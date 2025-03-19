Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Letters: NZ needs to get over its dairy obsession; renaming Britomart station a loopy decision

NZ Herald
5 mins to read

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon is currently leading a trade delegation to India.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon is currently leading a trade delegation to India.

Letters to the Editor

Time to move on from dairy obsession

Isn’t it time we started to change our narrow focus on dairy farming?

In recent years, farmers have charged forward with massive increases in methane-producing dairy herds, as they chased profits. The result for our country is greater environmental degradation of our

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand