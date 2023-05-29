The Runit Dome was constructed on Marshall Islands Enewetak Atoll in 1977 to temporarily store radioactive waste produced by the US military during the 1950s and 1960s. Photo / RNZ

Energy waste

Roger Russell (NZ Herald, May 26) seems unable to see the irony contained within his own argument in favour of nuclear-powered energy generation. He cites people’s eventual acceptance of systems that were viewed as dangerous and unacceptable when first introduced - but we’re okay with them now. He references steam power, e.g. as used at the Huntly Power Station. But he doesn’t consider that any such fossil-fuelled operation has always had its built-in, long-term downside – that its degrading atmospheric effects have been accumulating over time, and are now resulting in human-induced climate change, with its calamitous impacts on our planet. Long-term, the burning of fossil fuels has always contained this inherent danger to our environment. We do appear to be learning from this in New Zealand. Our (to date) rejection of nuclear power-generation must continue to be based on our awareness; first, of the dangerous ramifications of the use of fossil fuels; and second, relating that to the as-yet unanswered questions about how to securely “store” radioactive nuclear waste – which science has determined will take tens-of-thousands of years to break down. Will the world never learn? Hopefully, New Zealand has and will continue to lead and stand firm, in its rejection of nuclear power - in all its forms.

Clyde Scott, Birkenhead.

Last shower

Can Christopher Luxon not see the benefits for our whole community in Labour’s suggestion that we have five-minute showers plus other great suggestions? Having shorter showers benefits, firstly, each family’s power spending, and secondly, it benefits the whole country - as a country we use less electricity - and lastly, the environment, by having to use less coal. As a single young mum with four children (20 years ago now), my dad gave me this very same advice along with a few other tips and it did make a difference to my finances. I didn’t factor in the environmental benefits at that stage as I was too busy raising a family on my own. Luxon should come up with some of his own ideas of how to reduce our power usage that will help families, our environment and the whole world.

Jill Davies, Te Awamutu.

Power-sharing

Can we generate enough power for our future needs? In five years’ time when 25 per cent of our cars are electric and need regular charging, the new Auckland data centres are up and running and the steel mill has electricity-powered furnaces, what happens if the southern lakes are half empty? Will the Government tell us to shower once a week, and shower with a friend? At least the population won’t be declining.

Graham Fleetwood, Botany Downs.

Shifting ground

Will National call their change in housing policy and their withdrawal from the bipartisan agreement “hypocritical”? Or is it a reasonable move in light of changing circumstances? Surely, Labour is not being duplicitous with a change to a pension policy from 11 years ago, given that the whole world is not what it was. Politics is the art of the possible. Sensible management calls for measured responses. It’s time to stop calling each other names.

Norm Murray, Browns Bay.

Moving house

The staggering National Party U-turn on the bipartisan housing rules confirms why Christopher Luxon rates so low on trust. He has sidelined his deputy Nicola Willis, who co-designed the housing density rules, and he now dances to the tune of the residents of the leafy Auckland suburbs. Forget ordinary New Zealanders. Expediency before principle every time.

Roger Laybourn, Claudelands.

Medicinal compounds

There appears to be not enough being said regarding the number of prescribed medications left uncollected from pharmacies. What payments do doctors receive for writing prescriptions? Are the doctors possibly overprescribing and their patients decided they don’t want it? What payments do pharmacists receive to dispense the prescribed medications? Who bears the cost of the medication which remains uncollected? And what happens to the medications from unfulfilled prescriptions? Wasted or reused somehow? If large numbers of prescriptions are not being picked up by the patients, as reported, is the huge amount of money paid out to get the medications to the end user credited back to the department issuing these various payments? If not, taxpayers’ hard-earned money is being seriously wasted needlessly.

Carol Johnson, Ōrewa.

Health Minister Ayesha Verrall said 135,000 people did not pick up their medicines in the 2021-2022 financial year because of the cost. Photo / 123rf

Poor form

We are setting a dangerous precedent with this new trend of rewarding (aka bribing) things like Covid vaccination or Census completion. What’s next? Voting, sending your children to school, stopping at red lights? Funny how this never appears to have been necessary over the decades when previous Census forms have been issued to our citizens. Off memory, they used to be much more complex. Are people today really so much busier or are intelligence levels declining at an alarming rate?

Fiona McAllister, Mt Maunganui.

Road roughshod

There are numerous complaints from drivers about the state of our roads. Drivers are regularly dodging potholes and commonly rupturing tyres and bending wheel rims. However, the consideration and respect that is shown to the teams who work on the roads need serious attention. When construction and road rehabilitation is under way and speed limits are sign-posted, few drivers adhere to these restrictions, and on my watch, it appears trucks completely ignore them. These restrictions help to consolidate the road to avoid future damage. Work in Whitford has been seriously delayed by the excessive rain we’ve suffered this summer; drivers have been impatient to the extent they abuse road workers and are doing untold damage to the foundations under repair. On several occasions, I have followed truck and trailer units far exceeding the 30km/h speed limit and risking workers doing their job. Their number plates are commonly so dirty you can’t identify them. These truck drivers drive the family car too and surely would like to enjoy a good surface to drive safely in the future. Let’s all be fair.

Rosemary Russell, Manurewa.

In, not out

Correspondent Graham Fleetwood (NZ Herald, May 26) says that in order to get the stormwater systems up to date and able to cope with the increasing number of storms now occurring, Auckland should forget about growing for now. However Auckland is already New Zealand’s biggest city by far, and just having to cope with the natural childbirth will mean that Auckland must continue to grow. Reducing the density and causing houses to be spread out over good farming and horticultural land will also only worsen the problem, because more widespread roading and drainage systems would have to be built over a much bigger area, resulting in an even bigger problem than we have now. Therefore the most sensible solution is to stop the urban spread as much as possible, overhaul the existing stormwater and drainage systems, and not let Auckland spread out all over the surrounding countryside, as this would require a massive additional amount of expenditure which would exceed the cost of repairing the existing infrastructure by many times.

David Mairs, Glendowie.

Missed catch

Having avoided catching a bus when going to an appointment for some time, I was encouraged to try again in light of reports about fixing the driver shortage. On Saturday evening, a bus duly arrived in a timely fashion but failed to stop on my clear request. If AT wishes to reinstate public confidence in bus services, please could drivers be asked to be vigilant in the dark hours at shaded bus stops?

Anita Banbury, Meadowbank.

Short & sweet

On cuts

So Labour says National-Act would be a Coalition of Cuts. Let’s bring it on. Cut hospital waiting lists; cut crime; cut truancy; cut wasteful government spending; and cut high taxes. Patricia Schnauer, Milford.

On C02

Isn’t the ETS (and public shaming) supposed to be enough to motivate businesses to reduce the use of fossil fuels? Just like the fines for not completing the Census. Gary Andrews, Mt Maunganui.

On power

Well said, Roger Russell (NZH, May 26). I have long believed that those who fear nuclear power generation are descended from those who once feared electricity. Nuclear power generation is inevitable. John Hampson, Meadowbank.

On phones

Kerry Worsnop’s Dialogue (NZH, may 26) highlights the communications systems, failed for days after the cyclone. Now we hear Spark offered to rectify and repair but the Government turned their offer down, to continue with the 5G update. Once again, the Government has let New Zealand down. Barbara N Barwick, Gisborne.

On AI

What’s the problem with the National Party using artificial intelligence in their campaign? They had previously demonstrated little or none of their own. Garry Wycherley, Awakino.

The Premium Debate

Reserve Bank ‘comfortable’ with mortgage rates

Adrian Orr is trying to look composed while Chris Hipkins attempts to sell an anchor to a drowning public. A J.

I have never voted Labour in my life - but their financial mismanagement of our country over the last 5.5 years has benefited me no end. Meanwhile, the average Kiwi and especially first-home buyers are getting killed by inflation and current interest rates. Well done Labour. The unintended Government of unintended consequences. Don’t let the door hit you on the way out. Anthony B.

I wonder if those borrowers who have just refinanced or are about to refinance large mortgages are “comfortable” with where interest rates are sitting at the moment. Marlene H.

The Reserve Bank says raising the official cash rate (OCR) to 5.5 per cent should be popular. I wonder if that statement covers the people with million-dollar mortgages being forced to sell for hundreds of thousands below the purchase price or the thousands that will not be able to meet the increases when their policies come up for renewal in the next few months. Julian T.

Let’s hope a large portion of voters are not “comfortable” with these mortgage rates and boot out this disaster of a Government come October. Pim V.