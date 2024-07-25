Punish the perpetrators, shame them in public - even if they’re dead. Take their money, all of it, and use it on helping the victims reclaim a decent life.

F B Sullivan, Coromandel.

Church mumbo jumbo

I weep for the vulnerable children, victims of their care in state and religious institutions.

I celebrate and mihi the bravery of those presenting to the committee and to the exposure afforded them by the Royal Commission. These poor victims are likely to be a small portion if we go back beyond the 1950s, to the arrival of the missionaries, when “don’t challenge, don’t mention, don’t interfere” was the ethos of the day.

It’s time to call out the churches and call it for what it is - mumbo jumbo to exert control and protect church wealth and privilege.

It’s time to honour these poor, vulnerable individuals, damaged by the numerous, largely religious institutions. Rip down their privilege, require them to pay their dues to the brave victims and start to contribute to society like everyone else via the taxation system.

Simon Damerell, Ponsonby.

Flight refunds

On July 16 my wife and I arrived at Auckland airport to be informed that our flight to Taupō was “cancelled” due to fog. I had already paid $244 in good faith for our reserved seats.

Today, I rang Air NZ to inquire about a refund of my payment for this “cancelled” flight. Air NZ politely told me that, “Yes, we have already processed your credit, you now have 12 months to use it on another Air NZ flight of your choice. If you fail to use it inside 12 months, Air NZ will absorb your credit.”

This must be “theft by stealth”. I suggest that every other reputable company faced with similar circumstances would cheerfully refund my money and look forward to receiving my repeat business at some other time.

In fact, surely this is a matter for the Commerce Commission to look into as this example must contravene the Fair Trading Act.

Roger Pye, Hillsborough.

Directed anger

I fully endorse the views expressed by correspondent Ashley Mall (NZ Herald, July 24). In a DHB mental health service we had four “directors” - all on huge salaries, three of them with no clinical training or background that I knew of, and who never once met or talked with clinicians except to announce decisions made without any consultation.

It was clear that they knew nothing about the work we did, nor the stress staff we were under. They treated clinicians with total contempt, but collectively were being paid nearly half a million dollars. Put clinicians into responsible roles, and put the savings from getting rid of these parasites into employing additional frontline staff who can actually help people.

I no longer work there, so I’m no longer gagged and can tell the truth about what it is like.

Steve Williams, consultant clinical psychologist, Thames.

Shirking fathers

A young solo mother has been sentenced to three years and six months in prison for the shaking death of her 4-week-old son (NZ Herald, July 24).

The desperate texts she sent to the baby’s father over a number of days saying she wasn’t coping and needed him to help, and his callous replies, were distressing to read. In one exchange when she was begging him for help he replied that he was driving to Pokeno to help someone and, “I have no plan to coming today.” A perfect example of an uncaring man who takes little responsibility for a life he helped to create.

Although the mother was the one who shook the baby and caused his death, surely there is enough evidence in the texts from the father to charge him with child neglect. All too often it’s the mother, frequently one on her own, who gets the blame when things go wrong, and the father gets off scot-free.

It’s time fathers who shirk responsibilities are held to account.

Lorraine Kidd, Warkworth.