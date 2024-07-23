Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Letters: Too many health system bosses; road cone efficiencies; Kamala Harris vs Donald Trump

NZ Herald
4 mins to read
'Politicians are tinkering with a health system that is irreparably broken.'

'Politicians are tinkering with a health system that is irreparably broken.'

Too many cooks in health system

I have worked in the public health field for the past 54 years, from the UK to NZ and in between. I have observed the changes in health delivery

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand