Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Letters: Don’t we want cheaper groceries?; frustrating increase to mobility parking fines

NZ Herald
5 mins to read
"We have a grocery commissioner who is supposed to be driving supermarket prices down." Photo / 123rf

"We have a grocery commissioner who is supposed to be driving supermarket prices down." Photo / 123rf

OPINION

Don’t we want cheaper groceries?

It has been difficult to have much sympathy for our supermarket duopoly – until the Herald reported South Island New World supermarkets have been prohibited for two days (Sept 18).

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand