Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New ZealandUpdated

Letters: Maunga access, public mood, Covid planning, and Omicron

10 minutes to read
Vehicle access to Mt Victoria is restricted but there is a way for the disabled to visit the summit. Photo / Michael Craig, File

Vehicle access to Mt Victoria is restricted but there is a way for the disabled to visit the summit. Photo / Michael Craig, File

NZ Herald

Mt Victoria access
It is the school holidays, Sunday was forecast to be a sunny day and our young diplegic lad in a wheelchair decided he would like to have a picnic with his mates atop

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.