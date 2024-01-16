Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Letters: Investigate supermarket price tricks; what’s wrong with cheaper eggs?, select All Blacks abroad

NZ Herald
5 mins to read
'Supermarket specials cannot be coincidence and deserve serious investigation.'

'Supermarket specials cannot be coincidence and deserve serious investigation.'

Supermarkets need serious investigation

Christopher Niesche’s article on Australian supermarkets (NZ Herald, January 15) illustrates the extent of the problem faced here by the grocery commissioner and consumer lobby groups.

We don’t have

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand