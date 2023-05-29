Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Letters: Nuclear power, short showers, housing accord, prescription fees, and the Census

NZ Herald
9 mins to read
The Runit Dome was constructed on Marshall Islands Enewetak Atoll in 1977 to temporarily store radioactive waste produced by the US military during the 1950s and 1960s. Photo / RNZ

The Runit Dome was constructed on Marshall Islands Enewetak Atoll in 1977 to temporarily store radioactive waste produced by the US military during the 1950s and 1960s. Photo / RNZ

Energy waste

Roger Russell (NZ Herald, May 26) seems unable to see the irony contained within his own argument in favour of nuclear-powered energy generation. He cites people’s eventual acceptance of systems that were viewed

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand