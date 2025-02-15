Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Letters: Driven to regulations distraction; David Seymour’s Philip Polkinghorne police letter

NZ Herald
7 mins to read

Act leader David Seymour was told off by Parliament security for attempting to drive a historic Land Rover up the steps of Parliament this week. Photo / Adam Pearse

Act leader David Seymour was told off by Parliament security for attempting to drive a historic Land Rover up the steps of Parliament this week. Photo / Adam Pearse

Letters to the Editor

Letter of the week

Driven to regulation distraction

Isn’t it slightly ironic that Regulation Minister David Seymour ignored the regulations outside Parliament?

There were no standing orders, “what are they going to do?” he was heard asking. Wouldn’t the police prosecute me being in an “equality-driven”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand