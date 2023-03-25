Voyager 2022 media awards
Liam Dann: The big squeeze - RBNZ warning to Kiwis needs to include Government spending

Liam Dann
By
5 mins to read
Inflation has remained at an annual rate of 7.2 per cent, driven by higher prices for airfares, food and housing-related costs. Video / NZ Herald

OPINION:

Pressure is starting to build on the New Zealand economy. It would be a worry if it wasn’t.

We know the Reserve Bank needs to slow the economy to get on top of inflation.

