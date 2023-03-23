Letters: Making the Grade, Posie Parker, composting, electric vehicles, and exporting water

Dame Wendy Pye says successful publishers can help with solutions to New Zealand's struggle with child literacy. Photo / Richard Robinson, File

Literally, champions

Thank you for the article “Why NZ kids are falling behind at school” (NZ Herald, March 22), and the range of articles to come. I do hope you will reach out also to successful publishers who are making a difference around the science of reading. We are supported by over 1000 primary schools, looking at how they can approach literacy teaching differently. Schools understand what is best for their students. We are a private very successful exporter of quality early reading material, and we have become a champion supplier to countries such as Singapore (world leader in reading scores), and throughout Asia for early learning packages. We even export decodable texts to the UK, a country that first championed phonics decodable texts. New Zealand is a very small country, and the Government should look at local champions who provide educational material around the world, just as it would reach out in any other industry, and work together to solve the issues we face. We must not be dismissed by a silo Education Ministry, which believes that Wellington knows best. My dream is that every child in this country should read and achieve by 8 years of age.

Dame Wendy Pye, Massey.

Quality teacher

Today’s poor academic performance is often blamed on social issues and class size. In 1954, as a 6-year-old in Standard 1, I was in a class of 60 pupils with one experienced teacher and one assistant teacher under training. Our class comprised many cultures including many new immigrants for whom English was a second language. The complete range of socio-economic groupings was represented among the girls and boys in our class. A very positive learning environment involving us all was created by the energetic, elderly woman teacher who had come back from retirement to help address the demands of the post-war baby boom. From this amazing teacher, we learned much across all subjects while very much enjoying our time at school. Nobody even considered truancy, we couldn’t wait to get to school. Not only did we excel in academic subjects but also we learned a great deal about social skills and being good citizens. We went on to enjoy many wonderful teachers at intermediate and secondary levels, but to this day we all say that our Standard 1 year was the most outstanding.

Chris Mullane, Bayswater.

Reading rights

Large numbers of prison inmates cannot read and rising truancy points to a huge problem with our education system. Every minister of education and every government has had different ideas and, over the years, students have experienced systems unlike that of their parents, or even older siblings. There has been “play way”, “look and say”, open plan, and now more and more added to the curriculum. Literacy and numeracy are the basics of future learning and, if for the first two years, these were concentrated on without the distraction of a myriad other subjects, children would be confident in their established ability and be ready to enjoy further learning. If they have not gained this crucial basic knowledge but are promoted every year, school becomes harder and harder and is seen as useless. It is no wonder they would rather roam the streets with their equally incompetent mates than be frustrated in the classroom. In today’s world with its myriad sophisticated products and medications, it is not only difficult but dangerous if one cannot read the instructions or cautions. Establishing competence in the basics first means our youngest can feel proud that they are good at something. Then success will breed success.

P. Belsham, Mt Albert.

Speaking freely

When did we lose the right to speak freely without being threatened with violence or retribution? I may not agree with the speaker but I believe they have the right to speak. It is my belief that what is critical in any democracy is every person has an equal right under the law: to vote, to marry, buy a house and access education. I’m simply not interested in being preached to about chosen sexuality, chosen pronoun, choice of political party, choice of religion, choice of dress, choice of partner, choice of lifestyle. That’s their business, not mine. I might not want those choices for myself but I respect their right to choose. Similarly, I expect them to respect my choices in return. Why all the fuss? Why does that lead to labels of “-phobic” or “-ist” being thrown like mud? I’m not interested in having zealots trying to change my mind, and I’m positive that many people would agree with me. Reciprocal respect, please.

Christine Barnes, Parnell.

Anti-transgender rights activist Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull, also known as Posie Parker, speaks at a rally in Glasgow. Photo / Jane Barlow, PA Images via Getty Images, FIle

Bin composting

What an absolute waste of ratepayers’ money with Auckland Council forcing a compost/food scrap bin on us all. At our household, it will never be used as we already compost all of our food scraps and other green waste. Please Auckland Council, stick to your core service responsibilities and stop adding unnecessary costs. At the very worst, this service should be optional.

A J Dickason, East Tamaki Heights.

Charging costs

An announcement has been made by Michael Wood that Waka Kotahi is to extend the number of electric vehicle charging stations. The cost of these extra works does not appear to be met by any present or proposed battery-operated EV car owner as they have been excluded from road user tax. These vehicles are generally owned by businesses and individuals who can easily afford them even before the subsidy is applied. All petrol and diesel-powered car owners pay tax either at the pump or by the pay-in-advance, top heavy road user payment system. Is the building of new filling stations coming from ordinary working people, farmers, trucking operators tradespeople and business operators? It is time to get real.

David Hook, Kensington.

With the flow

In the news are reports of a worldwide shortage of quality water. New Zealand is particularly rich in resources of pure water. Encouragement should be given to diverting much use to export in bottles or tanks. Such a use would be environmentally friendly with little methane or carbon emission. Done on a large scale it may be more profitable than spreading the water on paddocks, having cows eat the grass, milk the cows, extracting and discarding the water in the milk, and exporting the resulting powder. It would also avoid the problem of mixing the irrigation water with cow’s urine and faeces and then allowing the mix to flow into our rivers.

John Strevens, Remuera.

The wiggles

At the Auckland Council Transport and Infrastructure meeting on March 16, I stated that as a car driver on K Rd, I didn’t have “any wiggle room” because the cycle lanes have reduced a once-generous road. Obviously “wiggle room” is space to avoid obstacles, including scooters and cyclists not choosing to use the dedicated lanes. More importantly, room to move over to allow ambulances and fire engines from their bases around the corner in Pitt St on their way over Grafton Bridge to Auckland Hospital or the Symonds St motorway onramp. It is not “a euphemism for weaving around on the road”, as Simon Wilson (NZ Herald, March 21) suggests. Lisa Prager, Westmere.

Raining supreme

While near identical to Sydney and New York in average annual precipitation, Auckland has rain 180 days a year (one day in two) and a very fickle climate - a day can start glorious and finish with downpours, unlike Sydney (slow-changing and largely predictable) or New York (rain concentrated in dramatic downpours). Trumpeting cycling as the way to go for commuting is, for the majority, nonsense. I call it “fairweather thinking”. Say “on yer bike” all you like, but I think the thrust should go into public transport.

Chris Kiwi, Mt Albert.

Calculating pie

I’m surprised nobody took the opportunity during the pie love-in (NZ Herald, March 22) to ask the Prime Minister if he knew the price of the pie he purchased, and how much the same item had cost a year ago. It might prove to be a more relevant guide to inflation than other economic measures. And of the PM’s understanding of the topic. Allied to this, is the new Police Minister’s credit card problem for a similar purchase. One can only hope this resulted from a mis-entered PIN, rather than a maxed-out card because it would be truly worrying to think that even Cabinet ministers are struggling to make ends meet these days.

Duncan Simpson, Hobsonville Pt.

Two totally unrelated pieces (NZ Herald, March 23) emphasised how dumb things are in New Zealand. Firstly, a court date was set for next May for two youths pleading not guilty to murder, scheduled for four weeks. Four weeks? Over a year’s delay? No wonder the courts are clogged. Then the photograph of the building site at Unitec. An access road by the look of it, with someone on minimum wage twiddling a stop-go sign, but visible in the photographs, no less than 61 cones, some of which were mere centimetres apart. On both counts, a total waste of money.

Ray Green, Birkenhead.

Success assured

It’s taken far too long but at last, the right decision has been made and rugby in New Zealand will enjoy the positive leader that is Scott Robertson. Combining his skills as a coach and his attitude toward the game will bring a refreshing era to this wonderful team. The likes of Damien McKenzie, whose smile when taking his kicks, adds to a refreshing need to remind us it is a sport and to enjoy the game. The talent in New Zealand, seen as in recent matches, is there and, with the guidance and leadership of Razor, we can look forward to some super world-beating rugby. Let’s enjoy supporting the present coach and the All Blacks into the World Cup and look forward to a super era with Scott Robertson, wishing him and the team every success.

Ken Shelvey, Whitianga.

Short and sweet

On education

When Aotearoa New Zealand was a world leader in educational achievement, we were also one of the world’s most equal societies. Now, thanks to our recent devotion to the neo-liberal economic model, we are one of the most unequal. No amount of re-writing the curriculum will fix that. Peta Barker, Whakatāne.

If more time was spent on the 3Rs and a bit less on culture maybe the literacy rate in our classrooms might improve somewhat. Brian Cuthbert, Army Bay.

On Parker

I found her threat to Chris Hipkins offensive but I am glad people with way-out views visit us. She might prove how tolerant sensible and mature we are. Keith Duggan, Browns Bay.

Given so many of those going through the agonising search for who they really are just so happen to be young people, it is obvious that neither Auckland Council nor NZ Immigration has any interest or care in protecting our rangitahi from this woman’s monstrous hate. Peter Beyer, Sandringham.

On council

Perhaps Wayne Brown might consider withdrawing the funding for the 29 gyms and 18 tennis clubs in the council portfolio before taking the heart out of communities that need it most. Jeremy Coleman, Hillpark.

On AUKUS

New Zealand can’t join Aukus anyway, as it’s too difficult to come up with another stupid acronym. Glenn Forsyth, Taupō.

On elections

I recently read a quote ascribed to Alfred E. Neuman: “Elections are when people find out what politicians stand for and politicians find out what people will fall for.” In October, we will find out. C Davis, Milford.

The Premium Debate

Transport Minister tried to make half-price fares permanent

No worries - it’s all free money, right, Minister? Plenty more where that came from. Tax and spend, tax and spend some more. Tony M.

It’s the first thing he’s done or said that makes sense. Peter S.

Yet again, Mr Wood misses an open goal. Isn’t it about time he got retired to the backbenchers? Michael L.

This is a mistake by the Labour Party. I can’t use public transport to work, but I have been using it for other things since the half-price fares. When they go, I’ll go back to driving or Uber. Kathy A.

With every additional detail about Wood, my despair increases. I don’t think he’s capable of thinking thorougher than a single step. Katrina H.

He’s a walking pipe dream. Grant B.

I see internal wars developing within the Labour caucus. This is not the first time Michael Wood has been rebuffed and he appears to have strong support from within the party for a lot of his ideas. Maybe burning policies like the can refund scheme is having a detrimental effect on their big business plans. David S.



















