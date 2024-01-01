Voyager 2023 media awards
Letters: Politicians and sportspeople honoured - but what about mechanics and electricians?

NZ Herald
5 mins to read
The 2024 New Year Honours list has been announced, the average daily Covid case numbers have increased by 3.5 per cent and warnings are issued over the use of fireworks for New Year celebrations. Video / Newstalk ZB / NZ Herald

It appears to me that if you are a politician, sportsperson, carver or benefactor etc then you are in the pound seat for a decent gong as listed in the “New Year Honours (Weekend Herald, December 30).

