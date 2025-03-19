Christopher Luxon and his sales team don’t appear to see this as an issue, as they blunder on. Surely feeding our own population should be top priority? And then for export we should sell products that other countries actually want.

Both the people and the environment would thrive if we got over our obsession with dairy.

Vivien Fergusson, Mount Eden.

Loopy decision

It’s a pleasure in these anxious times to read a good-news story such as Bernard Orsman’s account of the spectacular renewal over 20 years of the Britomart quarter in downtown Auckland (Mar 15). It is truly a major city asset and a fillip to Auckland’s current mood.

This success makes it more important to reverse the illogical and misconceived decision to cancel and expunge the name “Britomart” from the rail station that operates under the very quarter that shares the name. Two years back the NZ Geographic Board recommended the name be changed to ‘Waitematā’ after pressure from a multi-tribal consortium. The board had taken their lead from that group who disingenuously presented the new name as a “gift”.

The new title, however, makes no sense as it is the name of a 180sq km harbour rather than one suitable for a station located on a central city loop. The name Britomart tells passengers exactly where they are; Waitematā only confuses them. Save that title for the ferry building next to Queens Wharf. It also ignores the deep cultural significance of the existing title.

Fortunately, it is not too late to reverse this loopy decision before the CRL becomes live next year. Let’s save the old station name just as the Britomart quarter has been given new life.

Brian McDonnell, Grey Lynn.

Superpowers behaving badly

Russia annexes Crimea and invades Ukraine. The US supports Israel in flattening Gaza for a year and a half after a terrorist attack, in conducting a low-intensity war on the West Bank, and in disrupting agreed ceasefire plans in Gaza and Lebanon.

Meanwhile, China conducts a naval exercise in the Tasman Sea including live firing, and conducts amphibious training for a Taiwan invasion in the South China Sea.

Superpowers are out of control and behaving badly, with disastrous consequences for the world. This is why we need the UN to manage conflicts and negotiate a just peace rather than the unilateralism that we are witnessing.

A poor ceasefire plan with Vladimir Putin is not possible, he will cry foul and restart hostilities, just as Israel has done with the Palestinians and the Lebanese. Let us hope that China has the wisdom not to follow the examples of Russia or the US. The remaining majority of nations must insist that the veto power be removed in the UN.

Stephen Lincoln, Botany Downs.

Strange beast

Surely after all of the ups and downs and shenanigans seen from the Mayor of Wellington, one would think that a decent replacement wouldn’t be that hard to find. But then again, you could say the same for America, where the leadership contest came down at one point to two elderly men, both approaching 80, one of whom had difficulty both in walking and remembering his lines. It’s a very strange beast, politics.

Paul Beck, West Harbour.

Personal responsibility

I am in agreement with correspondent Vince West that doing away with bin tags for rubbish collection is a disappointment (Mar 18). We have the same experience as Vince, only putting out our bin on an average of about every five weeks and taking full advantage of the recycling and scrap bins. I intend to keep up the same way of dealing with our household rubbish. My reasoning is that personal responsibility comes into it and the responsible thing to do is have less going to landfill.

Mike Crosby, Papakura.

Bus flattery

On the topic of bus etiquette (Mar 19), I recently travelled on a bus overcrowded with boys from the local high school. I was treated with the utmost respect. Even though I’m a pensioner, they obviously viewed me as much younger and robust-looking, so didn’t demean me by offering up a seat. I was very flattered.

Doug Hannan, Mount Maunganui.