New Zealand

Letters: Forestry slash, intensive housing, disaster politics, and supporting industry

NZ Herald
11 mins to read
Forestry debris, carried by Cyclone Gabrielle floodwaters, destroyed the Tūtaekurī River Bridge near Napier. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Destructive and dangerous

In 1966 in the village of Aberfan in Wales, 116 children and 28 adults lost their lives when the slag heap above the village collapsed and buried part of the town. The

