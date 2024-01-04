"While increased immigration is a good thing, the result of the failure to invest in infrastructure to go with it can be seen in our burst sewerage pipes and our beaches which are often unswimmable." Photo / 123rf

Liam Dann (NZ Herald, January 2) points out that three times already in the last 25 years, governments have enabled a rapid increase in immigration (mostly to Auckland) without providing the essential housing and other infrastructure to cater for it.

While increased immigration is a good thing, the result of the failure to invest in infrastructure to go with it can be seen in our burst sewerage pipes and our beaches which are often unswimmable because of sewage overflows.

The Government’s response was that “sewerage management is the responsibility of local government”.

Those who do not learn from history are doomed to repeat it.

John Burns, Balmoral.

The ‘new normal’?

Are we, the general public, being asked to accept a “new norm” of daily violence, antisocial behaviour and out-of-control people? It would seem that daily we have events that seriously affect the lives of ordinary people.

Who decides what should be done when out-of-control groups are dumped on peaceful communities only to create such havoc that folks are terrified to complain or leave their homes? Who are these families that decide to live outside social order and the law? Do they really send their young children out in the middle of the night to steal cars and do some serious “shopping”?

Perhaps we need to look at countries like Singapore, who have a zero tolerance of such behaviour. Or are we going to see another year of the “new norm”?

John Reece, Manurewa.

Reward community service

Lesley Baillie (NZ Herald letters, January 2) seems to have confused community service with making money. Her criticism of the recipients of New Zealand/Aotearoa’s community service awards given out for the New Year because there weren’t enough businesspeople getting awards is ill judged. The awards are for outstanding community service (the name gives you a hint on who should receive them) not just the ability to make money running a business.

Neil Anderson, Algies Bay.

Great Danes

Congratulations to the Danes for having such a sensible and long-lasting monarchy (NZ Herald, January 2). Although there was that unfortunate business when Prince Hamlet had to revenge his father, and several individuals ended up dead.

Arch Thomson, Mt Wellington.

Pipes before cycle lanes

Auckland has some world-class beaches, but they are far from being that when 20 of them are closed yet again because of sewage contamination.

This is simply not good enough and the issue needs to be addressed pronto.

Perhaps instead of pandering to cyclists with gold-plated cycleways, fixing our sewerage system isn’t really a big ask, is it?

Dave Miller, Tauranga.

Ban fireworks

For six weeks from the beginning of November, it was a nightly experience for fireworks to be going off in Pukekohe. For six weeks my dog, along with many others, was traumatised every night - not to mention all the horses around Pukekohe. It is time something’s done about the sale of fireworks. On New Year’s Eve they were still letting them off at 1am. On New Year’s Day, they started again at 8pm. How much longer will they go on for?

In they 1980s, Beverly Pentland campaigned successfully to have skyrockets and bangers banned from being sold. Now fireworks merchants just import skyrockets with bangers attached, which frighten and terrify most animals.

It is time Wellington makes the decision: no more firework sales.

John Turner, Pukekohe.

No love for tennis music

There has been fine tennis played at the ASB Classic so far this year but between the games and the ends there is only dull music. In the past we have enjoyed entertaining and informative commentary by various experts of the game from around the world and locally. Discussions about relative merits of shots, court craft, previous encounters by players, all sorts of interesting statistics on a wide variety of topics as well as comments about local activities by and for the players are just a few of the aspects which I have enjoyed in the past.

The commentary on the actual match has been delivered in an exemplary manner but that is damning with faint praise the event as it is being delivered to the viewing audience this year. The management of the event needs to rethink how this event is being delivered.

Vicky Williamson, Cockle Bay.



