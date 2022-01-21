Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Letters: Bank loans, science, urban sprawl, and Steve Braunias

7 minutes to read
An economy based on ever-growing debt, funding unproductive endeavours such as housing and consumption is not sustainable. Photo / 123rf, File

An economy based on ever-growing debt, funding unproductive endeavours such as housing and consumption is not sustainable. Photo / 123rf, File

NZ Herald

Letter of the week: Jeremy King, Taupō

Recent media articles regarding the impact of new credit rules on people's ability to borrow highlight a fundamental problem with the current economic model that New Zealand and

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.