Letters: End live exports, Marina madness and Prince of gaffes

About 14 people gathered outside Napier Port this morning to protest the loading of 6000 cattle on a live animal export ship, the Dareen, bound for China in late 2020. Photo / Paul Taylor.

End live exports right now, not later

How does Damien O'Connor, Minister for Trade and Export and Agriculture, justify two more years of the three weeks of torture for cattle exported to China? By supporting the slave trader recipients and profiteers?

If he's worried about the effect on ethical overseas buyers of agricultural exports why are New Zealand voters not counted?

The next election is in two years but the next poll is much closer. Kiwis who care about cruelty to animals should send our caring Prime Minister a message in her popularity poll.

Kiwis "don't buy the message" this unethical trade sends either. End this animal slave trade now, not in two years to "appease" the animal slave traders.

Steve Russell, Hillcrest

Marina madness

It is long overdue for the Minister of Conservation to urgently review the need and sustainability of existing and proposed marinas.

The tragedy is that these marinas occupy former public open space, being part of the Waitematā Harbour able to be used by all Aucklanders.

The reclamations adjoining the marinas were justified to be used exclusively for marine-related uses and boat storage not commercial real estate to be used for exclusive, multimillion-dollar apartments which can be built anywhere. They are now almost exclusively closed off for use by the general public.

There would be a public outcry if part of North Head Historic Reserve and Rangitoto Island Scenic Reserve, Albert Park, Bastion Point, Cornwall Park and Wenderholm Regional Park were sold off for multimillion-dollar townhouses and apartments.

This madness must be stopped forthwith.

Bruce Tubb, Belmont

Prince of gaffes

I chortled into my muesli as I read the comprehensive list of the Duke of Edinburgh's "gaffes" and witticisms compiled by the Herald.

He was a shining light among the royals and I shall miss his irreverence, candour and humour.

Marion Howie, Epsom