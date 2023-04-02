Letters: Daylight Saving, Today FM and minimum wage

'Thank you, Jacinda, for saving us. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Thank you, Jacinda, for saving us

The review of former Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern (Weekend Herald, April 1) was not going to be disproportionate as both sides of the argument had their say. The truth of the matter is that co-governance in any form will always be unpopular with the masses as they see it as a minority having too much say and no explanation will suffice. Ardern came to power as a relatively young woman and was a breath of fresh air in politics that generally bored most of us to death. She got more things right than wrong and in the end sacrificed her dreams for the good of her party. Others can say what they like about her, but as an older person, a lot of us can be eternally grateful for her handling of the pandemic as it kept many of us and the vulnerable from death row. She was there when we needed her most and it wasn’t without a number of personal sacrifices she made herself. Thank you, Jacinda Ardern — gone but certainly not forgotten. Reg Dempster, Albany.

Marama the mouthpiece

People need to remember Marama Davidson is a minister of the Crown and says she is making this evaluation as the Minister for the Prevention of Family Violence and Sexual Violence. She is speaking on behalf of the Government, meaning the Government right now is claiming white cis males are the reason for violence in the world. I note her explanation as not, “Because I was injured. That is not what I meant, I do not believe that”. She simply explained why she said it, confirming that she believes it. She was hit by the bike before the protest. She then went to the protest, spoke to the public, and wrapped it all up in the afternoon, when she was filmed making her comment on her way home. So, we are expected to believe she was still in such shock hours later while casually walking home that she made a racist and sexist remark unintentionally? Yeah, right. Mark Young, Ōrewa.

Politics nixed ‘needed’ tax

Reading about the rental crisis in Queenstown we yet again have the comments about the Government being anti-landlord. The reality is that we have ourselves to blame, as changes made have been in response to the inferior quality of many (but not all) rental properties, together with poor treatment of tenants, accepting that not all landlords and tenants are bad. When a capital gains tax was proposed, the reactions from many quarters would have made you think that the world was about to fall in. As usual, politics got in the way of what is a desperately-needed tax in New Zealand so as a result we have the interest deductibility rules which I would agree are complex and maybe a disincentive to invest. So, upon reflection — a capital gains tax to replace these may not be such a draconian idea. Jeremy King, Taupō.

Common sense spoken...

Watch out — common sense ahead. The article by Bruce Cotterill (Weekend Herald, April 1) has hit the nail on the head — here is a guy who should be Prime Minister. He summarises all of the topics that anyone with any common sense thinks about on a fairly regular basis. Auckland’s overpopulation of road cones, the waste of space LGNZ is, and the state of the education system that Chris Hipkins has been minister of for the last five years. The grandest announcement of the past week? A second harbour crossing. We will apparently start in 2029, light rail will be a feature (probably because they had such success in building the city-to-airport link in 2021). Then there is law and order, health, and welfare. Can October come fast enough for anyone with any common sense? AJ Hart, Lynfield.

...or is that austerity?

It seems to me that “common sense” as described by your columnist Bruce Cotterill is really a code word for “austerity”. If Cotterill really wants the numerous social ills he lists to be solved more quickly, he should consider supporting a fair taxation system.

If well-off people like him paid their fair share of tax they could make a real contribution to the betterment of our society, instead of whinging about trivia like road cones. Endless delays and short-term fixes are usually a symptom of problems which can only be fixed by adequate funding. That’s what rates and taxes are for. VM Fergusson, Mt Eden.

Most opinions on education wrong

Last year’s Programme for International Student Assessment (Pisa) testing results are banned from publication until December. Where does Christopher Luxon get his results from? Last year’s results will, without doubt, be affected worldwide by the Covid-19 pandemic. In New Zealand, and probably worldwide, there is a problem with absenteeism. So, please send your children to school and encourage them all you can. Most of what people say about education is wrong. Keith Duggan, Browns Bay.

Not racist to oppose te reo push

On TV I heard a man say he was too scared to say he was against the promotion of te reo because he’d be called a racist. I support this guy’s opinion. It is utterly ridiculous that at least 80 per cent of the population don’t understand the new naming of buildings, te reo on TV and streets etc. As under Jacinda Ardern, there is a small, but powerful, minority pushing for philosophies the average Kiwi does not want. Rex Head, Papatoetoe.

Currie on Brown: More, please

What a delightful insight into Mayor Wayne Brown (Weekend Herald, April 1) by NZME’s editor-at-large Shayne Currie. It is a rare journalistic skill to present such an in-depth, colourful picture in the subject’s own words where we see so much of the lunch-meeting exchanges. The detail was rewarding reading. Brown and the Princess would be pleased. Brown’s supporters will be pleased too, and I am pleased to see this will be a series. I look forward to more interesting features on colourful people by Shayne. Gary Carter, Gulf Harbour.

Aussies’ tax system is fairer

The minimum wage is tough to live on, but raising it is inflationary, so the advantage is always short-term. A tax shift to marginal tax rates similar to Australia’s would yield better outcomes for all without raising costs to employers. Over there, the first $18,200 earned is tax-free. Being on the old minimum wage, a worker would be $177 a week and pensioners $88 a fortnight better off. Kiwis used to pay zero tax on the first $6000 earned. You would expect a Labour government to have a more progressive tax policy. Ian Swney, Morrinsville.

Honest debate needed, not hate

When I was a young kid (many years ago) I can clearly remember the tearful “I hate you” comments from some kids who were bullied. However, as an adult, I never thought that the “hate” word would enter into the vocabulary when one adult opinion was contrary to another’s.

Is it that there is a great deal of growing up needed to move us to peaceful, honest and intelligent debate? Ron Merrick, West Harbour.

Is Daylight Saving bad for the planet? Photo / Getty Images

Daylight Saving bad for planet

Because putting the clocks back extends shopping hours through the winter, people use their cars more, increasing demand for electricity through the extended shopping hours. Both of these require greater use of fossil fuels and contribute to significantly greater measurable amounts of greenhouse gases compared to pre-Daylight Saving. Therefore, any genuine climate and environmentally friendly citizen must vote for any politician advocating putting the clock forward half an hour and calling it quits. Gary Hollis, Mellons Bay.

No sympathy for Today FM

Today FM imploded because of low ratings and advertising losses. Tova O’Brien, Duncan Garner and co must be partly responsible for this but all reporting is showing them as victims. If it was your money, wouldn’t you close your business to stem the losses? There was the usual fanfare when they started at Today FM but clearly things have not turned out as imagined. Ian MacGregor, Greenhithe.

Arise, Sir Ian Foster

Scott Robertson was heavily backed by the majority of rugby-mad fans and put New Zealand Rugby under huge pressure to appoint him as All Blacks coach. You have to feel for Ian Foster — I do anyway — as he didn’t jump but was pushed.

I wish him all the very best with the World Cup in France and when, not if, the All Blacks win, I hope to see Foster knighted like past coaches. Gary Stewart, Foxton.

Short & sweet

On sentencing

Memo to self — if I kill a person but I have good character and some personal circumstances, I can spend the next 12 months on home detention watching Netflix and gardening. Lesley Baillie, Murrays Bay.

On Putin

Making Vladimir Putin President of the UN Security Council is unbelievable. Next Xi Jinping will become the head of Amnesty International and Afghanistan’s Hamid Karzai the President of the National Organisation for Women. Gerald Payman, Mt Albert.

On journalism

Hats off to NZ Herald journalist Kate McNamara for her in-depth reporting on issues of significance. Could Kate be included in the main body of the paper — as a straw poll among my friends and acquaintances reveals many do not read the business section of the paper? Glennys Adams, Waiheke Island.

On Daylight Saving

Why do we fall back or spring forward by an hour twice a year? Is it just a pointless habit? Does it have a purpose and, if so, what? I, and many others, would really like someone to answer this question. Anne Martin, Helensville.

On Posie Parker

Jessie Gurunathan (Herald on Sunday, April 2) writes “trans people are not a threat to women’s rights, nor their safety”. Is she unaware that Posie Parker, and other women, had their rights and safety threatened? Ian Doube, Rotorua.

The Premium Debate

Heather du Plessis-Allan: Stuart Nash, Marama Davidson a headache for PM

The really sad thing about Davidson’s comments is that her true feelings have been revealed. I don’t buy the excuse offered. We have seen the real Marama. There is no place for such thinking. What an embarrassment for her party. Steve M.

Davidson’s comments are a much bigger problem for Labour. No one will say anything, half the country will be seething. David G.

Totally agree. I just hope more than half of the country is still seething come October. Jill G.

Cis white men won’t forget Davidson’s comments at the next election. Rod C.

Or women. She should be stood down. Sharon C.

Hipkins couldn’t sack Davidson because he needs the Greens if he is to ever have any chance of retaining power. Peter O.

Hipkins said he was gutted having to sack Nash, but many are saying he’s gutless in not dealing with the Davidson situation. She is already making the PM look weak and the longer it goes on the worse it will be for him. David S.

Hipkins is better off letting the Greens punish her. It’s all about getting back in to push forward Labour’s transformational reforms. Sonya C.























































































































































