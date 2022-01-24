Letters: Maunga access, public mood, Covid planning, and Omicron

Vehicle access to Mt Victoria is restricted but there is a way for the disabled to visit the summit. Photo / Michael Craig, File

Mt Victoria access

It is the school holidays, Sunday was forecast to be a sunny day and our young diplegic lad in a wheelchair decided he would like to have a picnic with his mates atop Mt Victoria, Devonport.

We called Auckland Council in the morning for a mobility access code for the barrier gates and after about five minutes of explaining our need for vehicular access, were finally given an access code.

Post lunch, we organised transport, rounded up his mates and turned up at the gate but the code wouldn't work. We called the council and were given a new set of codes that unfortunately didn't work either. We were then told that perhaps the systems were down or it might be a system upgrade.

We are extremely disappointed and would like to highlight this lack of disability access. An apology from Auckland Council would be in order.

Shobha & Janna Herle, Titirangi.

Codes available

Firstly, we are sorry to hear that this customer could not access the tihi/summit of Takarunga/Mt Victoria.

The Tūpuna Maunga Authority seeks to ensure that people with limited mobility have access to the maunga.

People who have limited mobility and are unable to walk to the tihi, and their drivers, can obtain an access code on the day of their visit to open the barrier arm at the summit road entrance. This is a system that usually works very well.

The authority also works closely with key providers including retirement villages to ensure that their clients can have regular access to the maunga.

Having checked the gate system, there was an error in the way that the information was input which meant the gate did not open.

We will work with our customer services team to ensure they are provided with appropriate training to prevent this issue from occurring again.

If the customer would like to request an annual gate code for regular access, they can email maungaaccess@aucklandcouncil.govt.nz.

Tūpuna Maunga Authority:

Public mood

Damien Venuto (NZ Herald, January) writes Covid "lockdowns and restrictions" "have become unpalatable to most" and that cancellation of MIQ room releases "left a sour taste in the mouths of Kiwis who miss their mums, brothers, sisters, grandparents and friends".

Is this really what New Zealanders think, or has Venuto mis-read the public mood?

In my social circles and amongst my online friends, there is dismay and frustration at the relentless campaign to remove restrictions which could result in Omicron running rampant. A lot of people I know are voluntarily limiting unnecessary exposure to indoor events, dining in, and other risky practices. Out and about I see most people wearing masks even in places they do not need to.

It would be helpful for the Herald to poll the population to see what New Zealanders do think about restrictions that the public heath experts tell us are necessary.

Otherwise we are left with the loudest voices – often tself-centred and entitled or politically motivated - are unduly influencing our future and our national health.

Sandra Coney, Piha.

Plan delivered

John Schnachenberg (NZ Herald, January 24) writes that despite the PM claiming that she had a plan about Covid back in February 2020, it hasn't been effectively delivered.

This comment is shown to be completely untrue when New Zealand's Covid death rate per million of population which is just under 11 is compared with the US's 2638, UK's 2308, and Australia's 123.

New Zealand has had the most effective Covid plan delivery of all OECD countries.

David Mairs, Glendowie.

Just say Omicron

If the Leader of the Opposition is going to take the Government to task over their perceived, in his mind, lack of Covid planning, could he please at least learn how to pronounce the new variant's title?

Just as there is no "T" after the "X" in his surname, a mistake a number of people make, there is no "N" after the "M" in Omicron. It might help to give his arguments a little more credibility. Knowing what you're talking about is a big plus in these intances.

Jeremy Coleman, Hillpark.

Suggested reading

If Chris Luxon is confused by our new setting, he just needs to look up "life at red" and its all laid out. Personally – you can do most things but you're playing more nicely with a mask (of any type, though you get what you pay for).

Getting together? Decide what event or gathering type fits best from the Gatherings and Visits page. Out for dinner? Visit the Hospitality page, and so on. Not sure? The helplines are listed at the end of each page.

he big difference this time round is we get to choose our approach, and its our responsibility to choose how much risk we're happy to accept. Our choice is to act as if we're at Level 3 (minimise direct contact) for now, irrespective of settings – but make sure we're informed and check locations of interest.

Overseas experience suggests between 10 and 20 times more will get this one than the total so far. That's a lot, indeed – but it just means we have to take personal responsibility and work with available services.

Read and discuss the advice - there is no excuse for being under-informed.

Mike Diggins, Royal Oak.

Enough protests

I agree with the sentiments of both writers (NZ Herald, January 21) who argue that the antivaxers are endangering the health of our entire nation by their selfish behaviour.

Interfering, not only physically, with people lining up to be vaccinated but also spreading their contaminated rubbish about the vaccine programme prey on the suspicions of the vulnerable and uninformed. The bland remarks that have come from the Government about the "protesters" have been disappointing and show lack of leadership and vision and have resulted in the gatherings becoming more violent, abusive and cultish.

The Government's perceived trivialisation of this behaviour by its lack of cohesive, continuous and firm condemnation needs to be addressed immediately.

As Graham Carter writes, "they should be stopped, not excused as protesters".

Yvonne Amery, Clendon Park.

Ukrainian crisis

Ukraine might pay the price for a power-play between the Americans and Russia. The USA wants the right to park NATO troops on the Russian border.

If the shoe were on the other foot, they wouldn't want Russian soldiers in Canada or Mexico. Time for commonsense and compromise.

Kushlan Sugathapala, Epsom.

Involuntary donation

I've just renewed my driving licence, and in accordance with the instructions I set about reporting an error via the 0800 number. There was the inevitable waiting time/number in queue, and having discussed the error with my family we finally decided all parties could live with it.

Should anyone therefore end up with my organs, a) they are most welcome, and b) I have never been permitted to give blood in this country due to my being in the UK during the outbreak of Bovine Spongiform Encephalitis, or "mad cow" disease in layman's terms.

As I was vegetarian at that time, I suggest the risk is small.

Crispin Caldicott, Warkworth.

Keeping track

Hylton Le Grice (NZ Herald, 24 January) discusses traffic congestion (commercial and other vehicles) in Penrose and Onehunga.

The problem is aggravated by eight level crossings on the Onehunga branch line. On week days, every time a train goes through, about a hundred vehicles have to stop and wait.

Arch Thomson, Mt Wellington.

Price of milk

I bought a two litre and a one litre of milk in a supermarket. The two litre was $3.79.

So, one litre should be half of this, $1.80. But the price was $2.51. It was 71 cents more.

This is daylight robbery, specially for the elderly who do not need the big bottles and find it so times harder to lift the two litres.

D Hoekstra, Henderson.

Short & sweet

On masks

If we should all be swearing N95 masks it's a pity that there aren't attractive ones. Nick Hamilton, Remuera.

On royals

Who else is sick and tired of the protracted tawdry Royal Family soap-opera dramas, to the point of being sick of the whole notion of "royalty"? Larry Mitchell, Rothesay Bay.

On money

Can we have signs made for the Government Cabinet room and council meeting rooms: It' is other people's money you are proposing to spend." Craig Fraser, Mission Bay.

On buying

Many people are just stocking up on items they buy regularly to save frequent trips to the supermarket. That's sensible. Lorraine Kidd, Warkworth.

On Luxon

I note that Mr Luxon is once more confused by Covid regulations. Are we sure he's in the right job? Rex Fausett, Auckland Central.

On loans

Banks giving loans at 3 per cent to a young person or even a couple on the average wage for a house with a a million dollar + price tag reminds me of the spider and the fly, I don't know why. Gary Hollis, Mellons Bay.

On PM

We can vaccinate against Covid but, unfortunately, there is no vaccine against Ardernitis. We have to wait until 2023 when hopefully the Luxon/Seymour vaccine becomes available. Ray Gilbert, Papamoa Beach.

The Premium Debate

Cutting booster wait time

Given that we are being told Omicron is not going to "take off" for several more weeks, that boosters are running at 250,000/week now, that many kids are also being jabbed, and that many thousands who could have had their boosters already haven't got around to it anyway, it's hard to see a need to reduce the wait time. Besides which, all the October second shotters will also start coming on stream during February. And that's a lot. As Siouxsie Wiles says, those due for boosters need to get cracking. Personal responsibility. Alfred T.

My impression is that, notwithstanding a once in a century pandemic, the Ministry of Health is still being run by bureaucracy and budgets. RAT tests - no budget, so no tests available; initial vaccine roll out, no budget so unacceptably slow roll out; booster acceleration, no budget, so very slow of the mark; children under 12, ICU upgrades, etc, etc, the list goes on. If it's not in the budget, it doesn't get done. Steve N.

They cut the vaccine time from six to three weeks and now, if they cut again on the booster, I want to know what efficacy is left. What happens to the next variant and so on? We can't keep chopping the time because we started late. Anita W.

If the Government stays true to form we will change from four months to three months about six weeks too late. John K.

We need proactivity not reactivity and fingers crossed. We need to get on with life and stop being so scared of our own shadows. Life has always been filled with challenges. We need to adapt or perhaps that annoying word "pivot". Mark C.

This needs to happen immediately. It's ridiculous to expect half of the population to live in fear like that to obey a silly deadline. Scott L.

Funny they weren't scared enough to get their booster over the break. Plenty of opportunity to do so. Only 53 per cent bothered since pre-Christmas. You can't blame the Government for that. Don M.