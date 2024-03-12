Voyager 2023 media awards
Letters: Democracy in danger as laws rammed through; supermarket terror blame; TVNZ should rethink job cuts

NZ Herald
4 mins to read
"The $2.8 billion just donated to landlords would have saved the Cook Strait ferry." Image / artist's impression

OPINION

The parliamentary system is not a dictatorship, there are selective committees where experts can present research on changes to legislation that affect us all, not just friends of the government.

The $2.8 billion would have saved the Cook Strait ferry. The rush to pass legislation in 100 days has led to some bad decisions and bad law as the Prime Minister tries to make himself look like a leader who gets things done.

