Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Letters: Making the Grade, Posie Parker, composting, electric vehicles, and exporting water

NZ Herald
11 mins to read
Dame Wendy Pye says successful publishers can help with solutions to New Zealand's struggle with child literacy. Photo / Richard Robinson, File

Dame Wendy Pye says successful publishers can help with solutions to New Zealand's struggle with child literacy. Photo / Richard Robinson, File

Literally, champions

Thank you for the article “Why NZ kids are falling behind at school” (NZ Herald, March 22), and the range of articles to come. I do hope you will reach out also to

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand