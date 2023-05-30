Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Letters: Mental health, academic freedom, road signs, superannuation, and Sir Edmund Hillary

NZ Herald
9 mins to read
Could mental wellbeing be tackled by community members, working with people who may not yet need to see to see a professional? Photo / 123rf

Could mental wellbeing be tackled by community members, working with people who may not yet need to see to see a professional? Photo / 123rf

Mental wellbeing

As far back as the first international WHO conference on health promotion in 1986, there was a call for healthcare systems with shared responsibility and contributions from people, communities, health professionals, organisations and

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand