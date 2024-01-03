"Have we forgotten the disastrous summer outbreaks of life-destroying and limb-paralysing viral poliomyelitis around 73 years ago was spread by similar contamination of our beaches?" Photo / Alex Burton

It seems that by deferring maintenance and replacement of Auckland’s oldest water infrastructure that we are now unable to swim in most of our inner harbour beaches — or if we do we risk catching various diseases (NZ Herald, December 31).

Repairing these pipes is a very expensive unexpected additional budget cost.

Who has been responsible for making these decisions? What information goes to our mayor and city councillors? Do they and we ratepayers have no say in what is being done? Is this the new improved local government we were promised?

Gillian Dance, Mt Albert.

Beach contamination

It seems inconceivable (NZ Herald, December 31) Auckland’s harbour beaches are once again closed because of sewage contamination following heavy rain.

Have we forgotten the disastrous summer outbreaks of life-destroying and limb-paralysing viral poliomyelitis around 73 years ago was spread by similar contamination of our beaches? It was only the development of poliomyelitis vaccines by two persistent American doctors, Salk and Sabin, that enabled the worldwide elimination of this distressing disease. But for such a discovery we would still have Auckland Hospital full of mostly young people fighting for their lives every summer.

Despite the heroic success of former Mayor Sir Dove-Meyer Robinson taking our sewage from twice daily discharge on the outgoing tide at Orākei to a newly established Māngere sewage plant, we still have much of our sewage and rainwater infrastructure unbelievably combined. It is stated that it will take another unacceptable 20 years to achieve a further 80 per cent separation.

As a youngster whose life was changed forever by the paralysing disease poliomyelitis, which of course is no longer a threat, what an indictment nevertheless of successive Auckland councils who, nearly three-quarters of a century later, still have inadequately dealt with this “third world” situation where our beaches continue to be infected by raw sewage.

Hylton Le Grice, Remuera.

Why the surcharge?

All employers pay staff who work on public holidays one and a-half times their normal pay, plus a day in lieu, if the public holiday falls on a day they normally work. Why then do hospitality add 15 per cent to the bill when other retailers don’t?

Wendy Tighe-Umbers, Parnell.

Norway is not NZ

Columnists and correspondents to the Herald have a penchant to compare New Zealand with Scandinavian countries ... either as a collective, or individually.

One of the favourites is Norway because of its narrow shape and because it is also sparsely populated by its 5.5 million citizens.

There the similarity ends.

Norway is a constitutional monarchy, where 70 per cent of the population belong to the Lutheran Church of Norway.

Norway has an effective, modern army, navy and airforce, all armed with state-of-the-art weaponry. The petroleum and gas industry is more than a quarter of its GDP, and 98 per cent of its power is generated from hydroelectric power stations.

They don’t play rugby or cricket and certainly don’t go to the beach at Christmas!

Chris Parker, Campbells Bay

A copout

Fossil fuels — coal, oil and gas — account for 75 per cent of global emissions that underlie climate change. This year about 80,000 people flew to Dubai from 198 countries to attend Cop28 to find ways to prevent global warming. Fossil fuels were on the agenda for the first time since the first Cop in 1995.

The delegates came out with the meaningless objective of “transitioning away from” fossil fuels, with no numbers and no date attached. The president of Cop28 heads the United Arab Emirates’ largest oil company, which is allocating $150 billion for expansion. It’s clear there is no serious intention to make any significant change to the way we live.

Sad to say, despite last year being the warmest in recorded history, it still is the coolest year our young people and of course, all of us, will probably ever experience.

Susan Grimsdell, Auckland Central.

Where did it go wrong?

During the era of colonialism in the mid to late 1800s, migrants fled the oppressive class society of Europe and Britain to enjoy an egalitarian society of greater equity and the chance to succeed despite ones’ upbringing and financial circumstances.

Within the space of 100-150 years, New Zealand is now sporting a class society with tiers of ultra-wealthy, wealthy, middle class, poor and poverty-stricken population.

Where did we go so wrong?

Marie Kaire, Whangārei.

Rain, rain go away

Perhaps the ASB Tennis Centre should be renamed the ASB Aquatic Centre.

Bruce Tubb, Devonport.

Enough for a gong?

I won — three times in a row — the game of Yahtzee at home and I am sure I will win a few more in 2024. Will I now be on the honours list and become a dame at the end of the year?

D. Hoekstra, Henderson.



