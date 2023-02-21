Letters: Forestry slash, intensive housing, disaster politics, and supporting industry

Forestry debris, carried by Cyclone Gabrielle floodwaters, destroyed the Tūtaekurī River Bridge near Napier. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Destructive and dangerous

In 1966 in the village of Aberfan in Wales, 116 children and 28 adults lost their lives when the slag heap above the village collapsed and buried part of the town. The British National Coal Board was responsible for this disaster, through the way it managed the industrial waste from its mining operations. This tragedy is directly comparable to the way forestry companies in this country manage the byproduct of their industry, the slash. They extract the value from the forest and leave the incredibly dangerous rubbish behind, just as the Coal Board did in Aberfan. A child died in the water near Gisborne apparently because of this negligent and irresponsible behaviour, and HMNZS Manawanui was unable to bring much-needed relief supplies to Tolaga Bay because of the slash in the water. Farms have been destroyed because of it. Roads and bridges are destroyed, and nobody is held responsible. This is unacceptable. The owners of these companies, whether overseas or local, must be held to account. Their industrial practices are not just unsustainable, they are destructive and dangerous. The Government must move to ensure the irresponsible practice of leaving forestry’s industrial waste behind ends.

M.W Stevens, Freemans Bay.

Building ambitions

Labour and National combined forces in legislating for intensified housing to deal with “the housing crisis”. Criticism of their single-minded approach to housing intensification, on the basis that stormwater and other infrastructure wouldn’t cope, was resolutely rejected. Recent Auckland flooding may have exposed the reason politicians favour simplistic solutions to the issue de jour! Flooded houses, displaced families and worse have dominated the news recently, followed closely by sound-bite interviews with politicians declaring a single-minded determination to deal with the crisis caused by inadequate infrastructure. Better still, the need to red and yellow sticker people’s homes has only added to the opportunity to be seen responding to the housing crisis. Should the costs of recovering from Auckland’s floods be deemed electoral advertising in an election year?

Peter Buckley, Te Kauwhata.

Grabbing attention

Last Tuesday, the leader of Act came out with the following statement: “Just like under Jacinda, Labour loves disaster politics.” My question to him is, did it look like the former Prime Minister enjoyed the aftermath of the mosque killings or did she relish the attention from the Whakaari disaster? Is Chris Hipkins getting a thrill from visiting the devastation in Hawke’s Bay? Good leaders are empathetic, and brave and communicate well in tough times. Let’s hope New Zealand never gives David Seymour the chance to show he has none of these qualities.

Paul Kenny, Ponsonby.

Industrial support

When is industry going to give poor taxpayers a break? We subsidise the trucking industry by funding the road repairs made necessary from degradation and potholes caused by heavy trucks. The Romans knew how to build roads. It’s a pity the plethora of construction companies seemingly don’t. We subsidise the forestry industry by rebuilding all the bridges destroyed by slash. Overseas companies clean the slash up with industrial portable wood chippers. Why is that not done here? The Australian banks, having pillaged record profits (again) from the country at large, maybe should feel compelled to leak a percentage of those profits back into the flood relief funds since the devastation from recent rain events is nothing short of catastrophic. Just saying.

Paul Cheshire, Maraetai.

Clear choice

Jacinda Ardern’s patronising performance as Prime Minister seemed to hand the government benches to National on a plate. But National has blown it already. Christopher Luxon seems to be being advised by the same people who advised Simon Bridges when Covid first broke out. Criticise everything that the Government says and does, but don’t offer anything constructive as an alternative. Meanwhile, Chris Hipkins portrays honesty and credibility to the people of New Zealand. He answers questions, and he explains things to people seeking answers. Unlike his predecessor, who talked down to anyone who dared ask her anything. And he doesn’t keep flashing an artificial smile either. If there was an election right now, Hipkins and his team are clearly the best choice. I never ever thought I would see myself saying that.

Phil Chitty, Albany.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins and Opposition leader Christopher Luxon. Composite photo / Mark Mitchell

No mitigation

This is a plea to the judges and anyone else who will be dealing with those who are involved with looting and other criminal behaviour in the cyclone-ravaged areas. Please don’t add “stress caused by the cyclone” to the long list of mitigating factors that are taken into consideration when the criminals are sentenced. They know exactly what they’re doing and obviously couldn’t care less about the fear and distress they are causing to others in their community who are already suffering enough.

Lorraine Kidd, Warkworth.

Jail time

Police Minister Stuart Nash’s “pull your heads in” comment will have looters and other reprobates shaking with fear. Once again political rhetoric, not consequences, is the flavour of the day. Extreme events call for extreme pathways. In times past, a real leader would have issued a notice or decree to the public stating exactly the consequences for such despicable behaviour. Issue a decree of two years instant jail if caught looting. It may not halt all antisocial behaviour, but it will have a more profound effect than the candy-flossed euphemism issued by Nash.

Mark Lewis-Wilson, Mangonui.

Cough up

The law by whatever means needs to take action and sue forestry owners to pay for the destruction they have done to houses, rivers, beaches, bridges etc. and pay the cost of the slash clean-up themselves and do the cleaning. My mother taught us “if you make a mess you’re the one to clean it up”. I also suggest they should be responsible for building the bridges they have destroyed. Perhaps they could start by paying the $3 billion mentioned by Minister Grant Robinson, which could be the cost of rebuilding all the damage.

Ruth Winter, Birkenhead.

Thanks mulchly

Perhaps one way to try to reduce the catastrophic impact of slash trees on the environment, including waterways and structures, is to require all forestry companies to mulch all slash trees - to be primarily used to fuel power stations with no emissions close to the forests and the resulting electricity fed into the national grid. The balance of the mulch could be spread over the forest floor and also bagged for use for domestic and export gardening and horticulture compost purposes etc. Some could also be used for making wallboard and paper. Some of the mulch could also be exported overseas by large ships. Failure to do so would result in multimillion-dollar fines for these companies and be banned from further forestry operations in New Zealand.

Bruce Tubb, Devonport.

Containing costs

Today, there is the spectacle of nine large ships at anchor outside Rangitoto, waiting for berths at the Port of Auckland. While the ship’s crews go fishing, we all pay more for our imported goods – you can be sure the shipping companies are passing the costs along the chain. You can see inflation right in front of you if you wander down to any North Shore beach. So how are the port’s owners - Auckland Council - helping? Not at all. Mayor Wayne Brown has issued POAL with a directive, to ”cease port operations on Bledisloe Wharf, currently being used for the importation of used cars and move it to higher and best use for the benefit of Aucklanders”. His timetable is “for you and Ngāti Whātua Orakei to agree and report to me on a plan by 31 March 2023″. This deadline is now very close. Any reduction in port facilities available for cargo handling will result in more supply chain delays and greater costs to all of us. Please, Mayor Brown, withdraw your directive. Instruct POAL to use every available berth and facility in the most efficient manner to facilitate the transit of goods and passengers through the port.

Tony Hooks, Murrays Bay.

Incommunicado

It beats me how anyone can think it’s okay to have a mayor incapable of communicating, as quite a few letter writers to the NZ Herald seem to do. An important role for the mayor is to speak effectively and regularly to the people of Auckland via the media. Especially so, of course, at times of crisis and disaster. I suppose that the apologists for Wayne Brown’s abysmal behaviour voted for him and now don’t want to see they got it badly wrong.

Barbara Grace, Grey Lynn.

Ukraine response

This Friday, February 24, marks the first anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The response of political leaders during the past year has been a revelation. The Australian Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese, and the UK PM, Rishi Sunak, have visited President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv ... and offered extensive aid – both lethal and humanitarian. Then Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern turned down an invitation to meet with President Zelenskyy. In her place she sent Defence Minister Peeni Henare to meet with the Ukrainian Defence Minister, nine months after the outset of the war. Henare presented his counterpart with a Māori mere. No, not any rifles or armoured cars, but a beautifully carved jade war club. Henare believed that his visit “sends a strong message that New Zealand stands with the people of Ukraine and that our support for the Ukrainian defensive effort against Russia’s illegal invasion is unwavering”. This is no comfort for the troops on the front line, nor for the parents of the 408 children killed so far by the Russians.

Chris Parker, Campbells Bay.

Short and sweet

On looters

Whenever there is a natural disaster such as Cyclone Gabrielle, there are heroes, wonderful helpers, and scumbags, the latter of which have no concerns for those that have lost everything and are nothing but a contemptible stain in our community. I hope karma will result. Alan Walker, St Heliers.

On infrastructure

The floods confirmed what we know already - our spending on infrastructure has been inadequate and poorly directed for decades. In no way is this a validation of Three Waters. The floods do not prove Three Waters is the best model for improving our infrastructure. Andrew Tichbon, Green Bay.

On pillars

All future new buildings on said floodplains should be built on metre or so tall concrete, or similar, pillars, much like houses in the monsoon tropics or other wet countries. An added bonus might be sealed concrete water tanks under the houses for rainwater collection. Chris Blenkinsopp, Beach Haven.

On National

Because there is simply no chance that Christopher Luxon can lead National to victory in October, the party must now let the cream rise to the top and let Harete Hipango and Barbara Kuriger take them to victory. Mark Nixon, Remuera.

On forestry

Slash generated during logging operations also increases fire hazard, and some North American states have passed laws requiring the treatment of logging slash. New Zealand should do the same. Yvette Ivens, Tamahere.

The Premium Debate

Air New Zealand profit surges to $1.3m a day

Nice. I bought shares when they tanked in March 2020. Even bought in the revenue raise last year. Financial education needs to be implemented in schools. There’d be fewer angry left-wingers if they knew about investing. Jan W.

Air NZ, your profit would be even better if you answered your phone, stopped losing luggage, and boarded and respected different ticket values. Mark C.

There’s only so much that can be taken out of the pockets of Kiwis. Every day people have supported Air NZ through the tough times and I understand all shareholders like to see this huge profit but surely now it’s time to start easing those airfares to help those same everyday people. Doug C.

I’m a shareholder in Air NZ and haven’t had a dividend payment in years, maybe the Government is the only one getting the payments as it owns 51 per cent I think. Maybe I’ll finally get a dividend after all these years. Candy B.

The audacity of going cap in hand to taxpayers then charging an arm and a leg for services to those same people that lent them money. Tim H.

...That they paid back, and where a good chunk of the facility they were offered remained unused. People seem to forget this is a state-owned company, it’s only partially privatised. Ray S.

Poor Air NZ, the haters really like to pile on. Look up the cost of aircraft replacement and that may help explain the need to return to surplus and fast. Marg M.



