Nurses, social workers working as receptionists as ‘back office’ public sector cuts bite

Health New Zealand – Te Whatu Ora and ministers have repeatedly insisted hiring restrictions and job cuts would not affect front-line workers or patient care.

A survey of 1300 health workers by the Public Service Association (PSA), published today, found more than 80% of respondents believed the cuts had damaged the service they delivered.

“We now have stark evidence from health workers who know the system best that funding cuts and the hiring freeze are having a direct impact on services,” said PSA national secretary Fleur Fitzsimons.

Health NZ introduced hiring restrictions early last year because it was found to be overspending by $130 million a month. Under a “reset” led by commissioner Lester Levy, several departments also face significant cuts as part of a $1.4 billion savings drive.

Some of the biggest cuts are happening in the Data and Digital Directorate.

Mel Orchard, a PSA delegate in Dunedin, is responsible for maintaining software which doctors use to produce patient records. She had been working on a project to allow the software to process a greater number of documents more quickly, but that has now stalled because of the IT cuts.

“We’re just stuck,” she told the Herald. “Clinicians make decisions about patient care based on that information … and if it takes too long for it to be available for them to review … then it starts affecting care.”

One respondent to the PSA survey said the hiring restrictions meant they were only able to run their national paediatric unit at half capacity. While the unit is not specified in the PSA report, the only national facility in the country is at Starship Hospital.

One of the main concerns raised by members in the survey was the impact of cutting or not replacing administrative roles.

“We now have nurses and social workers covering receptionist duties, which takes them away from clinical duties,” one member said.

“Our psychiatrists have reduced appointment times from one hour to 30 [minutes] in an effort to find time to do clinical tasks that nurses no longer have time to do.”

Another PSA member working in mental health said patients were waiting three months for a routine appointment, when previously they could have been seen 20 minutes after being called by the reception desk.

Public Service Association national secretary Fleur Fitzsimons. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Fitzsimons said the Government should lift the hiring restrictions, fill vacancies urgently and address underfunding of services.

Health NZ acting chief executive Dr Nick Chamberlain said the organisation recognised the reset had been unsettling for staff.

“But we are resetting to strengthen our front line; provide quality, compassionate, affordable healthcare at the right time and in the right place and, importantly, achieve the national health and mental health targets.”

In the 12 months to September 2024, the clinical workforce grew by 2709 fulltime equivalent staff, Chamberlain said. Another 4240 staff were being recruited to the 90,000-strong organisation.

“There is no hiring freeze,” he said. “For non-clinical roles, we are recruiting where the role is essential to achieve our priorities, including the health targets.”

The Government sacked the Health NZ board in July and replaced it with the commissioner because of concerns about financial management and governance.

There has since been an exodus of executive staff, including chief executive Margie Apa last month.

Levy has been developing a plan to turn the organisation around and balance its books, but that is yet to be made public.

Last month, it was revealed a new unit had been set up to scrutinise Health NZ and would review and potentially replace Levy’s plan. The unit reports directly to Health Minister Simeon Brown.

Isaac Davison is an Auckland-based reporter who covers health issues. He joined the Herald in 2008 and has previously covered the environment, politics and social issues.