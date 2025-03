New Zealand is now out of recession and Napier Health's in-person overnight care will continue following backlash over proposed cuts. Video / NZ Herald, Getty

By Nick James of RNZ

Bluebridge has announced it will buy a new ship to replace its 28-year-old Cook Strait ferry.

The company currently sails its Strait Feronia and Connemara ferries through the route between the North and South Islands.

Bluebridge will replace the Strait Feronia, which first launched in 1997, with the Stena Livia, which began sailing in 2008.

The Stena Livia is currently sailing for the company Stena Line between Germany and Latvia.