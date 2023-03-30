Letters: Maths methods, free speech, white-shaming, integrated schools, and the NZ Symphony Orchestra

When New Zealand 9- to 10-year-olds were asked to solve 27 × 43, just 16 per cent got the right answer – from a multiple choice question. Photo / Lev Dolgachov, 123rf, File

Right answer, wrong method

I don’t doubt that all the things the letter (NZ Herald, March 30) from V.M. Ferguson lists (poverty, inequality, under-resourcing) have contributed to the fall in our educational standards. However, I feel that the main culprit is the blind, ideologically driven use of “new-fangled” teaching methods that simply don’t work. I suspect many in the profession and the Ministry of Education are so invested in them, they simply can’t admit they got it wrong and have failed a whole generation. The NZ Herald article (“They would be better off guessing”) provided a prime example - whenever my kids used “column maths” (taught to them by me), they were told off - even if the answer was correct.

Allison Kelly, Mt Eden.

Voicing limits

Maire Leadbeater’s letter “Giving voice” (NZ Herald, March 29) offers a rational opinion on the issue of free speech. The abortive attempt by the anti-transgender activist Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull (aka Posie Parker), to speak at an Auckland rally again raises the issue of free speech boundaries. The law allows action to be taken against those who advocate violence or defame others. In my view that is sufficient. Yet there are those who want to curtail free speech when they oppose the views. I agree it is going down a dangerous road to try and outlaw “hate speech”. Parker’s position is that biological males remain male, notwithstanding hormone treatments and/or surgery, and should not enter female spaces, nor compete in athletic events against women. Many would agree while sympathising with those who feel they have been assigned the wrong gender at birth. Rather than debate this in a civilised manner those who oppose her descended into a mob mentality and intimidated her to silence. Incidentally, the World Athletics Council has just announced a ban on transgender women competing in elite track and field competitions. Running Parker out of town was not a triumph for those who condemn her but, rather, a triumph for mob rule.

Bruce Anderson, Christchurch.

White-blaming

Despite her best efforts to now minimise it to “cis male”, Marama Davidson also used the word “white”. That males perpetrate the vast majority of violence is unequivocal, and that transgender violence is infrequent is also true, albeit little more than a nuanced description. However, it is the introduction of the word “white” which requires factual reinforcement. Many might conclude, in the absence of information to the contrary, that this is simply not true. If data cannot be produced to justify the claim then the use of the word constitutes misinformation, is explicitly racist, very offensive, and therefore deserving of additional clarification, correction or apology. None of this would or should distract from her extremely important message that any and all male violence and sexual violence towards women is abhorrent.

Ed Porter, Herne Bay.

‘Better’ schools

In response to Vicki Carpenter (NZ Herald, March 29). I believe that her contention that the state continues to subsidise and advantage “integrated” schools is incorrect. Most of the children being educated at integrated Catholic schools are certainly not privileged and parents are not seeking to gain advantage at the expense of others. If these schools produce “better” results it is certainly not because schools have cherry-picked students to achieve this. It is much more likely that the parents have made a conscious decision to provide the best education they afford for their children and subsequently involve themselves and support the education process at home.

Quentin Miller, Te Atatū South.

Toilet etiquette

In response to the letter from Pauline Paget of Campbell’s Bay (NZ Herald, March 29), I completely agree that cis-gendered women and girls sharing toilets and changing areas with male-to-female transgenders is a problem, but not one which is fixed by banning transgender women and girls from female changing areas and toilets. The problem is addressed through education, tolerance, acceptance and kindness. Transgenders are people, not a problem to be fixed.

Bradley Mihaljevich, Titirangi.

Orchestra allegro

Tony Waring’s comparison (NZ Herald, March 29) of New Zealand Symphony Orchestra funding with that for the Auckland Philharmonia Orchestra, gives the impression that, in 2023, the NZSO performs in six centres and, by implication, funding for the NZSO is, in his words, “Wellington-centric”. The reality couldn’t be more different. The national orchestra in 2023 performs in 20 centres, from Kerikeri to Invercargill, including several without their own hometown orchestras. A rapidly expanding component is our Education & Community Engagement activities, which are reaching a more diverse audience live on tour and online. Much of it is free and for many young people, this is their first experience of orchestral music and they love it. In addition to the eight NZSO concerts at Auckland Town Hall this year – all featuring international star soloists and conductors – the NZSO presents an exciting collaboration with the Pasifika community called Mana Moana exclusively in Auckland this September. Tāmaki Makaurau is at the core of our tour planning to ensure all large-scale concerts are performed in the city. In return, Auckland continues to embrace its national orchestra, as evidenced by the full house for our first concert this year on April 1.

Peter Biggs, chief executive, NZSO.

Rhythmic nodding

Thanks to the Greens for one of the funniest comedy acts I’ve seen from Parliament for a while. On Tuesday, Marama Davidson was desperately trying to clarify her “white cis men” comment all the while being careful not to apologise. Her co-leader James Shaw, sitting next to her, looked up and hardly took his eyes off her. But the real star was Julie Anne Genter. She started nodding her head in agreement with Davidson, and the longer Davidson spoke, the faster Genter’s head nodded. I suddenly had a vision of the bobblehead toys.

Lorraine Kidd, Warkworth.

Greens co-leaders James Shaw and Marama Davidson talk to media on their way into the House, Parliament. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Pragmatic solutions

After reading Wayne Brown’s alarmist list (NZ Herald, March 29) of solutions to the Auckland Council’s budget deficit, may I suggest that the Herald offers your reporter, Simon Wilson, as a financial advisor to the council? His article (NZ Herald, March 28) was characterised by financial commonsense and pragmatism, both missing in Brown’s proposals. Although, if I were Wilson, I’d decline the secondment.

David Nicholson, Karori,

Holding pattern

Much as I am a supporter of Mayor Brown and his as-promised cuts to Auckland Council spending, I take issue with selling an asset that has a voice (but not on the board) on a strategic asset for the region and one that will soon be paying dividends again. I accept the funding cost is high, and will likely even increase for this fiscal year, but a long-term view is needed on this and the budget deficit needs to have cuts elsewhere, particularly to Auckland Transport. Auckland Airport is a monopoly, and behaves like one. It is abusing its powers with regard to parking and customer access and runs a risk, albeit not great, of forcing some airlines to divert to other destinations. I don’t know the landing/departure fee component in the cost of an air ticket, but it could be material. It would be interesting to know the comparison with say, Sydney, or Brisbane’s fees. Tourism, education, and business depend upon arrivals and therefore its affordability and accessibility. Auckland Council needs the ability to have at least a meaningful voice in the airport’s key decisions.

Glenn J Pacey, Glendowie.

Unseemly blockage

It is all very nice of Mayor Wayne Brown (NZ Herald, March 28) to suggest that landowners maintain council streams running through their property. To me, this is like “the pot calling the kettle black”. How about the council maintain its own property so that when a lahar takes out a large parcel of our private land, it takes responsibility for the damage caused? This is what happened to our property in the January storm and the council is running for cover. We have not seen nor heard from the council since we lodged a report on January 28. Come on guys, get your act together and support the ratepayers.

A. Harrison, Northcote Pt.

Short and sweet

On Nash

Perhaps Stuart Nash will look for a “proper” job now. Hospitality would be a good start. Derek Paterson, Sunnyhills.

On traffic

The biggest mistake I made in my life was not investing in road cones. Ian Doube, Rotorua.

On gender

Many would not understand the slang word “cis” from Marama Davidson. Are we all now to be ashamed and confused by the definition of who we are and “lumped” into a generalised category? A Cameron, St Heliers.

On Davidson

Marama Davidson will be thanking Stuart Nash as he has diverted attention away from her massive gaffe. What a let-off. Jock Mac Vicar, Hauraki.

On climate

A tree absorbs heat and releases oxygen - a building reflects heat and its people release carbon dioxide; global warming in a nutshell times 8 billion. David Bentham, Browns Bay.

On bridge

It would pay to keep in mind this is an election year and Labour hasn’t built any new infrastructure since 2017. Mark Young, Ōrewa.

The Premium Debate

New Waitematā harbour crossing to begin in 2029

No chance. Even if there was only one option, in NZ we couldn’t even complete “consultation” by 2029 much less begin construction. Marcus A.

Harbour crossing Mark II for the consultants. They must be beside themselves that they are getting another crack after Michael Wood donated $51 million to them for a fantasy project walking/cycle bridge. That is the problem with this Government - if the money is free, there is no limit to all of these pie-in-the-sky projects. This is more of the same - fantasy. More so because they believe it will link up with the Light rail project that seems to be going up in cost daily. This Government and its ideas around projects and our money will bankrupt Auckland. The sooner they are moved on, the better for everyone. Tony M.

Decide by June on a multibillion-dollar project? Sure. In other words, the usual political spin of “let’s make it look like there was consultation and we’ll go with the one that was already decided internally”. Fiona B.

Ironically, the bridge is the only part of that roading network where the traffic runs smoothly and at a good pace. There will be little point in a second crossing that just feeds into the pinch points at either side, exacerbating the existing problem. Please tell me that’s not the plan. John K R.

We need an actual second crossing - connecting Waterview - right up to Albany. And work to replace and update the current bridge - at the same time. Tanya W.