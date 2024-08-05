Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Letters: NZ’s health crisis clear after 24 hours in a city hospital; how to fix maths and reading failures

NZ Herald
5 mins to read
"Arriving at the North Shore Hospital ED around 5.45pm, I was not seen by a doctor until 3.30am." Photo / Dean Purcell

"Arriving at the North Shore Hospital ED around 5.45pm, I was not seen by a doctor until 3.30am." Photo / Dean Purcell

OPINION

City EDs on life support too

It is not just rural hospitals that are struggling to staff emergency departments. A recent experience I had at one of our largest metropolitan hospitals would

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand