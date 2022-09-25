Letters: Difference in cultures underlined, Candidate concerns, Open-door policy

Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta during the joint press conference with Australian Foreign Affairs Minister Penny Wong at Parliament in June. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta during the joint press conference with Australian Foreign Affairs Minister Penny Wong at Parliament in June. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Difference in cultures underlined

There has been a lot of debate about Minister Nanaia Mahuta's awarding of contracts to family members.

This could be seen whanaungatanga in action, where looking after whānau, hapū and iwi is an obligation.

The Western concept of civil service is at odds with whanaungatanga. In the New Zealand public sector it is expected that appointments be merit-based.

This is an example of the clash between cultures that is the cause of so much mistrust between Māori and Pākehā, but is not being aired. Even raising the topic draws allegations of racial intolerance. We need open and non-judgmental discussion about New Zealand Aotearoa's future.

Valerie Green-Moss, Whāngārei.

Candidate concerns

It was concerning to see opinion-writer Bruce Cotterill note in the Herald on September 24 that Labour Party-endorsed candidates in local body elections are expected to sign a pledge to support Labour policy and principles.

Surely this is anti-democratic and undermines the right of the people to determine the direction they want their community to take. As Cotterill further notes, candidates can call themselves "Independent" or use any other label without declaring either their endorsement by Labour or whether or not they have signed or will sign the Labour pledge.

Further, the existence of these pledges raises the spectre of pre-determination in local body consultation processes, fuelling the growing concern that outcomes of consultation are ignored by local bodies.

Richard Quince. Mt Eden.

Open-door policy

The CEOs of most of the companies reported in the Mood of the Boardroom simply want to be able to grow their businesses, improve productivity, see OCR rates ease, and ideally pay a lower tax rate. Fair enough. Naturally they are feeling the pain of restricted immigration and expensive labour/workplace regulations. Why can't the Government simplify and speed up visa processes — for workers, tourists, students? And let market forces prevail.

But are there reasons for holding firm on a more open-door policy, apart from processing-capacity issues at INZ? Immigration means pressure on infrastructure and wages, and less need to train our own people or invest in automation solutions.

It depletes the talent pool of source nations (especially Pasifika). It means additional social pressures. And is it the policy answer when other similar countries (Australia and Canada) pay much better?

How much immigration requires a delicate balancing act between business/economic and societal factors.

B Darragh, Auckland Central.

Forgetful critics

Those politicians and journalists now gaining airtime with criticism of the handling of the pandemic must have short memories.

My memory tells me that in 2020 the Government won a landslide victory in the election largely because of their pandemic response. My memory also tells me that early in 2020 nobody knew what was ahead.

I also remember the scenes on television from Italy, the United States and elsewhere of overflowing morgues and of people desperate but unable to get loved ones to hospital. That did not happen here.

I hope that memory will always triumph over hindsight.

Greg Cave, Sunnyvale.

Failures that weren't

Your columnist Bruce Cotterill rightly urges Auckland electors to think before voting. He believes Auckland Council has gone backwards due to untoward partisanship, particularly from the left.

Yes, just think about it:

●A Labour-aligned mayor worked with a deputy mayor and a finance chair, both of whom were National-aligned.

●Simon Wilson and Bernard Orsman between them gave high performance scores for all councillors holding leadership positions across the political spectrum.

●Desley Simpson, as finance chair, cut billions in expenditure, steered through Covid, and broadened the asset base.

●A water infrastructure rate was struck to ensure no more human waste on our beaches or reservoirs out of water.

●An urban intensification plan was agreed to help prevent Auckland sprawling all the way from Warkworth to Drury.

●A commitment to open up existing road space for car-users by getting those who can onto alternative modes like cycles and public transport.

●And much more.

Yeah, let's just think about that, and tick the right boxes!

Peter Davis, Kingsland.

Yeah/nah from minister

The Herald's "Mood of the Boardroom" delivered a message to the Government that we urgently need to have the Visa/Immigration settings adjusted further. In response, Minister Grant Robertson said "I hear your frustration", only to then explain he refuses to change anything.

That has sadly become the standard operating procedure for this Government. Pretend to listen but then carry on with your preconceived (often unconsulted) policies anyway ... No wonder the business community has lost confidence.

Lucas Bonne, Unsworth Heights.

Education key issue

Writing in the Herald, John Gascoigne suggests: "Our economic performance set against our economic potential remains abysmal".

His claim, valid, coincides with current trade imbalances and lagging productivity. To confirm his case he adds: "We have child poverty, homelessness, housing unaffordability, low wages, working poor, widening inequality."

Is education the key to these issues? International comparison tests reveal NZ education standards are in decline, widespread truancy compounding the problem, consequently poorly educated adolescents will find it increasingly hard to secure jobs.

A sound education, resultant qualifications, motivation, job skills, a work ethic, will always provide a path to higher wages, higher productivity.

P.J. Edmondson, Tauranga.

Inquiry on thinking needed

While it appears that we are in a season of commissions of inquiry, I think we should add another to the list. I propose an inquiry into the thinking of New Zealanders who seem to be at odds with our Government.

Our PM and her team over the last five years have navigated us all through the Covid pandemic and natural disasters, have largely managed to avoid the economic turmoil we see around the world and have been a stable, considerate and caring entity for all New Zealanders.

Indeed, our PM is at present flying the Kiwi flag to great effect around the world, continuing the great ambassadorial role she holds and is admired globally for.

PM Jacinda Ardern arriving for the Boosters announcement with director general of health Dr Ashleigh Bloomfield and Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins in February. Photo / Mark Mitchell

This is in part highlighted in the response to Covid that Ardern and team took. Sure, it was tough on us for a while and took longer than anyone would have wanted, but is lauded as one of the world's safest and best.

This pandemic and present global conflict consequences have affected every single person across the globe.

We are not immune from any of it, despite our isolation in Godzone. Labour has given us the most solid, reliable terms of government over these years we could ask for. All under one leader, not five leaders in four years.

The "reset" isn't working. We deserve better than that. We already have it in a Government that sees the realities of life now and keeps adapting to meet the changes, not reminiscing in dreams of yesteryear New Zealand that others would want to try dragging us backwards into.

Time to keep moving ahead in a steady ship, not another Titanic.

Jeremy Coleman, Hillpark.

Heartbreaking wind blows

I fetched from my bookshelf Raymond Briggs' picture book aptly described by the Guardian as "A devastating black comedy". When The Wind Blows tells of a good old couple slowly dying, like the rest of the world, from nuclear fallout.

It was a childhood favourite of my late daughter Amber, and as I remembered, it is quite absolutely heartbreakingly sad and everyone should read it.

Although first published by Hamish Hamilton in 1982, reprinted by Penguin the following year, it is of course more timely than ever.

Maybe New Zealand being nuclear-free isn't enough anymore. Putin needs to be stopped before it is too late.

V.Lowry. Auckland.