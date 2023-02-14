Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Letters: Gratitude, government help, Wayne Brown, David Seymour and West Papua

NZ Herald
11 mins to read
Harland Murray, right, and Brady Forrest cook up some kai at the Kelston evacuation centre. Photo / Rowan Quinn, RNZ

Harland Murray, right, and Brady Forrest cook up some kai at the Kelston evacuation centre. Photo / Rowan Quinn, RNZ

Time for gratitude

I fully appreciate that so many people in the North Island have suffered and lost so much over the last fortnight. I’m sure many parents, myself included, remember telling our children when

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand