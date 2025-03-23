New Zealand Rugby needs to embrace the realities of the modern professional era, otherwise our national team will continue to founder in the wake of the Springboks who allow selection of players playing overseas.

Bernard Walker, Mount Maunganui.

Unorthodox thinking

Matthew Hooton mentioned in his article that “more orthodox Hindus are not keen on any type of meat consumption, including lamb” (Mar 21).

Basically Hooton’s article suggests that if India doesn’t need our meat, logs, dairy, and wine then what’s the point of continuing to engage with them? In response to this: it is a personal choice to eat what one prefers, and not consuming meat does not make someone “orthodox”.

Hooton also overlooked an important part of Christopher Luxon’s speech and his efforts on the free trade agreement with India. Luxon, along with many delegates, is focused on boosting tourism and education ties with India. Hooton’s article did not mention these important avenues.

We need to move beyond traditional mindsets and create new opportunities for business. Luxon is working to boost New Zealand’s economy, and there is no harm in exploring new avenues.

Sandy Wadhwa, East Tāmaki Heights.

Back to basics

Some good has come from the free cold showers Wellingtonians have had courtesy of their burst water pipes.

It’s woken them up to the false economics of outsourcing numerous council services, with subsequent loss of rich reservoirs of plant, local knowledge and hands-on skills.

Ostensible “savings” unsurprisingly disappeared in dividends to offshore-based companies or were hoovered up by obscenely remunerated desk-jockey “executariat” types and their sidekick $2000-a-day consultants.

Naturally, ratepayers were then expected to express gratitude for the collateral damage of these “savings” via exponential rates bloat.

This broad blueprint characterises great swathes of recent so-called Western civilisation – its extreme now playing out with sociopathic mania in the Land of the Free under a President who contended George Washington beat the British by knowing when to blockade the airports.

The situation cries out for back-to-basics. Some say centuries ago St Brendan the Navigator sailed the high seas on an epic seven-year pilgrimage in a leather boat of sutured oak-bark-tanned and butter-smeared ox hides.

We have oak trees, and plenty of butter and bullock hides. The capital can reclaim its mojo by reharnessing local artisans to stitch up a couple of leather ferries – with roll-on/roll-off capacity of course.

The nation will be eternally grateful, and the couple of billion dollars saved can go towards finally getting Wellington moving.

Frank Greenall, Whanganui.

Dairy naivety

Correspondent Vivien Fergusson appears to be ready to reject the dairy industry as a key contributor to the New Zealand economy while also seeming resentful of farmers profiting from their labours (Mar 20).

The claim that dairy cow numbers have increased massively in recent years is incorrect; in fact numbers have declined considerably over the last decade. Our dairy farmers are recognised as the most efficient and innovative in the world.

The importance of the industry is undeniable, with over $26 billion or 25% of total export earnings, it is a cornerstone of our economic framework.

Our dairy farmers will be vital to the rebuilding of our struggling economy but the writer makes no suggestion as to what, if anything could replace that solid source of revenue.

It is correct that more than 90% of our product is exported. While our dairy industry is relatively small by international standards, New Zealand is a major player in the global dairy product market.

Far from selling “basic milk and cheese” to the world, the range of products now derived from milk is truly impressive. Our own research and development continues to add value with new niche products for growing middle-class markets worldwide.

George Williams, Whangamatā.

Smoother sailing

I see that Bluebridge is commissioning a new, larger vessel for its Cook Strait service commencing in August this year. This year, not 2028 or whenever.

Perhaps the Government should let Bluebridge operate the Interislander, it would probably be more cost-effective and efficient.

Ian Doube, Rotorua.