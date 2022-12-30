Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Letters: On cone control for drivers, China’s Covid outbreak, roading, egg shortages

NZ Herald
10 mins to read
Road cones on Queen St. Photo / Michael Craig

Road cones on Queen St. Photo / Michael Craig

Letter of the week: Denis Edwards, Tauranga

My Christmas-time drive on State Highway 2 south of Auckland provided an unexpected glimpse of a potentially innovative way to calm traffic and possibly usher in changing driver

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand