Am 'embarrassed' Revenue Minister David Parker tabled and withdrew a proposed GST hike on KiwiSaver fees within 24 hours. Photo / Mark Mitchell, File

Billion dollar question

What appears to have been overlooked is that the only reason there was a possible $225 million 15 per cent GST tax take available from KiwiSaver and managed funds members is the $1.5 billion in fees that the members are being charged.

What costs are being incurred by administrators to justify the $1.5 billion fee?

A scrutiny of these costs and resulting reduction could hopefully give the members a $225 million annual fee windfall and a collective $103 billion benefit by 2070.

R McCullough, Blockhouse Bay.

National record

In the rush to attack Labour over GST on KiwiSaver management fees, particularly with Nicola Willis claiming this is a tax grab, National is hoping no one remembers what it did to KiwiSaver in 2012.

National did three things: it abolished the $1000 kickstarter; halved the tax rebate to $521; and imposed an Employer Superannuation Contributions Tax (ESCT) which, at the current median wage means a loss of $546pa.

So, thanks to National, our median income worker lost their initial $1000 and misses out on $1067 in contributions each year.

Now, about that ESCT Nicola, what was it you were saying about a tax grab? People in glasshouses should never throw stones.

Based on the article's claim, $96pa GST would cost a single saver $21,179 over 25 years, what has National's tax grab ESCT cost savers? The article also claimed the GST would dent KiwiSaver balances by $103 billion by 2070. What is the total impact of National's tampering and ESCT tax grab on the country's superannuation savings? It will be considerably in excess of $103 billion.

New Zealand really cannot afford National governments and their double standards.

Jonathan Godfrey, Māngere.

Awaiting a refund

In the interests of fairness and transparency, I look forward to the announcement that all the minor KiwiSaver providers who have already been paying GST, to the disadvantage of their investors, will now have this requirement removed, to make an equal playing field for all.

A refund would be the least for us all to expect.

Evelyn Ross, Fairview Heights.

Ministerial roles

So we now have two new Ministers in this Government.

A Minister for the Introduction of Sneaky Taxes, David Parker - supported by Grant Robertson - and Jacinda Ardern.

And a Minister for the Promotion of Chocolate Products, Marama Davidson of the Greens.

As Margaret Thatcher once said, "This socialist government won't last long - it's running out of other people's money to spend."

Michael Walker, Blockhouse Bay.

Nuclear threat

It's good to see the magazine Agribusiness & Trade (NZ Herald, August 31) giving upbeat reports on how our producers of foods (farmers, horticulturists, etc) are doing, especially after two severe years of restrictions, impending climate change strategy changes and the threatening behaviour of countries at war.

But columnist Ryan Henegan's "A nuclear war cannot be won" article left me a bit confused. When discussing the fallout of any nuclear retaliation, he discusses the need to be prepared for a long period of delay,10 years is suggested, before any contact or trade with countries can be expected.

He rightly concludes there is no such thing as a limited nuclear war, but doesn't mention the devastating amounts of radiation poisoning that would spread all over the planet. His call that it will be a civilisation-level threat leaving over five billion people starving, is highly unlikely as toxic radiation substances have a lasting life of hundreds of years that can only leave our planet unproductive and, more than likely, with no one left standing. This is why the leaders of the world in 1985 declared "A nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought".

Emma Mackintosh, Birkenhead.

Crash recovery

Well, if it's any consolation to Pedro Clariman (NZ Herald, August 31) things will eventually sort themselves out; and he appears to be receiving excellent aid in recuperating.

Indeed, it sounds a lot better than it was in 1988 when I was recuperating from a traumatic brain injury and was forced onto Unemployment Benefit because the DSW refused to believe that I was in no condition to work, and refused to put me on the Sickness Benefit.

I'd suggest that he watch out for survivors' guilt because he sounds as though that might be a real risk in the future. When it compounds with depression, the depression gets harder and darker, and it takes longer to resolve itself.

Keeping up the visits with his brother is probably the best thing he could be doing.

Wesley Parish, Tauranga.

Trite and true

Although happily retired, l remain frustrated by the alarming duplicity still present in our society. Charlatans hiding behind once respected positions, false cults and would-be politicians relying on so-called influencers to help manipulate public opinion.

Think of the millions being spent daily with advertising agencies feeding us with promises of betterment.

The apparent lack of concern with the increasing amount of shallow entertainment being served up by different agencies.

New Zealand is a small and beautiful country, enabling us to make some tough decisions. Real and significant debate should begin right here and right now.

John Norris, Whangamatā.

Hard to hear

Hearing English words mangled in the media every day by broadcasters, voice-over actors and journalists - whose diction is their living - is far more irritating than the contortion by Whittaker's of Creamy Milk into Miraka Kirimi.

I'd be happy if politicians could drop "somethink"; bank ad voiceovers to stop saying "bankeen", "thinkeen" and "workeen".

And then there's "inshulation".

Vanessa Lewis, Ponsonby.

Biden time

Man, I'm sick of people telling me US President Joe Biden is an old guy who does nothing.

Donald Trump's big accomplishment was giving America's billionaires more millions, corrupting the Government and those around him while giving out pardons to convicted crooks who used to work for him, lying on a daily basis, putting out insulting tweets, racism, misogyny, bucket loads of narcissism and taking credit for things he never did. And for the first time in American history, he refused to peacefully transfer power (he lost the popular vote by over seven million votes) while staging a coup on Capitol Hill. Yeah, Trump was a real charmer.

Under Biden's administration they got rid of the Al Qaeda leader; appointed the first black female Supreme Court Justice; Nato has expanded as European support unified for Ukraine. Not one Republican voted for the largest bill in the history of the US to fight climate change; 370 billion to;lower prescription-drug prices; reduce the deficit; fight inflation; and, oh yeah, impose a minimum tax on huge corporations. Biden also signed a gun safety bill, something that hasn't been done in America in eons, and again signed into law an enormous infrastructure bill.

Sure, Biden doesn't ooze charisma but he respects the Constitution and doesn't cozy up to dictators. He just gets on with the job.

John Dybvig, St Heliers.

Rugby roots

Gregor Paul's article on secondary school rugby (NZ Herald, August 31) is right on the button.

Over the last couple of years, more and more people have come to the same conclusion that a lot of the top rugby schools are driving players away with their early identification of talent. I am not saying they discard the rest but the incentive to play diminishes very quickly.

There is no room for the player that takes time to develop. In Auckland's 1A comp, it is all about size. It's about playing for contracts down the line.

So much is wrong with the system. The drop-off at secondary level is massive.

Every point Gregor made, unfortunately, is true. Problem is, who has the guts to change it?

Peter Hogg, Whenuapai.

Paying winners

How do we ensure we have a winning All Blacks' team culture? It has nothing to do with coaching, lack of strategy, or uninspiring leadership. The answer is simple. Pay the players on performance. A loss on the paddock equals a loss of income.

John Walsh, Green Bay.

Short & sweet

On Government

It is sobering to watch the mismanagement of New Zealand from afar. Senior members of the Government appear to be out of their depth and behaving as the student politicians many of them once were. Cam Calder, St Lary, France.

When the Government already knows all the answers there is no need for them to seek advice from outside its own close-minded group. James Archibald, Birkenhead.

On censure

I hope Debbie Ngarewa-Packer, who mentioned chocolate and branding in her Herald column, will also be censured. John Webster, Takapuna.

On ram-raids

I laughed out loud at Gary Hollis's suggestion (NZH, Sept. 1) that the alcohol, cigarettes and jewellery proceeds of ram raids are being exchanged for food by the starving teenage criminals. Stewart Hawkins, St Heliers.

On profits

The Government calls money made by a supermarket 'excessive profits'. This is typical thinking by Labour. Most people would call anyone making one million dollars a day a successful business. Mark Young, Ōrewa.

On prices

Having spent some time managing to cut through the gold plating, we did enjoy our lamb chops yesterday. Norm Greenall, Ōrewa.

On KiwiSaver

It is the usurious level of management fees in the KiwiSaver market that is short-changing New Zealanders in their retirement portfolios, not a minor adjustment of GST. Peter Davis, Kingsland.

The Premium Debate

National rules our working with Freedoms NZ coalition

Hard to disagree with Christopher Luxon on this one. John K.

Totally ruling out something before listening to what people have to say is reminiscent of what this current Government does all the time. It may have been better to wait until all parties put their policies on the line next year before jumping the gun. Although I acknowledge that won't prevent parties from creating a secret agenda that is not put to the people pre-electioneering. Mike I.

Good for Luxon. It's nice to see a transparent approach from National after continuously seeing the opposite from Labour/Greens. Duncan C.

Christopher Luxon has now said what every Left-wing supporter has used as a scare tactic; that he would go with Brian Tamaki to form his Government next year. Now it's off the table. It was never a serious proposition to start with but it did suit a particular narrative and an obvious distraction to this Government's terrible run of scandal (to be fair, it started the day they were elected in 2017). They will no doubt be searching far and wide for the next distraction such is their desperation to deflect from their utterly incompetent and shambolic governance. Tony M.

It is very clear that every effort is being made to try to distract Christopher Luxon from the goals he is setting for National. Silly things are being thrown around to try to trip him up. Gail S.

Luxon should do the same again and rule out Winston. Geoff W.