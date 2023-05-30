Could mental wellbeing be tackled by community members, working with people who may not yet need to see to see a professional? Photo / 123rf

Mental wellbeing

As far back as the first international WHO conference on health promotion in 1986, there was a call for healthcare systems with shared responsibility and contributions from people, communities, health professionals, organisations and governments. Nowhere is this model more than ever needed than in the area of mental health. Some suggest we are unnecessarily medicalising emotions, which are a normal part of the human condition. Others have recognised the need for early intervention programmes for reducing the impact of serious mental distress. This has long been the approach of psychiatrist Sir Mason Durie (whanaungatanga) and organisations such as the Sir John Kirwan Foundation, mental health nurse practitioners and other support people. An idea being discussed is to train community members to work with people who may not yet need to see to see a professional. Such a pilot programme, directed by Dr Milton Wainberg, professor of clinical psychiatry at Columbia University, New York State, is currently under way. It is posited that having people who know the community, who look like the community, and who understand the community are very important. I would agree.

Glennys Adams, Ōneroa.

Quiet on campus

Recent happenings at universities worldwide raise concerns about the loss of what staff members have always strived for - academic freedom and scholarship. Experts in many fields feel unable to voice their opinions, which previously transformed into traditional research, debate, teaching, and innovation; these being the absolute rationale for universities’ existence. A recent New Zealand report voiced considerable alarm from our academics, who feel greatly inhibited from speaking up, fearing job loss or barriers to promotion. They operate in a climate of self-censorship, where a majority consider they can no longer freely discuss subjects such as religion, gender, race, free speech, and much more. How appalling that such an important sector of society feels unable to state their opinions. When this happens, all of New Zealand loses, particularly when no University Vice-Chancellor felt able to comment on this shocking state of affairs. New Zealand as a whole, but especially those who have particular influence, must regain their courage to support our universities to restore freedom of expression and open debate, before it is lost forever. This is already happening at Harvard University in the USA, where 90 professors are finally speaking out in protest.

Dr Hylton Le Grice, Remuera.

Ka pai te reo

Malcolm Chartwell says in his letter (NZ Herald, May 29) that “we speak English” so he doesn’t want bilingual signs. Like many Kiwis, I’m of Irish and Scottish descent. In the past, the native languages of Ireland, Scotland and Wales were suppressed by the English. But times change. At King Charles’ coronation, Irish, Scottish, Gaelic and Welsh were included in the ceremony and today all signs in Ireland, Scotland and Wales have the top bit in Gaelic or Welsh and the bottom bit in English. I am happy to have te reo, the language of the tangata whenua of Aotearoa, promoted and celebrated on signage, in the media, in schools, and in government institutions. It’s about time we stop saying that English is the only way to speak.

Mary Kelly, Onekiritea.

Speed limit and welcome sign at Lake Rotoiti. Photo / Stephen Parker

Super eligibility

The policy of both the Labour and National Parties on the starting age for NZ Super can be met fairly easily by simply reintroducing a means test for those applying for the pension at the age of 65 years. Those with an investment income or assets which provide say $30K to $50K pa would not be eligible for the full pension and those exceeding this sum would simply be ineligible. The stupidity of politicians in not reintroducing a means test simply defies logic.

Bruce Woodley, Birkenhead.

Peak humanity

I spent time with the remarkable Tenzing Norgay in Darjeeling in 1967. He told me that at the very summit of Everest, Edmund Hillary stood aside and let him take the final step, out of respect for Norgay’s country. He was a grand man.

Chris Blenkinsopp, Beach Haven.

Costly discord

The cross-party housing accord was an almost unique act of co-operation between political parties to address New Zealand’s housing crisis. It stopped the blame game of who caused it (they all did) and produced the National Policy Statement telling councils to get off their butts and enable development. Property development is a long-term process and the last thing this country needs is political flip-flopping. Councils, developers and builders thought planning for the next decade was sorted so we could get on with long-overdue construction to fix the housing mess. And to add another layer of chaos, members of the Independent Hearings Panel have resigned, which scuppers their work resolving anomalies in the MDRS policy, meaning a year’s work is wasted. No one knows what will happen now. I’m not sure if it was just a stunt to grab votes but this will backfire spectacularly on those who upset a long-term programme which, we were promised, would allow planning years ahead. Business and investment cannot proceed in a climate of uncertainty, and confidence just took a huge hit.

Alan McArdle, Glen Eden.

Co-operation needed

It’s such a pity the opportunity for bipartisan progress has been thrown out by the National Party. The housing accord agreed between Megan Woods, Judith Collins and Nicola Willis needed further refinement but could have been achieved with a modicum of goodwill. The Labour Government has made progress - thousands of affordable houses have been built - but we need more. The housing deficit is still unacceptable; the infrastructure deficit is even worse. Massive investment is needed, along with better planning and control, at central and at local level. Co-operation is required. We know we need environmentally and socially coherent plans for the future - short-term fixes often literally lead to disasters of leaky homes, crumbling pipes, floods and slips. Going back to urban sprawl is a huge step backward environmentally and socially, and would involve massive new infrastructure while at the same time destroying arable land. We desperately need a bipartisan agreement so we can make real progress. In the meantime, we just have another pointless standoff, which will cost us all dearly.

V M Fergusson, Mt Eden.

Foggiest idea

I’m sure that anyone contemplating robbing yet another dairy will be quaking in their shoes to learn that a further $11 million will be made available for the dairies themselves to purchase the next consignment of fog cannons. Could I cordially suggest that some money should also be made available for the purchase of pea shooters and rubber bands?

Richard Telford, Lucas Heights.

Renaming streets

I have just received a note informing us of some crossing works at the top of our street- which is much needed but Auckland Transport has spelled Cowan St wrong - as Conwan St. Good luck finding that in Ponsonby. Additionally, Russell St - which has been around since the 1860s - has been christened Russell Rd. Small fry, you may say, but if Auckland Council can’t get the basics right...

Joséphine A. McNaught, Freeman’s Bay.

AT responds

Thank you for letting us know about this error. I have passed this on to the AT Project Manager for these works also. We will ensure we double-check the street and road names on our works notification letters are correct in the future before these are delivered to residents and/or businesses.

Sandy Webb, Project and Business Interface Lead, Auckland Transport.

Lights out

Now that the Auckland Council has removed almost all the traffic from Queen St, there is no need for traffic lights. Removing the lights would make life much easier for the buses and the occasional scooter.

Martin Spencer, Auckland Central.

Short & sweet

On signs

I have lived and travelled in many countries where all road signs are in two or even three languages. Usually, the driving was much better than in New Zealand. Helen Allen, Greenhithe.

Drivers won’t even see the signs, they’re too busy dodging potholes. Ian Doube, Rotorua.

On National

Do I understand correctly that National are for every political policy and against every political policy with the date of the announcement being the only change? Gary Carter, Gulf Harbour.

On footpaths

Our disabled, schoolchildren and elderly should not be put in difficult or dangerous situations because lazy people park on footpaths and driveways. Time to enforce parking rules. Linda Beck, West Harbour.

On maladies

Isn’t it annoying when you go to someone just for a bit of sympathy only to find that they’ve had what you’ve got - but much worse? Renton Brown, Pukekohe.

On invaders

I wonder if the people who invaded the pitch 12 times last weekend were recipients of the Government’s incentive tickets to complete their 2023 Census. John Roberts, Remuera.

The Premium Debate

Does Labour’s super promise give Nats an attack opportunity?

As each generation tends to live longer and longer, do people really think we can keep super at age 65 forever? The only way to keep it sustainable is to increase the eligibility age or make it means-tested. At 35 years old, I’m currently planning on qualifying when I’m 70. Andrew D.

If we want a surefire way to bankrupt the country, keep super eligibility at 65. Karina A.

Super needs to be reviewed and needs-tested. Those still working past age 65 would only be entitled once they actually retire. At the age of 60 and up, should poor health prevent meaningful employment, there could be an option to claim a pension if one has contributed to the workforce for a minimum of 10 years. KiwiSaver also needs to be brought in line with Australia, with employers making much bigger contributions. The current 3 per cent is a joke. Kim R.

Nothing to see here. If the whispers are as I hear them, Labour will be embroiled in a leadership coup within the next six weeks. Woods and Woods. Roy H.

Wood and Woods, but hey, they can’t see the wood for the trees so I get where you’re coming from. Ross P.