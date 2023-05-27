Letters: Simeon Brown signage, gangs and Police under siege

Hells Angels riders gather for the funeral of senior Auckland member Mark Allport, known as Hyme. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Letter of the week: Time to look after the law-abiding

Jared Savage’s article on gangs’ strengths highlights how anti-social, how intimidating and how socially inhumane their antics are. Last week, I was told by an ex-prison officer how ingrained the deceit, dishonesty and disrespect for generally accepted common law is in our prisons. He illustrated how one seriously well-rounded male inmate was asked to squat in order to be inspected for contraband etc, with mirrors from “down-below”. The inmate argued his body could not handle any more bending over due to pain. Just when the officers nearly had enough and were ready to “call it a day” they heard a distinct (old-style) cellphone vibration sound, and guess where it was coming from. From the exact same cavity where they were having trouble inspecting — due to excessive surrounding tissue growth. His story simply illustrates how far these criminals are prepared to go to stay in touch with their “brotherhood”. Yes, maybe we have lost one battle, but can’t we try harder to protect our nation’s law-abiding citizens? Successive governments have clearly failed and given up till today, if Jared’s well-structured article is anything to go by. Come election time, I wonder what excuse will be brought to the voters’ sweeteners table.

René Blezer, Taupo

Police under siege, things must change

As someone who needed police help last year it is appalling to read there were more than 1000 attacks on police reported in 2022. When I think back to the swift response, the kindness and support given to me by the officers, it’s shocking that our police are dealing with so many situations where violence towards them is the norm.

Lorraine Kidd, Warkworth

Less Bennett

As much as I disagree with most of what Heather du Plessis-Allan writes, at least she is doing her job. Why do we have to be greeted every week by the publicity Paula Bennett gives to National? She apparently has a job in real estate and as a fundraiser for National. That’s enough for any person.

Garry Bond, Hastings

Inflation concerns

I have just received a letter from the Prime Minister detailing increases to the pension and winter energy payments. Twice in this letter Chris Hipkins blames such increases on “international forces or issues” as the reason. As no “domestic forces or issues” are mentioned, I presume the Prime Minister thinks no government policies over the last five years have made any contribution to inflation. Given the huge increase in government expenditure over the last five years, I frankly find that difficult to believe.

Michael Walker, Blockhouse Bay

Chance of a lifetime

It needs to be acknowledged that Ngati Whatua o Orakei have been extremely generous benefactors, beyond the call of duty, for many years, to many generations of New Zealanders. Others could follow their leadership, vision and tenacity. However, the 45th anniversary of the occupation of Bastion Point would again be a wonderful opportunity for Ngati Whatua o Orakei with the assistance of Auckland City Council and the Navy and other generous benefactors to show their leadership and consider announcing the proposed establishment of the Oneoneroa Coastal Regionaĺ Park on some of their coastal land at the end of Eversleigh Rd, Devonport. What another wonderful legacy this would be for present and future generations to enjoy. This scenic gem is only a five-minute ferry ride from downtown Auckland. The area is already the home of many endangered wildlife species including godwits, wrybills, grey herons and fairy terns and the internationally ranked geological chenier plain shell banks. With the assistance of local iwi, volunteers and pupils from local schools could replant some of the land with native tree species to become in time, a home for many other endangered species including kiwi, kokako, takahe, bell birds, tuatara and weta and in time become a land-based Tiritiri Matangi Island Scientific Reserve. This opportunity will never arise again and is an opportunity of a lifetime which requires some vision and tenacity. This in time could be an “oasis” surrounded by the built environment but will never happen without the goodwill and generosity of Ngati Whatua o Orakei and others. It is appreciated that Ngati Whatua o Orakei can not achieve this goal on their own and will need to be adequately compensated.

Bruce Tubb, Devonport

Trust brazenly destroyed

The farcical situation of bar managers spiking drinks and abusing young women staff and clients makes a joke of the responsibility assigned to bar managers throughout Aotearoa. This responsibility supposedly allows 18-year-olds to safely buy a drink and under 18s to serve them. This trust has been brazenly destroyed not just once but myriad times. Revisiting the age of purchase and safety in bars should be a top priority for all at this election. The alcohol industry cannot hide from this stain on their copybook. Take responsibility for our safety or stringent laws should ensure those offenders are suitably punished for wrecking the lives of many young women, as a deterrent. Judith Collins masterminded the last review into alcohol laws. It has proven to be a failure as local alcohol legislation has been blocked, frustrating the whole point, and the suitability of bar managers to ensure the safety of their staff and clients has been shattered. The next review must not be compromised by political expediency.

Steve Russell, Hillcrest

Ban pointless

The appeal of Brian Ralph Lewis, a recidivist drunk driver against his sentence was more than a “slap in the face”. In virtually every civilised country the charge would have been drunk driving causing death or manslaughter and the sentence would have been 10 years or more. It seems the courts have no understanding of the opinions of the people in this country and it behoves the government to impose minimum sentences for such crimes. It seems pointless to ban him from driving when he does get out as he has clearly shown contempt of the court by continuing to drive while already disqualified. Indeed rather than having his sentence reduced on appeal it should have been extended. If the government will not reflect society’s views then perhaps we need a government which will.

Rod Lyons, Kumeu

Signs not confusing

I have driven extensively in Wales where almost all signage is bilingual and, unlike Simeon Brown, I have never found such signs confusing. When faced with a text the brain automatically fixes on what it is familiar with and thus when I saw “araf slow” I knew instinctively what I was being advised to do. If Brown finds this confusing it is a real concern. I wonder if he knows that election information is published in a wide variety of languages. I hope he won’t use the “confusing” argument to push for all such information to be in English alone.

Greg Cave, Sunnyvale

Money or green planet?

NZers may be able to gain huge wages in Australian mines but at what cost to climate change? Money is not the be-all and end-all and is useless if your expensive community, home or business is destroyed in a cyclone or other disastrous weather event caused by global warming and industrialisation as a result of planet pollutants. The money or a green planet. Your choice.

Marie Kaire, Whangarei

Census perks wrong

Fifty people who completed Census forms late, and did not get the $2000 fine that was indicated if not completed by March 7, received free tickets to the Warriors game in Napier. What is that telling the NZ population? Next Census don’t complete forms until you receive a free perk.

