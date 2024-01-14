Voyager 2023 media awards
Christopher Niesche: Supermarket competition - is the grass really greener across the Tasman?

Christopher Niesche
By
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (right) and Coles then CEO Steven Cain during the launch of the new Automated Distribution Centre at Coles Redbank in Brisbane last April. Photo / Getty Images

OPINION

Australian supermarkets have become politicians’ and consumers’ favourite whipping boy, in the face of rising living costs.

Fairly or not, supermarkets are accused of price gouging and not passing on lower costs to consumers.

