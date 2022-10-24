Oranga Tamariki. Photo / Jason Oxenham

OT fighting a battle it can’t win

Inevitably the blame for tragedies like the death of 5-year-old Malachi Subecz attaches to Oranga Tamariki. Reviews ensue and nothing changes. New Zealand ranks 35th out of 41 developed countries for child wellbeing outcomes and a child dies every five weeks in NZ as a result of family violence. In essence, the problem is systemically beyond the capability of any organisation to manage. More so when the reach of OT is fettered by calls to remove the “subsequent child” provisions of the Oranga Tamariki Act, which meant a parent who has had a child removed permanently from their care in the past must effectively prove they are fit to keep a new baby. Emerging science about brain development suggests that most people don’t reach full maturity until the age 25. Traversing this timeline in a chaotic, violent and parentless world can never end well. Years before age 25, any hope of forming meaningful societal values, attitudes and beliefs are dashed — the evidence explodes before us most markedly as a growing wave of juvenile crime teams ram raiding their way through New Zealand’s commercial environment. The precursors are, among other things, poorly thought-out life choices around having children, institutionalised state dependence and an entrenched ambivalence towards the commitments required to ensure a young person’s lifeway is positive. Against this tide, OT is confronted with an impossible task — mokopuna and tamariki will continue to be murdered. Graham Reinheimer, Auckland.

In too deep

Articles on rescues at the delightful Kai Iwi Lakes (NZ Herald, October 24) is brought about by one reason ... Years ago my wife and I stayed at this camp, the next morning I went for a walk in my togs and then ran in across the white sand into the clear blue water. Suddenly, I was completely out of my depth and sinking. I swam back to the surface, spitting out a mouthful of water. The danger in this lake that should be signposted is that the shallow water is only a couple of metres wide before it plunges into the depths. There is a lawn running down to the beach where sports games are played ... what better after a hot game than running down the beach to cool off in that inviting lake, as described in the article? I hope my warning letter will help save more tragedies there. Eric Strickett, Henderson.

Irregular conduct

Many of us, as amateur economists, can’t help reflecting on the present state of our economy, with rampant inflation of 7 per cent or more when the government contract with the Reserve Bank is to hold inflation between 1 and 3 per cent. Not long ago, the RBNZ’s monetary policy was such that it lowered interest rates close to a negative level, thereby encouraging massive bank borrowing for substantial home mortgages. It also increased the money supply. The Government’s concurrent fiscal policy was to increase its spending in an unprecedented manner. Add a restrictive immigration policy with near record-low unemployment figures and the unfortunate outcome is a menu for hyperinflation — which was then blamed on external factors such as the war, and supply chain issues. Government overspending of precious taxpayer funds has existed for a long time. The Reserve Bank, however, has now done a complete U-turn by imposing extraordinarily large interest rate increases every two months. To this apprentice, the Bank acting in such an irregular manner is perplexing. Hylton Le Grice, Remuera.

Priceless publicity

It is a shame I’m not currently running a political campaign because the amount of press I’m getting is priceless. We are currently in negotiations with the Charities Commission who have not made a decision regarding the allegations being made. The Herald is correct, this matter needs to be settled because it has been going for far too long. Should their decision be made against us, we’ll contest it. I cannot be more transparent than this. We are honest. We surface our intentions to use Māori money to support our Māori right to sit at the table of democracy in Aotearoa. It is refreshing to see the Herald agrees with me about changing electoral laws to force all political parties to fully disclose the source of all funds. John Tamihere, Henderson.

Traumatic move

The object of retirement village businesses is to sell licences to occupy accommodation and communal lifestyle to the elderly. They are designed and run by people much younger than the residents. The decision and subsequent move to a village in the first instance is very traumatic, because amongst all others is the realisation that we are entering our final years. So, the recent news that Metlife intend restructuring several of their villages, meaning some residents will be moved to other apartments, brings more major trauma. I would remind the operators that we are not characters in a book, but real people, elderly people with real feelings at a vulnerable stage in our lives. Most 80- and 90-year-olds have day-to-day physical aches and pains to contend with which are aggravated by mental trauma. Pauline Levie, Meadowbank.

Brutal architecture

As a resident of one of Auckland’s most authentic and idiosyncratic neighbourhoods, historic K Rd, I and others in this unique inner-city precinct watch in sheer horror as possibly Auckland’s most ugly utilitarian structure since the 70s creation of the Greys Avenue Police Station gets its finishing touches at 8 Upper Queen St. Billed as student accommodation by its developers DASL, this building has all the brutal charm of a super-max prison, a simple box with rectangular holes cut out. How on earth was this vile edifice consented, with the city’s modern built environment notable by its bland passionlessness already, surely some consideration of its visual impact in this character zone of the city should have been a consideration? Phil O’Reilly, Auckland Central.

Pursuit of perfection

Your recent articles on cycleways certainly informs the need to get the Auckland council-controlled organisations (CCOs) under control. The proposed cycleways are indeed gold standard projects, but when the cost of consultants and other non-construction costs equals two-thirds of the total, it indicates that something is seriously in need of fixing. In the 1950s the minister for roads decided to seal thousands of miles of roads without the expense of curbing and channelling and the same sealed roads are still extant despite not being to gold standard. We only need good enough, not perfection, as the pursuit of perfection only leads to nowhere. Neville Cameron, Coromandel.

Vote by mail ballots being manually sorted by the department of elections ballot distribution staff today at City Hall in San Francisco, California. Photo / AP

Past-it politics

The US and Britain are two of the few countries left with the First Past the Post voting system. Each has two old and probably tired parties. In 1972 I and 20 per cent of our population voted [for the] Values Party, and under FPP, gained nothing. Only under a change of voting system would any other parties in those two countries have a chance to change the dynamics of politics with new ideas. P A Tobin, Waiheke Island.

Police farce

Apparently the police, who constantly claim speed is the single biggest issue contributing to our road toll, were going to be out in force over the long weekend. I drove from central Auckland out west on Saturday morning, most of it on the NW motorway. I had cruise control set at 100km/h but was passed by at least 10 vehicles, some doing I believe close to 150km/h. Not a cop in sight, nor on my return journey later in the day when I was passed by drivers doing perhaps only 110. Yet I saw three patrol cars on Tamaki Drive, one with a “victim”. When was the last death or serious injury accident on Tamaki Drive? Revenue collecting or policing to snare dangerous drivers? I would argue the former. Glenn J Pacey, Glendowie.

Leaning leftist

Instead of urgently dealing with the issues that make the boat go faster, this Labour Government, as Bruce Cotterill (Weekend Herald, October 22) so rightly states, are “too busy changing the social structure of the country to suit their leftist ideology”. Please stop the PR spin that fools no one and try to turn around the decline we are seeing in crime stats, dropping education standards, health worker shortages and barriers to willing workers being able to enter the country. And while they are at it perhaps they can come up with an effective plan for the long term “unemployable”for whom a lifetime on a benefit appears to be a viable option. Fiona McAllister, Mount Maunganui.

Short & sweet

On shoplifters

It’s ironic that shoplifters are arrested for stealing $1000 from a supermarket but supermarkets face no consequences for taking a million dollars every day from the people of NZ. R Irwin, Te Atatu South.

On nurses

In reply to a recent letter on lifting mandates for unvaccinated nurses. In my opinion, if you are an anti-vaxxer there is no place for you in the medical profession or the education system. Geoff Leckie, Flatbush.

On holes

Matt Heath claims in his column (NZ Herald, October 24) about holes that he has seven. He forgot the tear ducts. H Rogers, Kohimarama.

On experience

Drawing lessons from the UK, the NZ Herald editorial (October 24) states that any political “leadership inexperience can be exposed”. Five years on, and our Labour Government continues to be deeply inexperienced. Stewart Hawkins, St Heliers.

On Boris Johnson

Bring back Boris, all is forgiven. Glenn Forsyth, Taupō.

On Russia

Can our Government please cut the power and water to the Russian Embassy immediately. Why do we accommodate these people? Stephen Prinselaar, Auckland.

The Premium Debate

Claire Trevett: Snap election? PM quitting? Not happening

Ardern may have lifted her attack against Luxon in the debating chamber this week but it was just the volume — her harping message on what she has done is still the same. She needs a new, creditable message and to tone down the volume. Ross S.

Love the way Jacinda Ardern speaks — eloquent, thoughtful and passionate. I just wish there was a few more things that had been achieved. Lots of talk. Lots of passionate promise. Little positive change. Michael B.

Even the most biased of supporter would have to admit Luxon has not yet excelled in the debating chamber. Brian H.

If the political polls are an indication, Ardern’s political fortune is trending from “stardust won’t settle” to “stardust no more”. David P.

I like National’s policy regarding tax creep. It makes sense to increase the thresholds given the huge increase in the Government’s tax take. Put their increase in GST money they have raked, even more so. Warren B.

There will not be a snap election. The main reason? Very low polling. Labour know they would lose. Alexander G.

One might think Luxon and the Nats will be secretly praying Labour does run for its full term. That might give them a chance to come up with real and workable policies to take to the electorate, which they surely don’t have now. Douglas S.