Liquor wholesalers can discount by any amount, but not supermarkets. Rein in supermarket profits and fight inflation. But simultaneously force supermarket beer prices 1.1% higher. No contradiction here.

Instead, the New World case reinforces just how damaging excess regulation has become in New Zealand. MPs have lost control of the whole regulatory process. Bureaucrats make regulations in silos and their rules contradict each other. Excess regulation is now seriously impeding progress in this country.

Will the new Ministry for Regulation make any difference? More expensive bureaucrats to roll back existing bureaucrats. Remember those Tui billboards: “Yeah, right.”

David Schnauer, Milford.

Frustrating fine

As the wife of a long-time mobility pass holder, I am appalled at the $750 penalty the Government is introducing for those who park illegally in designated spaces.

Of course it’s frustrating when someone without a pass takes up a parking space my husband needs. But does it warrant a penalty five times greater than that for running a red light, and only slightly lower than that for exceeding the speed limit by more than 50km/h?

Disability Issues Minister Louise Upston’s assertion that parking in mobility spaces is the “epitome of arrogance” is also making a lot of assumptions. Do people actually know that, unlike spaces set aside for those with children in prams, access to mobility parking requires a medical assessment and (for those under the age of 90) payment of a fee?

Then there might be those with short-term disabilities – sprained ankles and the like – who can’t walk far but don’t qualify for a pass. Should they face a heavy fine just because they find themselves with no good options?

And let’s be honest – how many of us can say we’ve never knowingly parked illegally when we’re only going to be there for a couple of minutes?

Interestingly, over the decade-plus my husband’s been a mobility cardholder, illegal use of the parks seems to have declined. Perhaps that’s just the result of an ageing population that’s increased demand from legitimate users.

But whatever the back story, I can’t see how the harm done by occasional opportunist parkers justifies fines that will be a major financial challenge for many. It certainly won’t make us a more empathetic society.

Jackie Brown-Haysom, Northcote.

Mossad attacks

The brutal success by spy agency Mossad with its adulteration of commercial pagers, and maybe walkie-talkies too, may create enough suspicion that affects sales of any other products made in Israel.

Mankind seems to excel in creating better ways and means of killing and maiming people. Israel has no qualms about detonation of electronics, indiscriminately and laced with explosives, even if in the hands of innocent kids.

A country that had horrific atrocities committed against its own people in World War II, including systematic extermination, seems to be hell-bent on revenge and extracting similar on its neighbours.

Rob Buchanan, Kerikeri.

Appalling service

I am still puzzling over my victim experience today. Was I a victim of incompetence or ageism? It could have been either, or both.

I went into a branch of Kiwibank – wanting to favour it in its battle with the Aussie monsters – to inquire about making a term deposit with proceeds from a house sale.

I was directed by one of the two young female clerks to sit on a couch to await attention from her superior. After the only other customer left, the pair stood chatting over one of their terminals. After a few minutes, I asked if it was an inconvenient time for me to be there. I was again directed to sit on a couch.

Another worker sat at the end of the room engrossed in his terminal. Three visible staff members and I – the only customer at this stage – was told twice to sit down until somebody chose to talk to me. I walked out fuming and said I would take my not inconsiderable investment to another bank.

I suspect my grey hair indicated that I had all the time in the world to await their attention. But I interpret it as an example of appalling service that will keep Kiwibank struggling against its competitors.

David Barber, Waikanae.