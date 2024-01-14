Prime Minister Christopher Luxon holding his speech before handing it over for Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro to read during the state opening of Parliament in Wellington on December 6, 2023. Photo / Mark Mitchell

EDITORIAL

The so-called “de-Māorification” of Aotearoa by the Government will put Prime Minister Christoper Luxon’s leadership skills to the test over the next month.

This week, Māori will gather en masse after King Tuheitia called for a national hui to bring together the many voices of Māori unhappy with the Government’s plans and policies around Māori initiatives and possible changes to the principles of the Treaty of Waitangi.

The meeting in Ngāruawāhia will gain momentum for the Rātana celebrations - a must-attend event for all political parties a week later - and then into Waitangi, where, if concerns are not addressed, a massive Māori mobilisation on February 6 could be ignited.

Luxon, who has just returned from holidays, has dealt with crisis communications and is no stranger to making tough decisions. He must now show leadership for all New Zealanders.

The fact the “de-Māorification” calls are not of Luxon’s making will make no difference, as he has allowed this to occur through the coalition deals with New Zealand First and Act. He might say the country has spoken, but that’s not quite true either. It was his team who stitched the deal together.

National’s apparent unwillingness to work with others apart from New Zealand First and Act will be viewed by some as a strategic political misstep. National perhaps should have opened the coalition to invite in Te Pāti Māori, because if this coalition doesn’t last, it could be Te Pāti Māori which benefits most.

Who knows if Te Pāti Māori would even have entertained a discussion with Luxon anyway? But if you don’t ask, you don’t know. Various Te Pāti Māori members have stated they will stand candidates in general electorates.

With the tone set by this Government, sympathisers watching the denigration of Te Tiriti, te reo and other Māori initiatives could jump on board the Māori Party waka, leaving National and Labour divided by the colour of their underpants.

Luxon must find a middle ground with Māori soon, because if not, the next few weeks will bear witness to protests and provocation.

Who wants to see that racial divide back at Waitangi when we what we should be celebrating is racial harmony built on our bi-cultural historical background.