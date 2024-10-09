In a modern business world where it is realised that government isn’t as efficient as private enterprise in running any service or sticking to budget, one must ask if surveying coastlines isn’t better contracted out.

Our recently submerged Navy ship was doing survey work that needed no weapons. Was employing 66 staff with $100 million worth of equipment a decent use of taxpayer funds?

If the Government is so interested in doing civilian duties, then maybe it also runs or at least supports the Cook Strait ferries, as they are definitely of national importance.

Rob Buchanan, Kerikeri.

Ultimate betrayal

The Herald has chosen to print an open letter from the sister of Pauline Hanna on the “toxic cocktail that cost a life” (October 8). Women are no different from men who work in high-stress jobs. We cope equally as well; we deal with issues at work and home.

What we probably fail to deal with, as I assume a man would, is an ultimate betrayal that surpasses what most would ever consider bearable. To mention Pauline’s medications, when we heard about her husband’s illegal drug use but not his prescribed drug use, is disingenuous. Yes, this sad trial was clickbait but I, for one, am glad that Pauline has people that feel for her, and the incredible stress she obviously lived with for years.

Pauline’s life was only laid bare because of the actions of one man. A man whose life was consumed by his wants at the expense of all else.

I am happy to mark World Mental Health Day, but I will be thinking of a woman whose mental health was compromised in a place she should have felt safe and loved.

Fiona Notton, Hunua.

The politics of pay

Correspondent Gary Hollis (NZ Herald, October 9), shows little grasp of the political history of performance pay for teachers. It was Labour PM David Lange who had the first major tilt at this issue with his “Tomorrow’s Schools” initiative of the early 1980s. A central plank of the reforms was “bulk funding”, which meant schools would receive not only money for maintenance expenses but the cash to pay teachers as well.

This meant that principals and heads of departments could decide salary increases based on their close observation of teaching performance. Lange’s motivation was the self-defeating national award system, which meant that all teachers on a certain grade got the same money regardless. Odd to see a Labour PM defeated by a strong national union, but he was and bulk funding died.

Rob Harris, Masterton.

Nurse enigma

So recently released documents confirm that Health NZ is in budgetary strife because of “an overspend on nurses” (NZ Herald, October 8). Commissioner Lester Levy tells us that 3000 nurses were hired “ahead of budget”.

Where are these excess nurses? Are they reading magazines? Surfing the internet? Why haven’t they been located and redeployed to the many areas that do not have enough nurses? Or perhaps there are not too many nurses, just not enough budget?

Ross Boswell, Christchurch.

Neglected treasure

The William C Daldy is currently at the Titan Marine slipway in Auckland undergoing survey work in a desperate attempt by her volunteers to renew its certificates and keep it from being scrapped. Famous for saving the Auckland Harbour Bridge during construction, the tug may be the last of its class left in the whole world. Fully out of the water, this vessel looks spectacular from the nearby streets.

Given the remarkable history persevered here, I do not understand why Eke Panuku, which controls the waterfront, does not better incorporate it as an attraction in the Viaduct. Even possibly help the restaurants there attract more visitors in.

The tug is maintained by volunteers; all that has to be done is provide a protected berth for this antique vessel on the Auckland waterfront. But nope, seems Eke Panuku would rather give berths to billionaires’ yachts and leave a world-class heritage vessel out at Devonport to get banged up against Victoria Wharf on a daily basis.

Darshani Jayasinghe, Hillsborough.