Letters: Posie Parker, raising the pension age and illegal motorbikes

British activist Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull aka Posie Parker is drowned out by trans-rights supporters at Albert Park. Photo / Dean Purcell

Cancelling is not the solution

I was deeply disturbed by video footage showing a baying mob hounding Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull aka Posie Parker, before moving their sights to Brian Tamaki’s gathering. Aspects of both sides of the transgender rights debate resonate with me and I expect freedom to hear a range of opinions and make up my own mind. What kind of society are we creating by making it unsafe to explore, discuss or hold views that don’t align with a certain narrative? The cancel crowd are tightening their stifling grip. It leaves me wondering what — and who — is next? Anna Radford, Mt Albert.

Division unwelcome

Until people like Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull understand what really drives them to whip up and disseminate fear and outrage where there is no evidence of danger, communities will continue to sustain damage from their absurd, divisive rants. Andrea Dawe, Sandringham

Go Auckland

What an interesting few hours in Auckland on Saturday — two people with similar views arrived in the city to voice their extreme ideas. One was run out of town without a chance to speak by a large, noisy crowd, who then turned their attention to heckle the leather-clad man with the slicked-back hair wandering down Queen St with his admiring followers trailing behind. Go Auckland. Lorraine Kidd, Warkworth

Not feeling the love

The trans community want us to help them stand up for their rights after behaving like thugs themselves. Posie Parker is certainly not my cup of tea but freedom of speech is the issue here. Next time trans rights stage a protest, will we have to put up with this behaviour again? Not feeling the love at the moment. Ian MacGregor, Greenhithe

Hypocrisy on display

When Richard Dawkins visited New Zealand recently, did any media outlet label him an anti-religious activist given he has written a best-seller in which he states those claiming to believe in any sort of god are deluded? Gavin Baker, Glendowie

Raising pension age

Sooner or later some political party in New Zealand will have to have the courage to lift the retirement age and entitlement to Government-funded superannuation. With an ever-ageing population, it will simply become unsustainable for a small number of workers to financially support all those on the pension. People will protest, however, I doubt they will march in their thousands and light fires in the streets, as people have recently in Paris. An interesting observation is that advanced countries like Norway and Israel both have 67 as their retirement age. Conversely, some poorer countries persist with having lower ages of entitlement. No wonder they are bankrupt. By the way, I am 74 and still work part-time (11 hours a week). I do this because I am fit and healthy, and because I want to continue to contribute to society. And because the extra income is good pocket money to pay for coffee, beers and a few other treats. Glen Stanton, Mairangi Bay

Changing Māori names

Winston Peters makes a lot of sense saying NZ First would remove all Māori names from government departments and return them to English. Language and communicating is all about understanding, and this step would definitely allow 95 per cent of all Kiwis, including most Māori, to understand what these departments stand for. Phil Dunbier, Kerikeri

Illegal motorbikes

I stood for Manurewa Council in the last election with my first objective being to help remove the number of illegal motorbikes ripping up our parks and reserves in South Auckland. Today, I counted 51 motorbikes in one large group wheelying their way up Great South Rd, helmetless, no warrants of fitness and no registrations. These numbers are growing and the damage to our parks is costing us thousands of dollars. Is it such a regular occurrence now that it is becoming accepted by other road users and police? Stephen Holden, Manurewa

NZ Rugby amateurs

What a stark difference in professionalism between New Zealand Rugby, the country’s media and public and how the Joseph Suaalii signings occurred. No bleating from Rugby Australia, the NRL, the media, the public or the Roosters, who gave him a pat on the back and are happy to have him for the next 18 months. That is how professional sports work. Unfortunately, when rugby union went professional in 1996, NZR kept amateurs in charge and nothing has changed. J McCormick, Gisborne

Joseph Suaalii has officially signed with Rugby Australia and the NSW Waratahs and informed the Roosters he’ll leave the NRL club at the end of next season. Photo / Mark Kolbe, Getty Images

Leave libraries alone

As an immigrant to Auckland, what I loved the most about this city is its excellent, world-class library system. I understand there are 55 branches in the greater Auckland area. One can search for, reserve, hold and request the book or DVD to be sent to one’s nearest library branch to be picked up. This is even better than in Sydney, for example, where one can only request and reserve resources from the particular area of Sydney one lives in. It is also much better than my original home nation which, although it is a developed nation, has few libraries, unlike Auckland. Therefore, please do not cut down our library services and resources. Libraries are a vital resource for the community: a great place to hang out, to read, use the internet, and take part in various activities. We are paying very high rates for a relatively small city population-wise so I expect our excellent library services to be maintained. If the intention is to cut down the expenses of the cash-strapped Auckland Council, I would suggest reducing the numbers of staff who are earning more than $100,000 per annum and stop employing consultants or contractors who over-charge, then do a bad job. We can also cut down on expensive projects in the future. Sudhir Rajagopalan, The Gardens

NZ independence a conceit

An article by Audrey Young (NZ Herald, March 24) reports that a former PM questioned Australia’s acquisition of nuclear-powered submarines via Aukus and defended NZ’s nuclear and independent stance. However, any government, and any small vulnerable state, must have regard to its security even though the threat may be small. NZ’s anti-nuclear position is fine but the UK, US and Australia must face world fractures, volatility and uncertainties, and therefore have different imperatives than us in relation to their nuclear capability. NZ may wish for an independent stance in its foreign affairs but its independence is a conceit. It is a small country lacking defence capability and clout, and needs friends and alliances. We should thank our friends (the UK, USA and Australia). In their efforts, they are also, inevitably, protecting New Zealand, for which we should be grateful, not critical. John Collinge, St Mary’s Bay

Act will pull Nats’ strings

It’s great to see the Act Party receiving $1 million in donations. In return, these wealthy donors will have their tax reduced to 28 per cent. How will Act fund these tax cuts? The reality is they can’t without cutting core services. If you thought Liz Truss was a disaster in the UK, you just wait to see David Seymour pulling the strings in the National coalition. Paul Kenny, Ponsonby

Leaving LGNZ a good idea

Ten councillors voted against leaving Local Government NZ to save money for the council. I don’t see them coming up with any bright ideas to save money. I always believed if you didn’t agree with something you should come up with a better, or at least an alternative, idea. I am still waiting to hear their bright ideas. Bob Wichman, Botany

Stick to your lane

In 2003 I was watching Helen Clark being interviewed on TV about the possibility of adopting some new policy proposal. Her response was: “Let’s run it past the experts first.” “How incredibly sensible,” I thought. At the time we were being told that George W. Bush was busily replacing credentialled government staff with his word-of-God supporters. Twenty years later we too seem to be denigrating expertise. Mayor Brown’s hostility toward consultants is one example. Chris Luxon’s proposal to tell teachers how and what to teach is another dismissal of professionalism. Running for office and possibly winning doesn’t make anyone more professionally qualified. Politicians should stick to their lane. Robert Myers, Auckland

Short & sweet

On Posie Parker

We had a noisy Parker; who visited our shores; before quickly leaving; without due remorse. John Norris, Whangamatā

What a relief, another unruly British tourist has gone. Can we look forward to a work from New Zealand Opera? Alan Johnson, Papatoetoe

Good to see the police can turn up in meaningful numbers to protect Posie Parker. Perhaps if the victims of ram raids and smash-and-grabs were equally vocal in espousing radical views they may warrant similar attention. Fiona McAllister, Mount Maunganui

On climate

Science should be made compulsory in all schools. It’s much like rugby, you can’t play it if you don’t know the rules. Gary Hollis, Mellons Bay

On teacher strikes

How can you honestly say that you are disappointed that the teachers are striking, but teachers tell me the offer was unchanged? A nil increase means your negotiators are blatantly responsible for any further strikes. Steve Russell, Hillcrest

On young offenders

Are fathers and mothers of these children exempt from parenting? They should be held responsible for the behaviour of their young children, at all times. Peter McKenna, Taupō

The Premium Debate

Liam Dann: RBNZ warning to Kiwis needs to include Government spending

A lot of people borrowed to the hilt while interest rates were super low not realising possible future implications such as interest rate rises. Sixty per cent of mortgages are due to refix this year which will be interesting to see what happens with the market and going into 2024 will be interesting should a major war or another pandemic break out. Tim H.

Nope. Robertson wants hard working Kiwis to do the heavy lifting. The government will continue to throw lollies about to win votes. Trouble for them is 60 per cent of the voting population are mortgage holders. Jan W.

If the RBNZ was serious about reducing inflation they would take a stronger line with Robertson and his spending spree. Labour pretend to be for the “working class” and yet are happy to throw them on the unemployment pile. Glenn S.

Surely anyone thinking this Labour Government is there to help the working class has been proven wrong so many times in the last five years. Warren S.

Minimum wage up 44 per cent in five years… what could possibly go wrong? Daniel S.

So we borrowed and spent billions to, to prevent a Covid recession, and now have to have an engineered recession to fix the effects of the billions borrowed and spent? Lucky we have all the new hospitals, schools, roads and houses to show for it. Oh wait ... Anna S.















































































































































































