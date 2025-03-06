- Winston Peters highlighted New Zealand’s historical ties with Korea in talks with Hyundai Mipo Dockyard.
- Hyundai’s contract to build Interislander ferries was cancelled after the Government declined extra funding in 2023.
- Hyundai is still in talks with KiwiRail and may be considered to build the ferries under the Coalition.
Minister for Rail Winston Peters drew on the history of New Zealand’s ties with Korea, including the Korean War and the Asian financial crisis during the 1990s, in his talks with jilted Interisland ferry builder Hyundai Mipo Dockyard.
In Question Time, Labour’s transport spokesman Tangi Utikere asked Peters whether the Government had given any assurances to Hyundai it would not cancel a new contract to build the ferries – after the Government’s decision to decline extra funding in 2023 effectively led to the cancellation of the contract that had been inked under Labour.
“I reminded Hyundai that in 1950, when their country was under attack, my country came to their aid; when their currency collapsed in 1997 under the Asian financial crisis, my country was one of the nine that underwrote its currency,” Peters said.
“It’s a thing called respect and gratitude, and that he could go forward in the future and trust my country and me,” Peters said.