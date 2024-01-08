The HMNZS Taupo ran fishery patrols with the Samoan Maritime Police in Samoa during June 2023. Photo / New Zealand Defence Force

Ray Green’s suggestion (NZ Herald, January 6) that the answer to the falling New Zealand Defence Force numbers is for young unemployed to be channelled into National Service is a little unrealistic and idealistic, while not denying that some young unemployed might have legitimate reasons for not having a job, some probably don’t and being on the benefit is a lifestyle choice.

They probably comprise of the alarming number who have not turned up to school on a regular basis for the past few years and have become unemployable. Would they really be willing to turn up to National Service even if it was made compulsory, given schooling is compulsory in New Zealand up until age 16?

Labour tried introducing truancy officers to combat the problem of lack of attendance with little success. Will the same apply to the services, with the local staff sergeant dragging the reluctant unemployed kicking and screaming down to Waiōuru military camp?

Bernard Walker, Pāpāmoa.

Safety in numbers

Hopefully other boaties will learn from 61-year-old Will Fransen’s remarkable story of survival after 24 hours floating alone in the ocean. Clearly wearing a lifejacket will be a top priority when he ventures out fishing again. Also hopefully he will invest in an emergency locator beacon too.

In my opinion there is an even more important lesson to be learnt and this applies to everyone venturing out on the water. That is to never go alone. There is safety in numbers and if anyone gets into trouble then there is always someone to help and also to call for assistance. In my younger days I was a surf lifeguard. Now, as a 75-year-old and reasonably good swimmer, I still respect the power of the ocean. A group of five of us older guys have formed a WhatsApp kayak group and have all agreed never to paddle alone. Someone will suggest a paddle but this only proceeds if two or more agree to go.

Glen Stanton, Mairangi Bay.

Will discussion be mature?

The Treaty bill is, unintentionally, an indirect affront on the rights and aspirations of Māori. Although justified as a “rational and mature discussion about our founding document”, the reality is the very nature of such a bill is a little inflammatory. Given the history of marginalisation and oppression Māori have endured and the polarity of opinion in this country, it is unlikely productive intellectual discourse could occur.

The idea of national unity where everyone, regardless of race, has the same opportunity, observes the same laws and is afforded the same support from the state is actually very laudable - but it must be tempered with events of the past and knowledge of the level of discrimination Māori have been subjected to.

In the interests of economic austerity anyway, a key focus of the current Government, surely the millions spent on such an, ultimately, futile exercise would be better used to promote and enhance educational outcomes for Māori, and indeed all our young people?

Miles Langdon, Remuera.

Sport and show business

Has sport become another arm of show business? Certainly, top sportspeople have now joined the ranks of so-called film and pop stars. The ongoing growth of news-hungry outlets spewing out every morsel to feed the hunger of constant clickers, relying on their mobile phones almost as much as fast food outlets.

John Norris, Whangamatā.

Must-haves first please

I absolutely agree with Dave Miller (NZ Herald letters, January 5) that we should be repairing basics like sewage pipes before we spend money on “nice-to-haves” like cycle lanes. Once all the basics are working well the council can then start thinking about cycle lanes, etc.

Jo Whapham, Massey.

Cycleways benefit all

Only a few days into the new year and already there is a letter having a go at cyclists.

Apparently we are pandered to with gold-plated cycleways! I am 80 and have been cycling in Auckland for 40 years. That I’m still alive is due to luck and experience and absolutely nothing to do with a safe cycling infrastructure which in fact only gets a tiny proportion of the transport budget.

Cycleways, when they do occur, are usually part of much wider improvements. A joined-up system of cycleways benefits everyone. There would be less congestion on the roads for those who really need to drive. Children could cycle to school and old people like me would be encouraged to stay active.

Barbara Grace, Grey Lynn.

Don’t wait for leaders

Susan Grimsdell (NZ Herald, January 4) mourns the inability of Cop28 to make much progress towards halting global temperature rise.

In reality, no government anywhere is brave enough to ask its entire population to put an end to wastefulness.

Let’s not wait for political leadership. Let’s go ahead and make step-changes ourselves, with each of us aiming to halve our car use, meat eating, and junk shopping. Voluntary restraint may be painful for some, but far better than dealing with societal breakdown that will follow the fast-approaching breakdown of natural systems.

David Blaker, Three Kings.