About 100 people on electronically monitored bail are still on the run. Photo / RNZ

Escaping punishment

It is absolutely shocking to read (NZ Herald, December 26) that in November this year, 2088 people were on electronically monitored bail in New Zealand and 761 absconded last year and 687 to November 22 this year, with December always the highest number to add creating another record, so one-third escape their punishment. Awfully bad. My question is, if caught will they get home detention again, I really hope not, or get sent to jail where very few can escape? We sure have very soft penalties by judges. We need much tougher sentences now to fight the crime wave we read about every day. Murray Hunter, Titirangi

Fast food fat

Supermarkets, and fast food, have made us fat. Before they came into vogue, we bought from the butcher, ate from the greengrocer and had milk delivered. All because that was all there was. Then came what can only be described as the carbohydrate revolution; the Americanisation of fast food, fizzy drinks and ready-to-eat meals. Carbohydrates have increased our diabetes and heart disease epidemic. No government mandate or sugar tax will save us. We need to do that ourselves. Start back at living off the land, and the carbohydrate will become obsolete. John Ford, Napier

Life as a chef

Queenstown’s hospitality spokesperson blames the Government for the shortage of staff. Chefs work terrible hours, often on a split shift and are paid 60 per cent of any other tradie’s wage. If they were paid properly, few diners-out would be willing to do so. Ultra-high rents in Queenstown mean service workers have little disposable income or they commute. The rising cost of housing is the largest barrier to attaining a living wage for the working poor. New Zealand needs a Land Tax to rebalance this inequity. Ian Swney, Morrinsville

Marine animals

Thank you for publishing the excellent letter from Murray Hunt. I am in full sympathy with his outrage at the torture and murder of majestic marine animals such as is condoned by the “big game” fishing industry and tournaments. All species of marlin are classified as threatened on the International Red List and they should be given full protection immediately. The main reason used against this, and one I heard first hand from the former minister of fisheries, Stuart Nash, is the tourism dollar. Once again the mighty dollar trumps conservation. There is also a huge industry invested in the toys and technology for this type of “sport”. The animals don’t have a chance against this onslaught. To Hunt and others with similar deep concerns, put your faith in education and a new type of empathy we need to develop if we are to halt the extinction crisis. Paul Judge, Hamilton

Export industry

Michael Barnett’s letter about the focus on our nation’s positivity sets a great vibe for 2023. After the many mishaps, partly due to an unexpected viral invasion, partly due to a Government that wants to accelerate a recession by raising interest rates, we should now look in the mirror and see how lucky we are in comparison with almost every nation on the planet. As Michael stated, we still have that great export dollar flowing in, thanks to our primary industries. Being a realist himself, he surely also notices our ability, and future necessity, to create a more internalised trading industry, where more Kiwis trade amongst Kiwis, in case our export industry comes to a grinding halt, due to not-yet-foreseeable worldwide events. Personally, I feel we have yet to focus much more on domestic trade, where we can “feel-better” about our decreased pollution and carbon emission footprints, which, in itself, would simply transition us away from our currently slightly hypocritical actions towards a more positive mindset of deeper-seated principles, resonating more in line with the foundations and pride upon which our nation has been built. Our trading “audience” of 5 million is right in front of our eyes. It is certainly not something to be sneezed at, regardless of what larger international institutions want us to believe in. The ball is still in our court. René Blezer, Taupo

Covid policies

I have read so many letters condemning the Government’s and the Reserve Bank’s economic policies during Covid, particularly during lockdown. There is no doubt that it has contributed, along with other factors beyond our control, eg the war in Ukraine, but can I just ask these people just what they would have done differently? The UK took a far more lax approach to Covid, and they’re in even more dire straits than ourselves. Peter Brooks, Mairangi Bay

Mo’unga’s move

As a keen follower of world rugby I was delighted to read Liam Napier’s article (NZ Herald, December 26) on Richie Mo’unga’s move to Japan after the 2023 Rugby World Cup. A lot of the All Black hopes for success in France next year will depend on Richie as our key play-maker together with a fit and healthy Will Jordan at fullback. I expect Richie who is a modest, family man will fit seamlessly into the Toshiba team in Japan Rugby League One and be a highly valuable contributor over the three years of his contract. Congratulations Richie on putting your family first. I have no fears for All Black number 10 replacements for 2024 and beyond as our NZ talent pool just keeps delivering. Gary Carter, Gulf Harbour

Concrete road

For decades the concrete industry has advocated for concrete roads, only to be dismissed due mainly to cost. Surely the time for revisiting the concrete road versus asphalt argument is upon us with the appalling and expensive cost of asphalt’s performance. While concrete may take a little longer to put in place (although the latest equipment would void this argument) the advantages are massive. No or very low maintenance over 30 -40 years, not affected by climate change, thus avoiding the painfully disruptive issues we currently face with no end in sight. Asphalt’s lifetime perhaps 12 years at best and currently weeks! Concrete is far more durable, not prone to deformation and able to support the heavier loads and traffic volumes our roads are now struggling to deal with. Smoother, safer road surfaces offered by the concrete option are conducive to New Zealand’s stated goal of zero deaths. Amortisation of build costs including only minor maintenance over a much longer time period, perfect for either government-funded or private partnership toll road options. Bary Williams, Sunnyhills

Home detention

In response to Wendy Galloway: as someone whose close friend’s daughter’s killer was sentenced to a mere four years’ jail for manslaughter, I agree that home detention and incarceration are not necessarily a deterrent to criminals. I have also had a family member sentenced to home detention and I can assure her that life does not “go on as usual”. Usual life is seriously curtailed for someone who is not allowed to leave their house. Helen Carver, Dannevirke

Impatient driver

I wonder if the impatient driver who tooted frantically at me, giving me the fright of my life, realised that I have a mobility card? I have my licence but I am cautious at roundabouts in particular, unsure if drivers mean what they indicate. I have a gammy leg, nearer 90 than 80. I don’t particularly want to drive at all, but buses are awkward, taxis unreliable, and funny, there are things in town I have to attend to. But guess what — you impatient ones will eventually grow old, and you might realise what it’s like for us in a mad, speed-crazy world. M S Stapleton, Rotorua

Sea snake

It seems correspondent Glen Stanton belongs to the school that believes the only good snake is a dead one. The snake washed up on Takapuna Beach (probably of the Laticaudinae family) has a distribution range stretching from the Indian Ocean to much of the Western Pacific so unless it was looking for luggage lost by Qantas, there’s nothing to suggest it came from Australia. These beautiful creatures will bite only to defend themselves if they feel threatened or if something or someone is trying to catch or kill them, as any wild animal would. This is true of all snakes, terrestrial or oceanic. I can vouch for that as I’ve been bitten twice while trying to catch them in my younger days growing up in Australia. My fault entirely both times. These snake appearances will be more common as sea temperatures rise so the best thing we can do is admire them then walk away. They won’t chase you. The best kind of snake is one that’s left alone in peace to do what snakes do. They are a vital and beautiful element of life on Earth, so let’s enjoy, not fear them. They have as much right to be here as we do. Jeremy Coleman, Hillpark

Cigarette costs

Richard Prebble is right (NZ Herald, December 21) when he argues policy decisions by successive governments to dramatically increase the cost of a packet of cigarettes would lead to an inevitable and entirely predictable consequence, a significant increase in crime. And now that it is happening there is no recognition of the reality. What concerns me most is the numbers of young people, primarily from low socioeconomic groups, who are unnecessarily being drawn into a life of criminality. And do those who support a continuation of these policies see another inevitable consequence of Smokfree NZ, the prosecution of those who import, supply, possess and use of another prohibited substance? If so, at least we will continue to demand more and more funding as our police force is kept busy on such significant matters, and our jails will be full. David Hood, Hamilton





Short and sweet





On Emmerson

The two pages devoted to the NZ Herald cartoonist Emmerson (December 26) were most welcome, with so much “doom and gloom” seemingly day after day, the two pages of sparkling humour went down a treat! Rosemary Howell, Ellerslie

On comparisons

In contrast to Chris Parker thinking of Chris Hipkins, every time my brother references Alfred E. Neuman, he is talking about David Seymour. Alan Johnson, Papatoetoe

On fireworks

Authorities consenting year-end fireworks displays must take full account of the trauma they can create for our pets and animals. Larry Mitchell, Rothesay Bay

On signs

We are nearing the end of the Year of the Tiger in the Chinese zodiac calendar. In New Zealand it seems it has been the Year of the Ram (raider). Garry Wycherley, Awakino

On funny names

Naming the Rimutaka Prison cafe Doing Thyme is a very clever play on words and should be applauded. Those criticising it, like former Crown prosecutor Kingi Snelga, are bereft of humour. Other clever company names that I have seen include a cycle shop called Cycleogical, a hairdresser’s called Continental Hairlines and a shelving company calling itself Me, Myshelf and I. Richard Telford, Lucas Heights

On light rail

How bizarre. Richard Prebble, founder of the Act Party, destroyed the Ministry of Works in 1988 and now the rabid right complains that outside consultants are employed to build the Auckland Light Rail (NZ Herald, December 23). The MoW would have had the project finished years ago. This was all completely predictable and an example of rabid right policy in action. Mark Nixon, Remuera

On marlin

I would like to commend Murray Hunt for his letter on the appalling death of a magnificent marlin. I, too, was horrified by the slow, tortured and unnecessary killing of this great fish and the callousness of people who go after such creatures. Hunt expressed his indignation with articulate and incisive clarity, far better than I could. Melanie Scott, Mangawhai

On gifts

To Ray Wiblin. Not so long ago I sent parcels to England and declared true value on the customs delegation. My son said put $70 on as tax is payable above that. That is what I did for a few years until postage was more than the item sent. I now arrange vouchers for grandchildren and my son for Chistmas and birthdays. They are sent to his email from companies I choose in England. Wendy Galloway, Omokoroa











