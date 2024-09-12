A local North Shore leader says he does not agree with the plan but does want to find alternatives to the originally proposed tunnel.
There are concerns about the impacts the proposed bridge could pose on the Kauri Point Reserve and Meola Reef.
Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown is urging the Government to build a second harbour bridge spanning Pt Chevalier and the North Shore as a cheaper alternate crossing option.
In a recently published column, the Auckland leader has revealed a plan to use the naturally-existing lava flow at Meola Reef to support a new Waitematā Harbour crossing that would link across the water at Kauri Pt.
A local North Shore leader has said it is good the mayor was “thinking outside the box” but he “definitely” did not agree with the proposed plan.
In an opinion piece in the Sunday Star Times, Mayor Brown said the new proposed bridge would cost a fraction of the price of the tunnel.
“The bridge would be less than 8% of the tunnel cost, and the land sales would cover that cost, so there’s a challenge to the bureaucrats: a free bridge to a new area that will reduce pressure on the existing route or a ridiculously expensive tunnel that won’t reduce congestion at all.”
He claimed the existing bridge does not cause congestion, instead it is in the roads surrounding the bridge. Brown claimed that because the new bridge would have entry and exit points in separate area, it would be the key to reducing congestion.
Councillor Richard Hills said it was good the mayor was looking “outside the box”
Transport Minister Simeon Brown said during the election, National campaigned on the importance of a second crossing for Auckland’s Waitematā Harbour to reduce congestion, provide additional options for commuters on both sides of the harbour and address capacity pressures on the ageing Auckland Harbour Bridge.
National anticipated starting work on a new crossing by the end of the decade that, at a minimum, would provide more road connections between the North Shore and the CBD.