Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Letters: Literary censorship, Wayne Brown, forestry slash, and a fossil-fuelled recovery

NZ Herald
10 mins to read
British actor Freddie Highmore as "Charlie Bucket" in a scene from an adaptation of Roald Dahl's "Charlie and The Chocolate Factory". Photo / Supplied, File

British actor Freddie Highmore as "Charlie Bucket" in a scene from an adaptation of Roald Dahl's "Charlie and The Chocolate Factory". Photo / Supplied, File

Ritual cleansing

It is with equal parts sadness and irritation that I see the insidious cancel-culture wokesters have been hard at work yet again, doing their utmost to reconstruct and suppress works of literature to

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand