develop a workforce that reflects societal diversity”.

Section 73 would be amended to “eliminate requirements for chief executives and boards to promote diversity and inclusiveness as part of being a ‘good employer’, including specific references to Māori involvement”.

It is important to highlight that DEI policies don’t mean people are not hired on merit. It is overly simplistic to think it is a matter of “one or the other” when, in fact, there are criteria that exist alongside all others – including merit – to ensure a just process and that everyone is represented at the table, creating a public service that reflects the reality of New Zealand.

Diversity, equity and inclusion are not negative words and while many appear to loudly agree with Trump’s (and Peters’) views on the issues, there are many boardrooms across New Zealand where the opposite belief is held.

Global Women’s new CEO Katie Bhreatnach said corporate NZ is “doubling down” on diversity, equity and inclusion.

“Businesses here understand that inclusion drives performance,” she told the Herald.

Despite the brewing culture wars overseas, Bhreatnach said New Zealanders can choose to opt out of those rather than following the US’ lead.

“I think that New Zealand leaders are smart, and they will see that DEI is actually about ensuring talent has the opportunity to thrive,” she said.

“The businesses I engage with ... they see DEI not as a compliance exercise that takes away from business strategy. Rather, they see it as a strategic advantage.”

There are many issues New Zealand urgently needs to tackle. School lunches, the economy and a cost-of-living crisis, and a strained health workforce, to name a few – things that need our focus because they have a serious impact on the lives of New Zealanders.

The Government must stay focused on the issues that matter to New Zealanders and not get distracted by overseas culture wars. It might be better if this bill stays in the tin.