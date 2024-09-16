Advertisement
More than 30 New World supermarket liquor licences suspended after advertising breach

RNZ
2 mins to read
The promotion of discounts of alcohol products of more than 25% is prohibited, unless on licensed premises. Photo / Getty Images

By RNZ

More than 30 New World supermarkets throughout the South Island will have their off-licences suspended for 48 hours for breaching online alcohol advertising rules.

The Alcohol Regulation and Licensing Authority (ARLA) released its reserved decision on Friday, ordering a 48-hour suspension of 32 supermarkets’ licences to sell alcohol in the South Island.

Police Inspector Ian Paulin sought the suspension of liquor licences for 35 New World stores for an alleged violation of the Sale and Supply of Alcohol Act earlier this year.

The breaches relate to the online promotion of DB Export Gold and Ultra Low Carb products on January 9, that was advertised at a 26.1% markdown for Club Card owners.

Under Section 237 1B of the act, the promotion of discounts of alcohol products of more than 25% is prohibited, unless on licensed premises.

A two-day hearing in front of the Alcohol Regulatory and Licensing Authority was held in the Christchurch District Court last month.

In its decision, the authority found 32 of the stores in breach, suspending their off-licences for 48 hours - most of which will begin at 7am on Tuesday, October 8.

In a statement, police said it was “clear, fair and transparent” throughout the process.

“[Police] previously warned the chain for the same breach including advertising a 50% discount, double the allowed 25%.

“Police are dedicated to seeing less alcohol-related harm in our communities, and ensuring licence holders are responsibly selling alcohol is key.”

Further in its statement, police said 84% of all alcohol consumed in New Zealand was purchased at an off-licence, and consumed in public places or homes without the controls of an on-licence premises, such as a bar or tavern.

“Despite only having 10% of all the off-licences in the country, supermarkets sell 31% of all alcohol consumed.

“Selling that volume of alcohol comes with certain obligations, one of which is to ensure the responsible advertising of alcohol.

“Cheap alcohol is more likely to be purchased by those that experience the most harm from alcohol, including heavy drinkers, young people, and Māori and Pasifika.

“It is our responsibility to help minimise that harm, and ensuring compliance with licensing regulations is one of the ways we do this.”

There are 40 New World stores throughout the South Island.

- RNZ

