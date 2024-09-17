Funding failure

Inequity in the Māori and Pacific population will continue if the almost two-decade-old funding formula is not reviewed. In 2006, the Ministry of Health introduced the VLCA (Very Low Cost Access) scheme, to give better access to the high-needs and low socioeconomic population in Aotearoa.

Despite the well-meaning intentions of the ministry, the issue with the funding formula was that the low-cost access was not limited to those who deserved it the most. Anyone could enrol at [eligible GP] practices and access services at substantially reduced fees. Since the cheap fees are not limited to some, they attract more patients, and for that reason VLCA practices struggle to provide adequate access to the very patients they have been funded for.

Unfortunately, not all general practices receive the funding to provide cheap access to the Māori and Pacific Island population. There is an urgent need to change the funding formula whereby patients are funded according to their needs, no matter which practice they go to, rather than depending on the VLCA practices, which high-needs patients often struggle to access.

Sadhana Reddy, Lynfield.

Minister powerless

It’s hard to fathom this Government’s view on combating climate change. It’s not just doing nothing, it’s reeling back measures put in place to help meet our targets.

Simon Wilson’s column (NZ Herald, September 17) warns about just this. The world is changing and businesses need to keep up. Cleaner methods are already in place in many countries, where proof of a product’s green footprint will become the norm in the not-too-distant future. Our Climate Change Minister, Simon Watts, knows this. He expresses this very well to the public, but unfortunately has little power in Cabinet, nor the desire to stir the pot.

He’s a good boy, sitting up straight, waiting for his pat on the head. In other words, useless.

Emma Mackintosh, Birkenhead.

No need for speed

Transport Minister Simeon Brown seems determined to require councils, at their expense, to replace a raft of road signs with others proclaiming higher speed limits.

Significantly, the time saved is negligible, but the risk factors are disproportionately increased. The benefits to the economy are dubious at best. The primary beneficiaries of higher speeds are fuel companies, tow and repair services, scrap metal dealers, road repair and tyre companies.

Another sure factor will be an increase in medical services required, longer hospital stays, more people losing families and friends, higher ACC costs and increased insurance premiums. The benefits do not appear to outweigh the significantly increased costs.

John Marcon, Te Kauwhata.

Sentencing realities

Projected reductions in violent crime based on increased prison sentences from this Government are pie in the sky.

An analysis of the prison population will reveal an above-average number of poorly educated people, many with mental health problems. The vast majority of people who commit these types of crimes have no idea what the penalties are and, even if they do, they have little bearing on their behaviours.

The expected $190 million cost of the increase in the prison budget is but a fraction of the money that needs to be spent on improvements in education, mental health provision, housing and social services in order to make a real difference.

Bob van Ruyssevelt, Glendene.

Bridge debate

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown states that a tunnel crossing the Waitematā Harbour would be much, much more expensive than a bridge. Thus he proposes a site for a new bridge. Naturally, this fires up all the Nimbys. The problem is that nearly everybody agrees that a new harbour crossing is needed, but not in my backyard.

A new harbour crossing has to be established. It will benefit the many but adversely impact a few. The only way that can be dealt with is for the disadvantaged to be compensated generously by the many, if that’s what it takes. If Brown now elaborates on where the bridge’s associated roads would be, a better-informed debate can take place. A bridge will take years to build, so a start is needed now.

Nick Hamilton, Remuera.