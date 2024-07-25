Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Letters: Make the perpetrators pay for child abuse; Air NZ refund policy; fathers who shirk responsibility

NZ Herald
5 mins to read
The Abuse in Care Royal Commission of Inquiry's final report stretched to 3000 pages. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The Abuse in Care Royal Commission of Inquiry's final report stretched to 3000 pages. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Make perpetrators pay for child abuse

It is time that the crimes and the cruelty perpetuated against many people in our society came into the open and were paid for; but how?

The

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand