Letters: On Pukekohe supermarket, Christmas, zebra crossings, China, disaster relief

Letter of the week: Janet Boyle, Ōrewa

I loved the story in the NZ Herald online (Dec 24) regarding Pukekohe New World closing on Boxing Day.

Three things struck me about this.

Firstly, the owner recognises the value of his staff and the fact they've had to put up with more angst than a lot of people over this past year so is giving them all an extra day of paid leave. His reasoning is so they can relax with their loved ones.

Secondly, any perishable food will go to food banks. That assists so many others.

And thirdly, this means that in order for his staff to have the day off, this generous owner will forego a day's takings.

Well done Mr Wilson! The Spirit of Christmas still exists.

Carols enjoyed

Thanks to the groups of carollers who gave up their valuable time to come and perform for us oldies in the various retirement villages, something so uplifting after being denied entertainment for so long.

It was amazing to hear the same carols sung in various styles, which made them sound so different.

Your visit put smiles on our faces and made us aware of the real meaning of Christmas, a time of joy, peace and love.



A belated Merry Christmas to you and yours – oh how I love Christmas.

Jan Ellin, Milford.

Protecting shorelines

China is an ever-expanding, sea-trading nation and a world economic powerhouse.

This puts China in a situation whereby it is forced to protect the vital sea-trading routes, including the South China Sea.

To do so they have had to substantially increase their military sea power and also establish bases from which they can maintain and deploy it when necessary.

The US, in particular, views all this military activity as a threat, as it also equips China with the power to close off some vital international trading routes.

The new Aukus alliance exists to protect Australia's extremely long coastline. The reality is that Australia and NZ have no adequate shoreline protection from drug smugglers, people smugglers, pirates, gunrunners, fishing industry encroachment, resource exploitation, foreign spies, terrorism, money laundering, and other organised crime syndicate activities.

Australia's dilemma is, it cannot successfully secure its shoreline unless New Zealand's shoreline is equally secure, and NZ's current anti-nuclear power dogma, together with its relatively small economic capacity, cannot support the military resources to play its part.

Brian Main, Hamilton.

Zebra crossings

Not one to encourage civil disobedience but my Christmas cheer giggle came from the photo of the zebra crossing painted by a mysterious artist in the Coromandel town of Kūaotunu.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency aroused ire in Auckland by proposing to install a ridiculous number of pedestrian crossings on Tāmaki Drive, St Heliers, and only a huge community backlash and forced "consultation" saw the number reduced to a sensible outcome.

On that basis, finance for the unused crossings should be available for where they are really needed such as the dangerous corner at Kūaotunu.

Oh, and the community of Remuera would like one across Remuera Rd opposite the library. Perhaps one of those attractive zebra versions needs to appear there to wake the Waka Kotahi crew into a state of reality.

Coralie van Camp, Remuera.

Typhoon aid

I heard on Al Jazeera news that the United States has offered US$200,000 in immediate aid to the Philippines.

Was that a misprint, I thought? Surely it must be US$200 million? But no, it was correct, just a measly US$200,000.

This is to help the survivors of Typhoon Rai, which ripped through the archipelago destroying thousands of homes and claiming more than 300 lives with its 260 km/h winds.

Aid agencies report that 4.1 million children have been affected by the typhoon. Now I wonder how far that money from the US will go towards helping them?

Hopefully, our NZ Government has been proportionally more generous? Let's not forget that there are 72,000 Filipinos living in NZ and many of them work tirelessly in our hospitals and rest homes caring for Kiwis health. Where is the spirit of Christmas?

Glen Stanton, Mairangi Bay.

Be positive

Reading all the stories about Covid upsetting people's Christmas plans is very sad. But do remember it is Covid that is responsible.

Not our Prime Minister or her colleagues. They are definitely in the middle of a difficult place at present. Damned if they do and damned if they don't.

We in NZ are very fortunate that our Government of the day is trying to keep us safe while avoiding a lockdown.

Go online if you think you are hard done by and see the figures in the United States, Australia, Britain, etc. Our world is in a very bad place at the moment and we just have to grin and bear it. Unless of course, you prefer you and your loved ones to be sick.

All the whinging in the world won't improve the situation and only make you feel even worse. Try and avoid the negative thinking and be positive about what we are doing. We are living in a world shaking with all sorts of issues.

Christmas is a time for goodwill, we are on the crest of a wave riding out a storm: 2022 is bound to be just as challenging, but we can do it.

Bob Jessopp, Massey.

Idea for commission

In the Herald (Dec 23) there is an article by Dr M. Claire Dale arguing that the Government should establish another Commission for the Future.

I remember the original commission established in the 1970s.

Well-paid, well-dressed consultants eventually produced a load of woolly woofty waffle, which was ignored by politicians.

Do we really need yet more civil servants?

We need doctors, nurses, builders and other workers that actually produce stuff that is useful.

Rachel Lewis, Takapuna.

Pay for treatment

If you are one of the unfortunate people waiting and waiting and waiting for hip replacements, mammograms, heart surgery, chemotherapy and many other urgent hospital treatments, blame no one but the unvaxxed who are still taking up beds and demanding nurses.

They will continue to do so in the future.

Why doesn't this Government charge (up front) unvaxxed people with the virus, to pay for themselves and their treatment in either private or public hospitals?

These people do not care for the vaccine eligible 90 per cent of NZ's population who have got shots, so why should we care for them?

All hospital treatment must be at the healthy unvaxxed's own cost. Please, Jacinda, be fair.

Ian Thomas, Cambridge.

A quick word

In 1993 New Zealanders voted 54 to 46 per cent to adopt MMP. Shane Te Pou might describe that as the electorate jumping to embrace the German voting system. But as one of those involved in the Electoral Reform Coalition and the campaign for MMP, it didn't seem like a jump then or now. It seemed like quite a battle with significant, well-funded opposition.Danna Glendining, Taupō.

We now have builders in our street working 7am to 7pm seven days a week putting up houses. I suppose that's what our council calls progress. Lee Cleverly, Mt Roskill.

Strange that some people take the stand that because some people won't be able to use bikes because they need to transport children etc. then the whole idea of providing for bikes in the city should be scrapped. Susan Grimsdell, Auckland Central.

Christmas is a chronic time for carbon and climate control... with countless citizens clapped out over Covid... and car cruising or cloud climbing. Rob Buchanan, Kerikeri.

Our shops are virtual Petri dishes for holding and spreading germs. All the customer masking and 2m distancing is for nought when the checkout person wears gloves that are not cleaned or changed for each customer. The best idea is to have tables set up for the waiting queue outside, with cleaning fluid bottles. The entry guards can supervise that everyone thoroughly disinfects their hands. Brian Evans, Mt Eden.

If we ever get a government that's serious about addressing our housing shortage we will know because there will be disruption in our well-constructed building materials industry. Richard Irwin, Te Atatū South.