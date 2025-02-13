Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

David Seymour’s letter to police advocating for Philip Polkinghorne - the full text and the questions the NZ Herald put to the Act leader

NZ Herald
9 mins to read

Labour leader Chris Hipkins questioned Christopher Luxon about David Seymour's letter in support of Philip Polkinghorne. Video / Parliament TV

On Sunday the Herald revealed that Act Party leader and soon-to-be Deputy Prime Minister David Seymour sent a detailed letter to police in April 2022 advocating for Remuera eye surgeon Philip Polkinghorne when he was a murder suspect following his wife Pauline Hanna’s suspicious death.

On Monday, Prime

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand